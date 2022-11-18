 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Now we'll finally get to see the notes signed by Epstein's mother   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will there be anything new?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
including billionaire hotel magnate and female Brit

OMG!! A female British person? They exist? Seriously, why hasn't the Daily Mail just imploded from the Stupidity Paradox yet?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is Bill Clinton okay
 
Slypork
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: Judge Preska overrode objections from Tom Pritzker, the billionaire executive chairman of the Hyatt Hotels, and ordered material related to him be made public

His cousin, the governor of Illinois, ain't gonna be amused.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only people being outed will be people who have angered the council of billionaires.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTFA:In his submission to the court, Pritzker claimed it would 'wrongfully harm (his) privacy and reputation' if material related to him was made public

Obviously he's a scumbag of the highest order, just by his own words we can see that, but it would be helpful to know who his victims were and start the process of justice against him.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pritzker?

I assume a trumpet is involved.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: including billionaire hotel magnate and female Brit

OMG!! A female British person? They exist? Seriously, why hasn't the Daily Mail just imploded from the Stupidity Paradox yet?


Settle down there, sparky.
 
p51d007
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Will there be anything new?
[Fark user image 272x185]


You never know.

the-sun.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

p51d007: eurotrader: Will there be anything new?
[Fark user image 272x185]

You never know.

[the-sun.com image 850x566]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

p51d007: eurotrader: Will there be anything new?
[Fark user image 272x185]

You never know.

[the-sun.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: eurotrader: Will there be anything new?
[Fark user image 272x185]

You never know.

[the-sun.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I heard that Jeffrey Epstein had sex with Hunter Biden's laptop?
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p51d007: eurotrader: Will there be anything new?
[Fark user image 272x185]

You never know.

[the-sun.com image 850x566]


Throw his ass in jail too.

*shrugs*
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

6nome: I heard that Jeffrey Epstein had sex with Hunter Biden's laptop?



Twice. On non-consecutive occasions.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: p51d007: eurotrader: Will there be anything new?
[Fark user image 272x185]

You never know.

[the-sun.com image 850x566]

Throw his ass in jail too.

*shrugs*


How about we just throw people in jail who did something wrong?
 
johnny queso
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The only people being outed will be people who have angered the council of billionaires.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
