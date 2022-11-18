 Skip to content
(CNN)   Elon: "I'm unbanning people." Also Elon: "Not so fast, Donald"   (cnn.com) divider line
20
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Go vote if you don't want him back on...

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1593767953706921985


Cos TFA is already out af date.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's the vote upto? Can't see the result without voting, and can't vote without an account there.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see he's finally got his eye on the ball.  /s
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: what's the vote upto? Can't see the result without voting, and can't vote without an account there.


rn the percentages are still the same.

I don't really expect that to change for a while.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More like vox bot networks, you stupid, spoiled jackoff.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At this point, are there any marketing contracts left to lose if he does allow Trump to return?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Hey check out this cheap clickbait scam."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [Fark user image 850x295]

Go vote if you don't want him back on...

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1593767953706921985


Cos TFA is already out af date.


Can't vote without a Twitter account.
Ain't making a Twitter account.

/Not sure if it's possible to make a Twitter account anymore.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How the f*ck are people still falling for this.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

educated: How the f*ck are people still falling for this.


hero worship has been a problem since before jesus.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bloobeary: what's the vote upto? Can't see the result without voting, and can't vote without an account there.


59 vs 41 "Yes" winnng as of 30 seconds ago.

Also voted "No."
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm holding on to my account just to delete it when he re-instates TFG
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [Fark user image 850x295]

Go vote if you don't want him back on...

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1593767953706921985


Cos TFA is already out af date.


I want him back on.
Let it implode.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What are the odds this is just Elon trying to trick people into signing up for Twatter, solely so they can vote to keep Turnip off?
 
6nome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Excelsior: What are the odds this is just Elon trying to trick people into signing up for Twatter, solely so they can vote to keep Turnip off?


110%.
 
darinwil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Surprised I haven't gotten a spam text yet, "Only for the PRINDLE household, this is your President! Go vote me on Twitter, keep losers so sad"
Found the people with that name and seriously wonder do old people really just make up random phone numbers? Cause I have had this cell number for practically since normal people could get cell phones.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: HedlessChickn: [Fark user image 850x295]

Go vote if you don't want him back on...

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1593767953706921985


Cos TFA is already out af date.

I want him back on.
Let it implode.


It turnip gets back on twatter, he would effectively be turning off the lights at his own "truthiness" network.
Maybe he'll give himself a stroke, trying to decide between the ego stroke of having dozens of followers on twatter, vs, having to admit that his own network isn't #1.  (You know for damn sure that the techies & middle management aren't showing him the REAL number of followers he has, expect that to be a massively inflated fake #)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Couldn't give a wet fart. Either way, Elon's screwed.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [Fark user image 850x295]

Go vote if you don't want him back on...

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1593767953706921985


Cos TFA is already out af date.


Emperor Elonatus looks to the crowd for Pollice verso before deciding the fat-iator's fate.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/possibly fake
 
