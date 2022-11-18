 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Theranos founder sentenced to over 11 years in prison. No worries, though. I'm sure it will go by in a snap   (gizmodo.com) divider line
79
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eleven years?  No, Your Honor... you meant 11 days...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Crap, it failed!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If she behaves she only needs to serve 85% of the sentence
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boooooo boo Subby bad! *squirts water bottle*
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stealing from the uber-wealthy is always punished.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.


Sucks for the kid.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wasn't just "stole from rich people". If you read the excellent book by Bad Blood by John Carreyrou he reported that for a year they were doing blood work on people and pretty much just making the results up. God knows how many people suffered consequences from misdiagnosis or missed early warning of conditions.

/I've said before that Rupert Murdoch actually comes out of this quite well. It was journalists at his WSJ that first started warning about and exposing Theranos. Holmes phoned Murdoch, who had invested millions in the business, and asked him to order his reporters to back off. He told her he doesn't interfere with his reporters and let the WSJ carry on exposing the company, even thought it cost him money.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I'm genuinely surprised. Good.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon with her crazy eyes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It wasn't just "stole from rich people". If you read the excellent book by Bad Blood by John Carreyrou he reported that for a year they were doing blood work on people and pretty much just making the results up. God knows how many people suffered consequences from misdiagnosis or missed early warning of conditions.

/I've said before that Rupert Murdoch actually comes out of this quite well. It was journalists at his WSJ that first started warning about and exposing Theranos. Holmes phoned Murdoch, who had invested millions in the business, and asked him to order his reporters to back off. He told her he doesn't interfere with his reporters and let the WSJ carry on exposing the company, even thought it cost him money.


And she wasn't convicted for anything but the stealing money...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Stealing from the uber-wealthy is always punished.


Especially if you are a woman.
Seriously.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.

Sucks for the kid.


catholicculture.orgView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.


MBS new bride?
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Next...

Sam Bankman-Fried, come on down !!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.

Sucks for the kid.


Most other people would be giving birth in a prison.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.


Naw. She'll go in, and be out in two years.

Probably be in some nice white collar crime prison.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It wasn't just "stole from rich people". If you read the excellent book by Bad Blood by John Carreyrou he reported that for a year they were doing blood work on people and pretty much just making the results up. God knows how many people suffered consequences from misdiagnosis or missed early warning of conditions.

/I've said before that Rupert Murdoch actually comes out of this quite well. It was journalists at his WSJ that first started warning about and exposing Theranos. Holmes phoned Murdoch, who had invested millions in the business, and asked him to order his reporters to back off. He told her he doesn't interfere with his reporters and let the WSJ carry on exposing the company, even thought it cost him money.


So it was 99% for stealing from rich people then.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.

Sucks for the kid.


Depends if you think being raised by possibly good servants is better than crazy eyes. Boarding school at 6 is likely for the kids
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.

Naw. She'll go in, and be out in two years.

Probably be in some nice white collar crime prison.


It's federal prison. No parole and only a max of 15% off your sentence for good behaviour. She's in the a minimum of 10 years.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, she Farked with the wrong rich people's money.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure we knew that in the live thread, but good for your green Subs.
 
Gnaglor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the judge nice to her though?
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: revrendjim: eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.

Sucks for the kid.

Most other people would be giving birth in a prison.


Times like this where you want to see a person of color with the same list of crimes, just to see the jaw-dropping hypocrisy.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.


The Anne Bonny defense?  I suppose it's an option.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are the biggest rubes if we think there are consequences for the rich. This isn't some red herring like Martha.  She'll never do a day, even after ripping off Murdoch.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way more than I expected.  I figured if she'd be in and out in under a year.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She will be VP of Twitter in a couple years.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farked with big money, she did. Do that, you don't. Told you out front, Madoff did.
/Find out she did......find.....out.....she did. ~  Yoda
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll do a little time, she'll make a few contrite remarks.  Next thing you know there'll be a Hallmark movie about how she was misled by "bad men" and "things got out of hand" and eventually redeemed herself.  Think it's not a set career path?  Remember "The Wolf of Wall Street", or Nick Leeson? Or the London Whale?  We love these stories because we love the excesses and the supposed contrition.  It's a cute little morality play.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It wasn't just "stole from rich people". If you read the excellent book by Bad Blood by John Carreyrou he reported that for a year they were doing blood work on people and pretty much just making the results up. God knows how many people suffered consequences from misdiagnosis or missed early warning of conditions.

/I've said before that Rupert Murdoch actually comes out of this quite well. It was journalists at his WSJ that first started warning about and exposing Theranos. Holmes phoned Murdoch, who had invested millions in the business, and asked him to order his reporters to back off. He told her he doesn't interfere with his reporters and let the WSJ carry on exposing the company, even thought it cost him money.


The jury returned a not guilty for those people.  I have no idea why
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Holmes attorneys called her "an intelligent, fearless woman who took on a huge project that should have changed the world and nearly succeeded."

That word, nearly, I do not think it means what you think it means.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SiriusClown: Boo_Guy: revrendjim: eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.

Sucks for the kid.

Most other people would be giving birth in a prison.

Times like this where you want to see a person of color with the same list of crimes, just to see the jaw-dropping hypocrisy.


If it was a POC likely would have been taken into custody after the sentence was announced. Thousands of women give birth in prison and they don't have birthing suites with room service and valet.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: Elon with her crazy eyes
[Fark user image 425x318]


I can't think of a creepier word than "disturbing" for this.  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slightly unrelated, but I'm doing the happy dance here as my jury duty for next week has been cancelled.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She deserves more for the simple fact that she's never fully admitted her crimes and apologized. Unless this happens she or anyone should get the maximum. But at least it's a federal case, she'll have to serve 85% of it regardless of good behavior.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eurotrader: revrendjim: eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.

Sucks for the kid.

Depends if you think being raised by possibly good servants is better than crazy eyes. Boarding school at 6 is likely for the kids


Yeah, maybe so. I don't know what it would be like growing up with a parent in prison. Many children do, most of them without the comfort of wealth.

The cynic in me wonders if she got pregnant just to play the sympathy card in court.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: It wasn't just "stole from rich people". If you read the excellent book by Bad Blood by John Carreyrou he reported that for a year they were doing blood work on people and pretty much just making the results up. God knows how many people suffered consequences from misdiagnosis or missed early warning of conditions.

/I've said before that Rupert Murdoch actually comes out of this quite well. It was journalists at his WSJ that first started warning about and exposing Theranos. Holmes phoned Murdoch, who had invested millions in the business, and asked him to order his reporters to back off. He told her he doesn't interfere with his reporters and let the WSJ carry on exposing the company, even thought it cost him money.


Are you doing a 'but Hitler loved dogs' for Rupert farking Murdoch?

Who gives a fark what isolated, maybe not horrible thing Rupert Murdoch did once upon a time?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

talkertopc: FTA: Holmes attorneys called her "an intelligent, fearless woman who took on a huge project that should have changed the world and nearly succeeded."

That word, nearly, I do not think it means what you think it means.


"Nearly succeeded"
LOL and I nearly win the 2 billion dollar lottery but I got NONE OF THE FARKING NUMBERS CORRECT!
She didn't even come close to succeeding. It was bullschitt from the beginning. This has Elon energy, written all over it.
 
Senseless_drivel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She is a selfish monster. She knew she was going away but started having kids to hide behind.

What kind of man signs up for this?

Her husband will remarry, she'll lose custody and probably visitation.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a shame she wasn't able to deliver the product she had in mind.  It world have been a good thing for a lot of people. Her reality distortion field wasn't as strong as Jobs or Elmo.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.

Naw. She'll go in, and be out in two years.

Probably be in some nice white collar crime prison.

It's federal prison. No parole and only a max of 15% off your sentence for good behaviour. She's in the a minimum of 10 years.


Yes but she is going to some place like FPC Alderson.  It's more like a college campus than a prison.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
revrendjim:The cynic in me wonders if she got pregnant just to play the sympathy card in court.

That's not cynicism, that's observation.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

revrendjim: eurotrader: revrendjim: eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.

Sucks for the kid.

Depends if you think being raised by possibly good servants is better than crazy eyes. Boarding school at 6 is likely for the kids

Yeah, maybe so. I don't know what it would be like growing up with a parent in prison. Many children do, most of them without the comfort of wealth.

The cynic in me wonders if she got pregnant just to play the sympathy card in court.


There is no dispute the only reason she had Irish twins was to try to get out of prison.
 
Azz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sunny Balwani's sentencing coming up on Dec 7. I hope they both rot
 
indy_kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Good


Now go after everyone who caused the 2008 meltdown, the people who ripped off the PPP program, etc.

Trillions lost, no single farker goes to jail.

Maybe if a company gets fined more than $100M, the C suite goes to prison for 3 years.

Oh, and end qualified immunity.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Any Farkers think she does a runner? She has to report to prison by April 2023. Judge is allowing her to give birth before entering prison.


Fark yeah. It's been in the works since she was indicted.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fortune favors the brave.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sociopath's plan to avoid a prison sentence by popping out a couple kids failed. Incredibly irresponsible.

I do wonder if the kids will actually be better off without their mom for 11+ years. And no parole for federal crimes so no chance that'll be cut down.
 
