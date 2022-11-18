 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Alex Jones's lawyer suing over big pharma's conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid approves of this.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But does it turn the frickin' frogs gay?
🐸 🐸 🐸
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice cream, Mandrake. Children's ice cream.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a time when crazies like this were put away.

There WAS a time. Maybe we should bring it back, eh?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you just made up the word 'impurify' subby.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when I least expected it, today I agreed with an Elon Musk Twitter decision:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jynxyu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing how this attorney did such a bang up job for Alex, he should be able to repeat with this case too, right? RIGHT?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Just when I least expected it, today I agreed with an Elon Musk Twitter decision:

[Fark user image 736x353]


What did he say on twitter that's worth being banned forever?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Great headline, subby. You got me.

The actual lawsuit isn't as crazy as I thought it would be - employees suing to stop required vaccination under religious principles. The difficulty is that the employees work for a pharma company - you know, the types of organizations that are filled with scientists who can show how vaccinations work.

If you work for a pharma company and don't want a vaccine then chances are you aren't the type of employee that the company wants. Maybe see if your local Hobby Lobby is hiring.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
what about my gammy leg?
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: Great headline, subby. You got me.

The actual lawsuit isn't as crazy as I thought it would be - employees suing to stop required vaccination under religious principles. The difficulty is that the employees work for a pharma company - you know, the types of organizations that are filled with scientists who can show how vaccinations work.

If you work for a pharma company and don't want a vaccine then chances are you aren't the type of employee that the company wants. Maybe see if your local Hobby Lobby is hiring.


Anyone claiming religious accommodation needs to show where in their sacred texts the proscription is listed.

If I remember correctly, some school children's families sued because they were not being allowed to wear gold crucifix charms on necklaces. No one could demonstrate where there was a religious rule requiring wearing a gold crucifix charm on a necklace. Therefore the dress code stood.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aren't the Pastafarians the only ones with strict requirements of dress and conduct?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If it's one of Alex Jones' lawyers, I'm sure the case is air-tight and built on a solid legal footing with plenty of precedent to support their position. It's not like any of them ever threw in with a grifter to try to perpetuate the grift
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Aren't the Pastafarians the only ones with strict requirements of dress and conduct?


Discordians partake of a hot dog on friday...

does that count?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The lawyer gets paid either way.
He don't care.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: SBinRR: Just when I least expected it, today I agreed with an Elon Musk Twitter decision:

[Fark user image 736x353]

What did he say on twitter that's worth being banned forever?


Libel, incitement to violence, defamation, false claims that could get twitter into legal trouble....and, more important, enough shiat that advertisers don't want an ad for their products to show up right after a tweet of his.
 
brownja
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't know Norm well, but I've met him a few times. He used to be a good guy who worked on many worthy but controversial cases. At some point he got hooked on the "controversy" and sacrificed "worthy" to get his fix.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: SBinRR: Just when I least expected it, today I agreed with an Elon Musk Twitter decision:

[Fark user image 736x353]

What did he say on twitter that's worth being banned forever?


Why do you like him so much that you want to shill for him?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brownja: I don't know Norm well, but I've met him a few times. He used to be a good guy who worked on many worthy but controversial cases. At some point he got hooked on the "controversy" and sacrificed "worthy" to get his fix.


Everytime I hear "he used to be a good guy" it turns out they were never a good guy.
You just didn't know the person well.
Which is what you said in the first place.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump's doctor and Alex Jones' lawyer are the same dude.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MelGoesOnTour: There was a time when crazies like this were put away.

There WAS a time. Maybe we should bring it back, eh?


No. Even before Reagan gutted mental health care, they were allowed to run around as a part of the John Birch society.
 
