(The Weather Channel)   This is nothing... why, back in my day   (weather.com) divider line
23
posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2022 at 6:45 PM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Four Yorkshiremen Sketch
Youtube VKHFZBUTA4k
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


PURE SNOW?!?
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod:

PURE SNOW?!?


Damn you're old...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fat_free: OldRod:

PURE SNOW?!?

Damn you're old...


My username definitely checks out
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DRTFA: OldRod: fat_free: OldRod:

PURE SNOW?!?

Damn you're old...

My username definitely checks out


I once tried to explain to a kid how the Asian guys learned English by watching Wide World of Sports, so they spoke like Howard Cosell. Alas, the young guy didn't get it at all.
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jim Cantore seen arriving by husky-drawn sled, giggling like a schoolgirl.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: fat_free: OldRod:

PURE SNOW?!?

Damn you're old...


Fark user imageView Full Size



That movie is a goddam classic...
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fat_free: Gin Buddy: fat_free: OldRod:

PURE SNOW?!?

Damn you're old...

[Fark user image 482x259]


That movie is a goddam classic...


In farking SUCKING, yeah. It's a POS movie that had annoying AF characters, zero nude rackage, and a stupid plot. I remember watching it on Showtime or something back in the day, and not even being high could make it funny.

Siskel & Ebert - Better Off Dead (1985)
Youtube BAvvh7UoR1k
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll pay attention when it gets this bad:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

treesloth: Gin Buddy: fat_free: OldRod:

PURE SNOW?!?

Damn you're old...

[Fark user image 482x259]


That movie is a goddam classic...


Yes, yes it is.  Movie awesomesauce.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I live in Buffalo so The Weather Channel can f*ck itself.

On a related note I went to high school in Jamestown, New York and walked to school uphill both ways.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Gin Buddy: fat_free: OldRod:

PURE SNOW?!?

Damn you're old...

[Fark user image image 482x259]


That movie is a goddam classic...


But as others have observed, many of the jokes will not age well.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I assume that the Weather Channel is just pandering to the population of idiots in this country who don't realize that lake-effect snowstorms of up to 5ft. are totally normal and expected for Buffalo. If Buffalo doesn't get a fairly significant snowstorm on a monthly basis from Halloween thru Easter, then we should be concerned that apocalypse is nigh.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: SomeFarkinFarmgirl: lake-effect snowstorms of up to 5ft. are totally normal and expected for Buffalo.


And welcomed, given that they offer the possibility of the sweet release of death from having to live in Buffalo.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These pics are the reason I will never be able to relocate.  I'm shivering just looking at them.  It's in the 40s around here and the cats and I are refusing to give up one millimeter of our blankets.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kb7rky: aleister_greynight:


Done in one.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: cherryl taggart: These pics are the reason I will never be able to relocate.  I'm shivering just looking at them.  It's in the 40s around here and the cats and I are refusing to give up one millimeter of our blankets.


Watching the game last night I heard the announcer say that it was 26 degrees out. I figured that must be metric or something because human beings can't survive temperatures like that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought they were supposed to get 3 to 6 feet of snow? Those photos don't look any worse than a typical snowstorm.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: cherryl taggart: These pics are the reason I will never be able to relocate.  I'm shivering just looking at them.  It's in the 40s around here and the cats and I are refusing to give up one millimeter of our blankets.


Inside or out?

I've been outside in single-digit (°F) temps, so yours doesn't sound so bad.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: cherryl taggart: These pics are the reason I will never be able to relocate.  I'm shivering just looking at them.  It's in the 40s around here and the cats and I are refusing to give up one millimeter of our blankets.

Watching the game last night I heard the announcer say that it was 26 degrees out. I figured that must be metric or something because human beings can't survive temperatures like that.


Were there any conversions made?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The west side of Michigan gets the thing.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Gin Buddy: cherryl taggart: These pics are the reason I will never be able to relocate.  I'm shivering just looking at them.  It's in the 40s around here and the cats and I are refusing to give up one millimeter of our blankets.

Watching the game last night I heard the announcer say that it was 26 degrees out. I figured that must be metric or something because human beings can't survive temperatures like that.

Were there any conversions made?

[external-preview.redd.it image 640x644]


Sure, the Titans were actually pretty good at converting on 3rd down. I was surprised.
 
