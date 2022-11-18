 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Giovanni the ripper on the loose in Rome   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Prostitution, sex workers of Chinese nationality, Federico Rocca, Sex industry, Italy's supreme court, Apartment, support people, time anger  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2022 at 7:05 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ModernPrimitive01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A real life Argento film
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Prime suspect of the Italian Police

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Ripper
Youtube gCdWJHOROb4
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ash wins the championship and he goes bonkers.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Prime suspect of the Italian Police

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Seven minutes.

Whatever, anyone who takes a shower next to a bowl full of hot diarrhea and doesn't flush, much less notice the blood everywhere, deserves to sit in prison.

Be less a grot-bag, lady.
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Prime suspect of the Italian Police

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Came here to post exactly that. If their reputation and past performance is any indication they're an even stupider bunch of clowns than American law enforcement. The killer isn't getting caught  because he's a Hannibal Lecter genius, but because the cops are morons.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*Giacomo

Sorry, I have nothing more substantive to add.
 
Jeff73
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Today I learn that 65 year old hookers are a thing in Italy.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.