(The Verge)   Soon you'll be able to see how much saturated fat comes with all that fiber   (theverge.com) divider line
18
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.
All those people with one broadband provider to choose from will appreciate it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they fix the cable?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes two hands to handle a whopper
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got fiber in rural Canada.
Best they can do is 100Mb up and 100Mb down.
Is that normal? Maybe it's due to crappy infrastructure connecting the tubes.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. The stupids have no idea what this means, they will continue to pay $100-$200/month for cable/fibre and subsidize people like me who know better.

/ $29/month for 100 Mb/s
// $10/month Amazon prime for the video (other benefits are gravy)
/// Roku & Freevee for lots more no-cost movies & TV
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weaksauce bullshiat masquerading as regulation. Set minimum bandwidth and set prices. Break up the farking regional monopolies with gentleman's agreements not to encroach on each other's territory like farking smack dealers.

No one in their right mind would look at the nutrition label and think that's a good example of regulation. It's consumer education! It promotes desired changes in the market!

Every single bowl of cereal magically has 120 calories. Never mind the serving size ranges from 2/3 cup to 1 1/4 cup because they're all owned by the same two farking companies.

This individually wrapped danish? Yeah that's actually two servings of 350 calories. You should've shared it, tubby.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, I'm behind Vitamin B-7.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I just got fiber in rural Canada.
Best they can do is 100Mb up and 100Mb down.
Is that normal? Maybe it's due to crappy infrastructure connecting the tubes.


Check it at Speedtest.net. If that's what you're actually getting, rather than advertised, it's pretty good.  If it's a legit 90+/90+, they probably cheaped-out and bought previous-generation NICs either for your home or upstream.  Fiber goes a lot faster, but residential services are commonly bottlenecked by hardware.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I just got fiber in rural Canada.
Best they can do is 100Mb up and 100Mb down.
Is that normal? Maybe it's due to crappy infrastructure connecting the tubes.


I'm in sort of rural Canada and can get 1.5 Gb down .94 up
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Weaksauce bullshiat masquerading as regulation. Set minimum bandwidth and set prices. Break up the farking regional monopolies with gentleman's agreements not to encroach on each other's territory like farking smack dealers.

No one in their right mind would look at the nutrition label and think that's a good example of regulation. It's consumer education! It promotes desired changes in the market!

Every single bowl of cereal magically has 120 calories. Never mind the serving size ranges from 2/3 cup to 1 1/4 cup because they're all owned by the same two farking companies.

This individually wrapped danish? Yeah that's actually two servings of 350 calories. You should've shared it, tubby.


Are you posting from the breakfast buffet?

/wants a danish
 
sotua
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whatever. I still know Comcast sucks balls. Few hundred very fast download... And farking 5-10 Mbps upload. For real. The minute *any* provider gets here with fiber I'm gone.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You could always try hotspotunlimited

"Verizon will also start alive with Mastercard at the payment community's tech hub in ny metropolis to look at various G for 'cell aspect accretion' and autonomous checkout together with automatic home door unlocking, voice and video ordering and stroll-in, stroll-out looking in various kinds of environments, the free up noted."
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Carbon footprint notably absent.
Fark user imageView Full Size
/hey, if it's important for bitcoin...
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: whatshisname: I just got fiber in rural Canada.
Best they can do is 100Mb up and 100Mb down.
Is that normal? Maybe it's due to crappy infrastructure connecting the tubes.

Check it at Speedtest.net. If that's what you're actually getting, rather than advertised, it's pretty good.  If it's a legit 90+/90+, they probably cheaped-out and bought previous-generation NICs either for your home or upstream.  Fiber goes a lot faster, but residential services are commonly bottlenecked by hardware.


SumoJeb: whatshisname: I just got fiber in rural Canada.
Best they can do is 100Mb up and 100Mb down.
Is that normal? Maybe it's due to crappy infrastructure connecting the tubes.

I'm in sort of rural Canada and can get 1.5 Gb down .94 up


Thanks! It's always 90Mb+ up and down.
Better than the  2Mb/200K I got with the line of sight radio antenna.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I actually have 2 choices where my house is here in Orlando.

Spectrum or AT&T. Kinda damned if I do, damned if I don't. But AT&T is fiber with actual usable upload speeds.

Spectrum is cable of course and the upload speeds still suck. But in the last 4 or 5 years they've quietly upped us from 100 to 200 and now 300. That's nice and all, but I want upload speeds. I travel a lot and would love to access my Plex server.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Meh. The stupids have no idea what this means, they will continue to pay $100-$200/month for cable/fibre and subsidize people like me who know better.

/ $29/month for 100 Mb/s
// $10/month Amazon prime for the video (other benefits are gravy)
/// Roku & Freevee for lots more no-cost movies & TV


I have 200mb up 30 down and it is more than enough.  We cut the cord for TV so everything is streaming, i have 2 kids that usually have 2 or 3 computers on at once... one for music videos, one for gaming and one for either homework or researching something.  On top of that we have the usual phones connected, ring doorbell, a few alexa, smart vacuum, wife works from home, smart thermostat etc.  We have never had any issue with our speed even when downloading  30g game updates.... no studder or streaming issues.
My sister inlaws husband keeps having slow internet issues so they call and are convinced to upgrade over and over.  They are finally at 1gig internet and still slow.   They are FINALLY going to get the router I recommended and let me set it up in a central location but they still firmly believe they need that 1gig internet for about 1k more than I pay per year.

If you have speed problems: 1, modem has to be on 1st split to the house, if you only have internet there should be no splitters about 47.5% of problems are from the split.  2 log into the modem and check signal strength, if it's bad with a straight connection to the cable company the line is damaged.  This is about 5% of all problems 3. And this is a BIG one, get a quality multi band router and put it central in the home.  Ok mine is to 1 side BUT my house is only 40 feet long.  Anyway balance the network, spend a day checking 2.4 and 5g signals around the house and try and make the load reasonable on both with the 5g handling the bulk of the devices close to the router.  I even dropped 1 cat 6 up to my daughters room, put in a tiny switch and run the kids desktops, gaming systems and rokus on them to lighten the wireless traffic but I only did it because I was able to attach it to the coax I was pulling out of the walls so it's all hidden.... whoever ran the coax never secured it in the walls so it was an easy pull.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: whatshisname: I just got fiber in rural Canada.
Best they can do is 100Mb up and 100Mb down.
Is that normal? Maybe it's due to crappy infrastructure connecting the tubes.

Check it at Speedtest.net. If that's what you're actually getting, rather than advertised, it's pretty good.  If it's a legit 90+/90+, they probably cheaped-out and bought previous-generation NICs either for your home or upstream.  Fiber goes a lot faster, but residential services are commonly bottlenecked by hardware.


They may have it 100/100 because of total capacity not cheaping out.  My 20 year old modem can do over 300
 
SumoJeb
‘’ now  

whatshisname: foo monkey: whatshisname: I just got fiber in rural Canada.
Best they can do is 100Mb up and 100Mb down.
Is that normal? Maybe it's due to crappy infrastructure connecting the tubes.

Check it at Speedtest.net. If that's what you're actually getting, rather than advertised, it's pretty good.  If it's a legit 90+/90+, they probably cheaped-out and bought previous-generation NICs either for your home or upstream.  Fiber goes a lot faster, but residential services are commonly bottlenecked by hardware.

SumoJeb: whatshisname: I just got fiber in rural Canada.
Best they can do is 100Mb up and 100Mb down.
Is that normal? Maybe it's due to crappy infrastructure connecting the tubes.

I'm in sort of rural Canada and can get 1.5 Gb down .94 up

Thanks! It's always 90Mb+ up and down.
Better than the  2Mb/200K I got with the line of sight radio antenna.


I don't know if where you are this is applicable, but if you have access to Shaw and Telus I found the prices they offered me were a hell of a lot lower once I had both provider's fibre run into my home.
 
