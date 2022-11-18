 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Blue jay beats up owl, and no, this isn't a sports headline   (nbc-2.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Round here the jays just put up a warning, and the crows do the attacking.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ugh. Bluejays are such assholes.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

educated: Ugh. Bluejays are such assholes.


Absolutely
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Article doesn't say if the blue Jay was captured. So he could still be out there, menacing other avian species
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, CROW is the clinic.

Won't lie, I expected a seeing-eye corvid.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

educated: Ugh. Bluejays are such assholes.


My old boss kept a shotgun out to kill every Jay he could. He was pretty far from a redneck too.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was the burrow owl up in a tree? That could be the issue. I mean, they're called a "burrow" owl, after all...

The Dead Milkmen - Stuart
Youtube 71PNZH1OaW0
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skyotter: Oh, CROW is the clinic.

Won't lie, I expected a seeing-eye corvid.


what a Stark idea.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've never heard such a cacophony of bird screeching as when an owl landed in a tree in my yard to rest.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
right in the Temple?
 
pacified
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Blue Jays are nice to me because I give them peanuts. Crows too. They remember people do be nice.

Stupid squirrel thinks the peanuts are for her.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aleister_greynight: Round here the jays just put up a warning, and the crows do the attacking.


Is it a group of crows, because that would be murder
 
