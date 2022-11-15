 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(EuroNews)   I'd say this marketing campaign is doomed to fail but Bush's Homestyle does make good lube in an emergency   (euronews.com) divider line
24
    More: Awkward, Legume, Bean, Nutrition, Pulse, Pea, Food, bean consumption, Fabaceae  
•       •       •

725 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2022 at 2:35 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS Subby, that's quite an unpleasant headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't try this at home

Can a Motor run on BEANS?
Youtube -uNSv4ZtMwk
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are really good for your heart and are quite a musical fruit as well
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/Oh baby!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
augustus_bedloe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bring a blanket and fire up the Dutch Oven...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beans on Bread.
McBeans on McBun
Whopper Beans and cheese.
Jumbo Jack Beans on Butter Bun.

Meh. I've eaten worse.  Maybe if I do this one thing, the planet will like me.
 
dobro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jeeze, they're trying to get rid of cows because they fart and now they want people to fart more?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
William Burroughs's "Naked Lunch" has a unique take on what baked beans can do and where they fit in.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Do you stick your dick in the can of beans or do you apply the beans?

I need an instruction manual please.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dobro: Jeeze, they're trying to get rid of cows because they fart and now they want people to fart more?


A friend in the Navy said their cooks prepared beans in baking soda (?) to drive out the farts.  Or something cause you can't fart in a submarine.  You can but your new name is "torpedo one"
 
ifky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I Love Beans by Brak
Youtube 7ZWQMvHNOnI
 
Hinged
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eat more beans to get sexy and control the weather?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eating baked beans is just like having sex. You get a lot of oral pleasure, you feel satisfied and drowsy, and then later you feel like you're having a baby. The circle of life!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That makes sense, they have ribbed "for her pleasure" condoms so ribbed lube is a logical step. Like adding PopRocks to AstroGlide.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
hot beans on salt and peppered toast is god's food.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok but have they factored in the increase in methane production?

Can't eat beans because I'm Galacto-oligosaccharide intolerant. It's a sad existence, I really like hummus.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My father would make beans on toast when I was a little kid and that always repulsed me. Only later did I realize it was a common substitute for meat protein while he was stationed in the UK during WWII.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 326x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Oh baby!


Can never see that seen and not crack up.  I could be sitting in the middle of a funeral bawling, someone play that clip, and I'm now laughing & looking like an a-hole.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.