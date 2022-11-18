 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Firefighter truck crossing runway loses the fight part after plane taking off collides with truck   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That hit one of the AARFs, the engines, not the truck


capecodfd.comView Full Size
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The news in Spanish says two airport firefighters were killed, but no one on the plane was killed.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least the fire trucks were already there.

/What the hell happened?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For anyone on that truck, at least it was quick.  A large jet engine is like a giant Cuisinart.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Someone dun goofed!
 
wxboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/RosendoChV/status/1593712246324084738

Gotta get that selfie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why was somone filming before the accident?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
hAXx00R3D bY PiGs
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Failure of ground to confirm with local. I had some unkind words for a contractor that kept crossing the active runway, had to have a unrecorded call with him about how each time he crossed the active runway without confirmation was a $10k fine if someone reported.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reading around online the spanish press:

2 firefighters dead, 2 critical condition
Crew and passengers are fine
No emergency reported from the plane (initial reports said there was), and it was expecting a normal takeoff
They're still not sure why the firetrucks were on the runway, but the head of the fire dept said it seems like they were doing training drills or tests and there was a communication error somewhere
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Idiot controller thought it was a good idea to give an aircraft clearance to take off while there was an emergency aircraft on the parallel runway. Either the firefighters were told to hold short of the active runway and didn't hear correctly or someone really goofed and gave them clearance to enter an active runway.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Don't give up without a fight."

"I lost my fight part."

"By all means, give up, then."
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

No deaths, the impact was behind the cab, hence the massive water plume.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

urger: Why was somone filming before the accident?


https://elpais.com/internacional/2022-11-18/un-avion-de-latam-choca-contra-un-camion-al-aterrizar-de-emergencia-en-el-aeropuerto-de-lima.html

DA: Luis Ponce La Jara, comandante general del Cuerpo de Bomberos del Perú, dijo que, "aparentemente, estaban haciendo pruebas y habría sido una falta de coordinación".


So it looks like they were doing tests or trials or something and didn't have appropriate communication with control over the runway being clear.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oh  saw 4 severe injuries, sorry to hear about the firefighter deaths.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Or ... the firefighters crossed the runway on their own. 'Cause they always have the right-of-way. Showing off their authority. Only Pepperidge Farm knows for sure.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ARFF-Striker

Airport
Rescue
Fire
Fighting
Vehicle

I know some guys who work at Oshkosh Airport Products.

That was a VERY expensive mistake, just in terms of human life. Did they not get permission to cross the runway? I know by us they ground stop everything if the emergency vehicles are needed, but won't give clearance to cross a runway until everyone is dead stopped or in a pattern.

Those strikers are EXPENSIVE, and take YEARS to get delivered. From what my friend noted recently, Oshkosh Corporation - Pierce Manufacturing has a multi-year order backlog.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, Thitter is still up and running?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is firefighter truck different than firetruck?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

what the fark is wrong with people?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One thing's certain in all of this:

Twitter is taking longer to load.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eh. It doesn't bother me that much. What led up to that selfie is what's wrong.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ARFF-Striker

Airport
Rescue
Fire
Fighting
Vehicle

I know some guys who work at Oshkosh Airport Products.

That was a VERY expensive mistake, just in terms of human life. Did they not get permission to cross the runway? I know by us they ground stop everything if the emergency vehicles are needed, but won't give clearance to cross a runway until everyone is dead stopped or in a pattern.

Those strikers are EXPENSIVE, and take YEARS to get delivered. From what my friend noted recently, Oshkosh Corporation - Pierce Manufacturing has a multi-year order backlog.


and just like NIFC, Smoker Jumpers, these guys are the best. They don't let chucklefarks like me do it.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sit down, grandpa.   This is now.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fire engine= has a big pump, puts out fires
Fire truck= hauls equipment with which to put out fires.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

They won't pull that shiat in America. Quick way to get your a$$ yanked out of the truck. I was at an airport for one emergency, not a pleasant one but not terrible. A turboprop clipped something after messing up the landing. This is what I got to hear while fueling at the FBO:

"DEKALB GROUND, DEKALB TOWER, ALL STOP - ALL STOP!"
"DEKALB TRAFFIC, DEKALB TOWER, AIRPORT CLOSED, USE ALTERNATE AS NEEDED!"
"Tower, Fire 2 emergency cross runway 20!"
"Fire 2, wait."
(process stop responses and visually checking movement areas)
"Fire 2, other emergency vehicles, clear to cross Runway 20 - airport movement closed"

The first two statements were clear, not hurried, but louder than average. Designed to get attention.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yeah, just because you're an idiot doesn't mean we are.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When the Ho Lee Fuk crash happened at SFO you can hear the tower tell the emergency vehicles to cross all runways.   The vehicles keep calling for clearances anyway because training.

You can also hear arriving aircraft contacting the tower getting waved off with "we're closed"
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I thought from the video it might have been on its takeoff roll.  That's probably the worst time for this to happen, if it were past V1 (takeoff decision speed) it would have been a farking disaster.  I mean, it is for the firefighters regardless.
 
