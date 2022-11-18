 Skip to content
(Thread Reader)   "Let me list you the ways that Twitter is royally farked"   (threadreaderapp.com)
106
    Interesting, lot of people, SRE team, sweet Lord, Bad code push, Security, great-seeming engineering director, help desk employee, Profanity  
106 Comments
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...all because someone didn't like that he got made fun of.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Elon Musk now owns it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm eagerly awaiting the day when twitter dot com simply and without warning starts returning a 500-level error code.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TL;DR: Twitter is going to be lucky to survive through the Thanksgiving holiday, let alone the rest of 2022.
 
whidbey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Aren't Republicans the ones who always complain about people "throwing money" at a project?

Isn't that what Musk Butt is doing?
 
karnal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Twitter has made a loss for 10 of the past 12 years - it was already failing
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This sounds like a Twitter and Twitter user problem.  It sure reads like a lotta problems though.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only 56 ways for a catastrophic failure?  But since multiple failures maybe it's more like 56! (factorial)?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Trying to chose another place to go after twitter fails
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am beginning to suspect that Trump will not see his Twitter account restored after all.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has the mass migration happened yet?
 
whidbey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

karnal: Twitter has made a loss for 10 of the past 12 years - it was already failing


Are you covering for that space happy manlet's incompetence?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
1) Random hard drive fills up. You have no idea how common it is for a single hosed box to cause cascading failures across systems, even well-engineered fault-tolerant ones with active maintenance. Where's the box? What's filling it up? Who will figure that out?

Simply by the fact this is the first item on his list tells me this man speaks from experience.  It's almost always the stupidest, dumbest thing that causes a cascading system failure.  "We deployed some code and the system experiencing failures!"  "It's ok.  We can roll it back!"  Nope.  It's a batch job that didn't complete on time, a connection string that wasn't preserved on reboot, a full drive/directory/mailbox, or my favorite an undocumented configuration change made on production which didn't get pushed back into source control.  Then you roll back to the previous "working" version and it doesn't work either.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Has the mass migration happened yet?


Check your Depends and see.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone set the fractional reserve to the thin provisioning SAN back end "correctly"?

She BOP'd ALUA?
/s
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...all because someone didn't like that he got made fun of.


He's a pretty good allegory for Elon Musk buying Twitter.

You Mock Me - Saturday Night Live
Youtube B81U7Vunhuc


(Yeah, the skit goes on far longer than is should, but that's SNL for you.)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

karnal: Twitter has made a loss for 10 of the past 12 years - it was already failing


If failure is selling all my stock and all my options vest at a premium, sign me up and punch me out.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Twitter is dead.   The mistakes that have been made are absolutely insane.   And there is no one to blame but Elon himself, and the backers who pushed/agreed to the original buyout offer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: 1) Random hard drive fills up. You have no idea how common it is for a single hosed box to cause cascading failures across systems, even well-engineered fault-tolerant ones with active maintenance. Where's the box? What's filling it up? Who will figure that out?

Simply by the fact this is the first item on his list tells me this man speaks from experience...<snip>


cnet.comView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Only 56 ways for a catastrophic failure?  But since multiple failures maybe it's more like 56! (factorial)?


Paul Simon - 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover (Official Audio)
Youtube ABXtWqmArUU


Just get on the bus, Musk :P
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Belongs under the Musk tab

Muskatastrophy?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All of these are possible, as the writer says, even in well-run networks where everything is checked as frequently as possible, code is tested according to industry standards, etc. I had a drive failure when I was "growing" a partition on a raid array and there was data loss. It was nobody's fault and the manufacturer replaced the drive for free, although the drive failure was intermittent and it took me a little time to demonstrate it to their technician.

These things are more likely to happen to twitter because many qualified people are exiting.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe Musk needed a 44 billion dollar tax write off.

/Musky.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
With all the layoffs and turn over in the tech industry right now due to market conditions, who is to say he can't find the staff he made need. The current employees didn't work out but that doesn't mean no one will work for Elon. It is far from ideal, but writing twitter off seems premature.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: This sounds like a Twitter and Twitter user problem.  It sure reads like a lotta problems though.


Speeding up the process
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...all because someone didn't like that he got made fun of.


Exactly the same as trump with the US.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA:  A user in the Phillipines is about to post CEI to the platform. You *cannot* leave that content up.

What is CEI?
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Long story short:  Twitter doesn't run in the cloud and has a lot of metal components that were specially designed and the people who made them and know how to run them are now gone.  And it's only a matter of time before they completely fail and flush everything down the toilet.

Sounds like Musk is farked.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's nice that this person took the time, but...Holy Jargon, Batman! I'm a computer nerd and I still had to skip over too many words or acronyms.

Maybe right now isn't the best time to engage in gatekeeping-through-language.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Frozit: Twitter is dead.   The mistakes that have been made are absolutely insane.   And there is no one to blame but Elon himself, and the backers who pushed/agreed to the original buyout offer.


Yeah, we're not looking at a problem to be solved, but an example of what never do to.
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My bet is on #7, but instead of being the iOS app it's some open source component that a key framework relies on that has a major security issue and there's nobody around to notice (and you get hacked), or nobody to implement the upgrade, or nobody to fix what the upgrade breaks.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: hubiestubert: ...all because someone didn't like that he got made fun of.

Exactly the same as trump with the US.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x421]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Frozit: Twitter is dead.   The mistakes that have been made are absolutely insane.   And there is no one to blame but Elon himself, and the backers who pushed/agreed to the original buyout offer.


It's hard to enjoy the schadenfreude of Musk ruining his self image when I'm faced with the incalculable loss of all my artist friends essentially having to uproot their business because some manchild with delusions of grandeur tried to hustle $8 out of Stephen King.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I swear I remember an 18? point article submitted to this site similar to the linked thread. It focused a bit more on the "Free Speech" angle and how that doesn't work well with reality. My google foo is failing me though. SO many news links about Twitter.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Vhale: I swear I remember an 18? point article submitted to this site similar to the linked thread. It focused a bit more on the "Free Speech" angle and how that doesn't work well with reality. My google foo is failing me though. SO many news links about Twitter.


Elon seems to have abandoned his free speech absolutism after he realized people making fun of him was on the table.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Serious Black: TL;DR: Twitter is going to be lucky to survive through the Thanksgiving holiday, let alone the rest of 2022.


It will be lucky to survive the World Cup.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whidbey: Aren't Republicans the ones who always complain about people "throwing money" at a project?

Isn't that what Musk Butt is doing?


They hate regulation and unions even more, because socialismz.

/how dare you tell the rich what they can or can't do!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Frozit: Twitter is dead.   The mistakes that have been made are absolutely insane.   And there is no one to blame but Elon himself, and the backers who pushed/agreed to the original buyout offer.

It's hard to enjoy the schadenfreude of Musk ruining his self image when I'm faced with the incalculable loss of all my artist friends essentially having to uproot their business because some manchild with delusions of grandeur tried to hustle $8 out of Stephen King.


This is why billionaires shouldn't exist. No one person should have this kind of power.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  A user in the Phillipines is about to post CEI to the platform. You *cannot* leave that content up.

What is CEI?


Nevermind, I finally got to the end of the list and found out.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  A user in the Phillipines is about to post CEI to the platform. You *cannot* leave that content up.

What is CEI?


Let's just politely say it's a category on adult sites.
 
Douggernaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good God, I'm just a barely-competent code monkey at an insurance company and reading had me like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: CEI


Child Exploitation Imagery.  (abuse, pornography, ...)
 
powtard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What if taking down twitter was the whole point?
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's looking like Musk is pushing Twitter towards bankruptcy on purpose. Some of his decisions look like a parody of proper business management of a service like Twitter. It's like he knows what should be done and he's purposefully making the opposite decision. I wouldn't be surprised if suddenly one of his tech billionaire friends comes up with a Twitter-clone to fill in the void.
 
gorrck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even if half of the remaining employees stayed, they're down 75% (or more) of their workforce.  The "survivors" are probably a few that are close to vesting (Hah!) or too chicken-shiate to leave, and the rest H1-Bs that can't quit.  There is no way that morale is anything but toxic. Without essential staff for support and development, the platform is doomed.  There's no coming back from this.  It's a matter of when, not if, the platform just stops working.

The level of incompetence and failure that Elon Musk has imposed on Twitter is truly spectacular.  I'd be surprised if he'd be trusted to put coins in a vending machine if all interested parties were standing next to him and the vending machine.  He's making a strong case that the world is better off without billionaires.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: With all the layoffs and turn over in the tech industry right now due to market conditions, who is to say he can't find the staff he made need. The current employees didn't work out but that doesn't mean no one will work for Elon. It is far from ideal, but writing twitter off seems premature.


I quasi-agree with you.

I have a feeling he'll find plenty of people to work for (the) Twit but will those people be plucked from near the bottom of the barrel or will they be "competent enough"? I think that's a major lynchpin right now.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Serious Black: TL;DR: Twitter is going to be lucky to survive through the Thanksgiving holiday, let alone the rest of 2022.

It will be lucky to survive the World Cup.


If it gets through the world cup, Christmas day and new years are right around the corner for some more stress tests
 
Displayed 50 of 106 comments


