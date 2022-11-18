 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Remember kid, crime doesn't pay... Well, it paid a little   (ktla.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
4 doors?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
While I am not a huge fan of asset forfeiture, I wouldn't have an issue with the cops seizing that car since it was used in the commission of a crime.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I assume that salvage/scrap companies look the other way when it comes to identifying vin numbers etched onto the catalytic converters as a vehicle the DMV doesn't have listed as being owned by the person(s) selling the cc.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Normally I'd say that you should try not to stand out if you're committing a crime, but on second thought, getting the cops to pull over a bunch of yellow Lamborghinis sounds like a brilliant plan.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How many of those cars can possibly be registered within 100 miles? Maybe do a bit of police work there Lou?
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They tell you crime doesn't pay to minimize the competition.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ieerto
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clever thieves. Such a common car, they'll never figure out who did it
 
