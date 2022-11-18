 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   How much are catalytic converters worth?   (sfgate.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, Catalytic converter, Video footage, catalytic converter, Crime, Gasoline, middle of the night, precious metals, expensive car  
•       •       •

846 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2022 at 9:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
150 re and 650 peats.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About tree fiddy
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enough for Aaron Rodgers to live on.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of a crappy Lambo can seat four? That's blasphemy!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: About tree fiddy


Dammit. Came to say this.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they are worth nothing unless you have a buyer and police that don't want to know about it.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The devices that reduce a combustion engine's carbon emissions"

No. Catalytic converters do not do that. They reduce particulates (by oxidizing them - see, that's a chemistry joke). They also reduce nitrogen oxides.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dericwater: What kind of a crappy Lambo can seat four?


The fastest and highest selling model they've ever made.

Same as Porsche and the Cayenne - sells way more vehicles than the 911 or Boxster/Cayman.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess when you steal a car guaranteed to have LoJack or the like you need to get onto the hustle in a big hurry.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The devices that reduce a combustion engine's carbon emissions

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: "The devices that reduce a combustion engine's carbon emissions"


Media carries with it a credibility that is totally undeserved. You have all experienced this, in what I call the Murray Gell-Mann Amnesia effect. (I call it by this name simply because I once discussed it with Murray Gell-Mann, and by dropping a famous name I imply greater importance to myself, and to the effect, that it would otherwise have.)

Briefly stated, the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect is as follows. You open the newspaper to an article on some subject you know well. In Murray's case, physics. In mine, show business. You read the article and see the journalist has absolutely no understanding of either the facts or the issues. Often, the article is so wrong it actually presents the story backward-reversing cause and effect. I call these the "wet streets cause rain" stories. Paper's full of them.

In any case, you read with exasperation or amusement the multiple errors in a story, and then turn the page to national or international affairs, and read as if the rest of the newspaper was somehow more accurate about Palestine than the baloney you just read. You turn the page, and forget what you know.

That is the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect. I'd point out it does not operate in other arenas of life. In ordinary life, if somebody consistently exaggerates or lies to you, you soon discount everything they say. In court there is the legal doctrine of falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus, which means untruthful in one part, untruthful in all.

But when it comes to the media, we believe against evidence that it is probably worth our time to read other parts of the paper. When, in fact, it almost certainly isn't. The only possible explanation for our behavior is amnesia.

~ Michael Crichton
 
dericwater
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: dericwater: What kind of a crappy Lambo can seat four?

The fastest and highest selling model they've ever made.

Same as Porsche and the Cayenne - sells way more vehicles than the 911 or Boxster/Cayman.


MSRP for a Urus: about $250K. The Aventador is $500K. A classic Countach is $470K while the new version is $2.64M. So the Urus is a poor man's Lambo label.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They can then go on to sell stolen cats to recyclers running illegal operations for anywhere from $50 to $250, the bureau said.

You'd have to steal a lot of catalytic converters to afford a Lamborghini.

Or you could just steal the whole Lamborghini.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: "The devices that reduce a combustion engine's carbon emissions"

No. Catalytic converters do not do that. They reduce particulates (by oxidizing them - see, that's a chemistry joke). They also reduce nitrogen oxides.


Her assumption was telling.
 
Fissile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
BTW, converters from older cars usually bring more money.  The electronic engine management systems used on cars 25 years ago were not nearly as good as what's being produced now.  Because older cars produced more pollutants, the catalytic converters needed to be larger.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
About enough to buy the oil, but not the oil change?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How many times is this story going to be greened?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dericwater: What kind of a crappy Lambo can seat four? That's blasphemy!


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: dericwater: What kind of a crappy Lambo can seat four? That's blasphemy!

[th.bing.com image 366x234]


Also this one:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: "The devices that reduce a combustion engine's carbon emissions"

No. Catalytic converters do not do that. They reduce particulates (by oxidizing them - see, that's a chemistry joke). They also reduce nitrogen oxides.


Wow. If only we could have 10 catalytic converters per car, we could stop global warming.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Enough for Aaron Rodgers to live on.


F.I.B.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meth. They're worth meth
 
hazajindo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dericwater: What kind of a crappy Lambo can seat four? That's blasphemy!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Again?  Wow, what are the odds of the same thieves using  two identical Lamborghinis stealing identical catalytic converters from the same cars?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.