skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With their tongues?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Budweiser, Marlboro lights, Grizzly long cut and treason.

/Oh MagNETs.  Sorry, I misheard.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, kids. Swallow enough of them and  you'll become attractive.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come together, right now/ in my intestines
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They can cause your intestines to form portals between itself.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: Come together, right now/ in my intestines


the girl with colitis goes by
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But to answer Subby's question, they generally taste like currants.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's two poles of though about eating magnets. It's a polarizing subject. I will remain neutral and unmoved by the field.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*thought
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If your child has ingested the magnets, please call Poison Contro

...and you've failed as a parent.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
See what happens is, with rare earth magnets like those Buckyballs thery used to sell, they get lodged in adjoining walls of the intestine, and their attraction creates perforations. Then, the poison the body is supposed to be getting rid of leaks, and there you are: close to death. That's a f*cked up way to go, and it requires invasive surgery to correct. Ouch.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: But to answer Subby's question, they generally taste like currants.


Wouldn't that be electromagnets?
 
