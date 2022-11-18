 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Prince William Times)   Man arrested for cooking food. In a Pizza Hut. While holding employees at bay with a knife   (princewilliamtimes.com) divider line
13
    More: Weird, Discrimination, Report' link, Core issues in ethics, German language, Nazi Germany, Racism, Racism in the United States, European Union  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2022 at 10:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the Noid incident.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Reminds me of the Noid incident.


The dominos are starting to fall
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Witnesses described the man as repeating the words, "Pizza Pizza".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, you have to admit that's an interesting expansion of normal culinary knife skills.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Reminds me of the Noid incident.


omg... there actually is a Noid incident!

/lmgtfy
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's missing the whole point of eating out.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
well if there is one thing Pizza Hut will not allow it's cooking food in their establishment
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

talkertopc: He's missing the whole point of eating out.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man: knife arrested after cooking as food at a Pizza-ass Police Hut while threatening employees with a Man
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

talkertopc: He's missing the whole point of eating out.


Tell that to the people who like going to The Melting Pot.

/ i agree with you
 
dustman81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: well if there is one thing Pizza Hut will not allow it's cooking food in their establishment


He just wanted to make sure it was edible.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pizza Hut can be dangerous. I was a delivery driver for one in the early 90s. It was an older store that had a full dining room which sucked. Meant the drivers were continually washing dishes between deliveries. It also meant a much greater chance of having to deal with an irate customer in person. One time our manager, that no one liked, was dealing with an extremely angry very large woman. After about a minute where the woman got louder and angrier as she wasn't getting her way, she went over the counter after the manager. The manager was looking at us as if she expected us to jump in and do something. By that point the exertion of going over the counter and the treats of police being called diffused the situation enough that the large women decided to leave while yelling obscenities.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Never use a knife, use little scissors.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.