 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Lincoln look-alike who shot booth and slapped a voter could be looking at four score and seven months in prison   (msn.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Voting system, Georgia man, poll manager, Elections, Voting, state of Georgia, Poll, FULL STORY  
•       •       •

742 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2022 at 3:50 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is his middle name Mike?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dude looks like he barely made it through middle school, and he voted.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was he last seen with a large great dane and a box of doggy snacks... which he was also munching on?

Subby, that don't look like Lincoln, that's Shaggy.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why do none of these guys ever own beard trimmers... they're cheap.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Dude looks like he barely made it through middle school, and he voted.


That's how Stitt and Abbott got reelected.
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Is his middle name Mike?


I'm betting it's "Jesse."
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: fatassbastard: Is his middle name Mike?

I'm betting it's "Jesse."


Ugh. James even.

/Me fail.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Dude looks like he barely made it through middle school, and he voted.


It's not that hard, just vote for the names for (R) next to them and vote "no" on all the voter initiatives
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Dude looks like he barely made it through middle school, and he voted.


Shaggy on a meth and alt-right news diet.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks more like an Oldsmobile than a Lincoln -- a used Oldsmobile.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He looks ... slapped.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Everything is a dildo, if you're brave enough.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man that's a pencil neck
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
most of the crowd said they had seen his brother Mike...()
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: Ty Webb: fatassbastard: Is his middle name Mike?

I'm betting it's "Jesse."

Ugh. James even.

/Me fail.


Wayne
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Every photograph of Abraham Lincoln shows the compassion and intelligence in his face and eyes. This genetic marvel has none of those traits.Please don't let him have had children.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Enjoy:

lincoln moneyshot
Youtube hrnbFd9gsLk
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lincoln attacks voters screaming "Don't vote for these con artists. They aren't my Party!"

It was bound to happen with all the time machines going back and forth to get better cell phone reception before the invention of the cellphone.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Felony conviction, he won't have to worry about voting. Probably an 8th dimensional chess player.
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: Why do none of these guys ever own beard trimmers... they're cheap.


None of these jokers (and they all have the same general unkempt, unsanitary, like they reek of meth-sweat and tabacca spit) seem to realize that if there was a totalitarian take-over they'd still be the same contemptible losers they are now.
They won't magically climb the social ladder, they aint gettin' a supervisory position at the cracker factory. Their miserable lives will get even worse, because they are losers who are wired to fail.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.