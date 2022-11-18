 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   Hey kids, if your school bus driver pulls over to lecture you about being unruly, be sure not to call 911 with false accusations   (whio.com) divider line
Latinwolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So the kid was being a Karen?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Had awful kids riding the bus. It wasn't bullying or anything but everyone was so rowdy and uncontrollable.

Once a fight broke out in the back, the bus driver pulled over to the side of the road, left the driver's seat to break up the fight. Just as she did that, the bus started rolling downhill and a kid sitting up front (his punishment from a week before) jumps into the driver's seat and pulls up the hand break to stop the bus. The bus jolted, knocked the bus driver down and she yelled at him for setting the brake.

I knew right then and there I should become a permanent walker.
 
