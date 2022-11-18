 Skip to content
(Fox News)   No way dude. Weighed more than a humpback whale? Just how much weed is that?   (foxnews.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Scotty, you're tripping balls".

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're gonna nuke 55 tones?

Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Quite a lot.  And I'm sure it smelled better.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nobody tell Oregon about this or they'll try to smoke it.

fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like Snoop Dogg is going to have to dial it back this weekend.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, a bit over the standard personal use quantity?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
50 tons of weed? Well, shoot...somebody could have a pretty good weekend in Seattle with all that weed.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: They're gonna nuke 55 tones?

Tons, dammit!

/Duck you autocarrot
 
