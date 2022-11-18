 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1456

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So my family is going to get together at my sister's house for Thanksgiving this year, and they've decided not to cook turkey. But I want at least the symbolism of it, so I grabbed a 1 lb, stick of the frozen stuff and I've got six days to figure out how to put it in a dish without anyone suspecting it's turkey.

So far, I've got pasta in mind, maybe a take on a chicken a la king. Or I could go super spicy to disguise the flavor, like in a queso dip with chilis and tomatoes and lots of cheese.

I'm open to suggestions, the main thing is I don't want it to noticeably be turkey.

Anyway, take the quiz and come back and tell us what kind of food you want to sneak into Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I finally got in with the pack! Also beat out a guy that got a zero. Yea for me. It really pays to be an early dog.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There's some dynamite ground turkey and mushroom meatloaf recipes out there that you would swear were beef, especially if you add a little worchestershire.
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turkey in sauce for lasagna. Either red, "bolognese-style" (faux-lognese?) or the kind with a creamy white béchamel sauce. Or maybe in sauce for eggplant parm?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OK it turns out from my past family experience (my mom and her MIL tensions forever) that I hate holidays. We are going to my wife's sisters house this year and her sister's DIL has designated all the dishes to bring. My wife said &uck it and we are bringing whatever my wife wants to cook which is not on the menu. Do not be a pussy and bring whatever you want to bring. God dammit bring a whole farking cooked turkey if you want. Fark em. Hey, you asked. Also thanks for the work on the quizzes. I may never win but enjoy the heck outa them,
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: I'm open to suggestions, the main thing is I don't want it to noticeably be turkey.


What's their main protein going to be?  Beef?  Ham?  Lamb?

Something that might go with any of those is a green bean stir fry, sorta.  Grind the turkey up fine, spice it heavily with something that complements the main course, and sautee it with fresh green beans.

Add a little (like 1/2 tsp) corn starch to the ground meat so it sticks to the beans.

If you do it right, they'll think it's pork.

/just brainstorming
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn!!! I just got in the named pack for the easy quiz. I am so happy that I only missed two questions. DAMN!!!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: What's their main protein going to be?  Beef?  Ham?  Lamb?


In all honesty, probably whatever my brother-in-law shoots between now and then. We are reeeeeed-neck.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mmm!  Thanksgiving possum!

Shelbyraed
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Whoohoo, aced the easy quiz after bombing the hard one.

Only four of us for Thanksgiving this year, but we are still roasting a 24 pound turkey and having way too many side dishes.  The food I'll be sneaking into our otherwise tried-and-true menu is a new second dessert alongside the pumpkin pie: a bourbon pecan cheesecake.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe instead of turkey we could have....

Twerky

