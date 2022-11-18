 Skip to content
(Zillow)   There once was a house in Nantucket / Whose existing owner said f*ck it / At three sixty square feet / It's a bit too petite / At that price they might just be stuck with it   (zillow.com) divider line
59
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For $2m I hope that's a shot of the guest house that comes with it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Electric heat in New England.  Dunno, that can get pricey quickly.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Psychopusher: For $2m I hope that's a shot of the guest house that comes with it.


That's the main house.  Here's the guest house:

secure.img1-fg.wfcdn.comView Full Size


Main house is 360 sq. ft.  I think our master bathroom and walk-in closet are close to that.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I won't even consider this place until they rebuild that earthquake damage, at left:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly, they'll get it.

It's a lovely spot, but Jesus the prices.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy fark, that's too small for that price.   I'd rather buy an abandoned castle for that price!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've lived in bigger sheds.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's insane.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone tacked an couple zeroes on the right on accident.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Psychopusher: For $2m I hope that's a shot of the guest house that comes with it.


The $95K portion of that price seems pretty reasonable.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My deck, at 20x20, is larger.

Looks like 10x36 or 12x30. That's just nuts.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since I am wedged shaped laterally, dibs on the upstairs bedroom.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the headline:
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worst. limerick. ever.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: I've lived in bigger sheds.


Two to be exact?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...

Fark user imageView Full Size


So I'm assuming the expectation is that will be an overpriced AirBnB within 6 months of it selling (barring any covenants or restrictions on the deed of course)
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omg, it has a tiled bath and shiplap walls for only 2 mil? How has it not sold yet?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I could live in it. I don't hate it. But for like 50k. Not this crack smoking price.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to CrampedTown
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"unique Cliff offering"

Act now before we have to start advertising our newest ditch property.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Estimated monthly cost
$11,469

Yeah, no.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's on Nantucket. It will sell close to the listed price.
 
nakago
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is the guest house behind the main house they are selling for $2 million?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two pictures of the kitchen/living room are taken performance to each other.  And both show the long dimension.

Someone is enjoying their fancy lenses.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 feet or less above sea level? Nope, I'm good, thanks.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

medius: worst. limerick. ever.


So close, until they failed to stick the ending
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The closet in my master bedroom is larger than this house.
/closet
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. As much as I want a nice little house like that there is no way I'm paying that much for it.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The price is what it is because it's in a "somewhat walkable" neighborhood.
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can a standalone house be a condominium?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Holy fark, that's too small for that price.   I'd rather buy an abandoned castle for that price!


So I'm not the one who looks at photos of abandoned mansions and such and thinks "hey, cool, that'd be an awesome fixer-upper"?
 
joeskunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so... typo?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sneakytoes: medius: worst. limerick. ever.

So close, until they failed to stick the ending


There once was a subby who had ran
With a headline that didn't quite scan
He tried asking his mom
To help count past his thumb
But my dick had quite busied her hands.
 
urethra_franklin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: For $2m I hope that's a shot of the guest house that comes with it.


It's a condo...so no.
 
eswan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's listed as 2 Cabot Lane A. My guess is it's that shed in the upper center with zero frontage on anything. Easy to mow at least.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2M for 360 square feet? Yeah, they can go fark themselves.
 
urethra_franklin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Holy fark, that's too small for that price.   I'd rather buy an abandoned castle for that price!


For that price you could set yourself up in a beautiful Italian village in the Alps. They're basically giving away old properties for folks willing to spruce them up.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when you could get a room for just one million dollars.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can run as a rental for 5k a week easy 3 months out of the year, and then 2 grand a week or a couple hundred bucks a night on weekends probably half the weeks of the rest of the year. That gets you a good way through your note and taxes, and now you are just waiting out someone wanting to buy your land at a premium.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: raerae1980: Holy fark, that's too small for that price.   I'd rather buy an abandoned castle for that price!

So I'm not the one who looks at photos of abandoned mansions and such and thinks "hey, cool, that'd be an awesome fixer-upper"?


LOL! Nope, I love urban exploration, and ruins.   Abandoned chuches, mansions, cemeteries........I'm a patreon to a group of German urban explorers who film these kind of sites.  https://www.youtube.com/c/BrokenWindowTheoryUrbex/featured
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the listing forgot the required code words: seeking fool that will buy building/land for notoriety/status.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat.  I just moved to a new place.  My kitchen/living room is bigger than that thing!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urethra_franklin: raerae1980: Holy fark, that's too small for that price.   I'd rather buy an abandoned castle for that price!

For that price you could set yourself up in a beautiful Italian village in the Alps. They're basically giving away old properties for folks willing to spruce them up.


For real.   For that price, I'm buying my own villa by the sea!  With my own archaeological ruins in the backyard!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image

I've never been to Nantucket subs but I guess this is priced to go?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cabot Lane? In Maine? It's obviously a murder house. I bet there are 13 bodies in the cellar.

itsastampede615821596.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: The two pictures of the kitchen/living room are taken performance to each other.  And both show the long dimension.

Someone is enjoying their fancy lenses.


Real estate photography is an art in itself. One of my friends does it for a living, rakes in the cash.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sneakytoes: medius: worst. limerick. ever.

So close, until they failed to stick the ending


kind of lost the plot around three sixty and then just unraveled from there 

but if they'd landed the thing then the muddled middle would have been forgivable.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Let me give you the tour. This concludes the tour."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd buy that for a dollar.
 
Mouser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: I've lived in bigger sheds.


I've stayed in hooches over in the Middle East bigger than that.
 
