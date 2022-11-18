 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Questions remain after Michigan voting machine ends up for sale on Ebay. But police have officially closed the case so, you know, nothing to see here   (cnn.com) divider line
49
    More: Murica, Voting system, Elections, United States, Conspiracy theory, case of a missing voting machine, Voting machine, Michigan police, Becky Stoddard  
•       •       •

962 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Nov 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay


Me too!
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!


This whole thing is going to end when a republiqan clicks on some spam popup because it says there is proof Hunter Biden does things.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!


Amateurs.  I bought the legit Hunter Biden's laptop from Rudy Giuliani.  It came with a Certificate of Aufenticity.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!


Mine had some quality cocaine contacts and 50,000 stolen votes for Kari Lake.  What did you get?
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit so did I! You mean I got scammed!!?? Well, jokes on them, I filled the hard drive up with fake emails from male-male dating sites and pictures of Pelosi photoshopped with penguins in prom dresses and sold it to a random Jersey pawn shop. Hah!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay


Hunter Biden's laptop touched me in my no-no place but I enjoyed it so I'm not pressing charges.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

etoof: BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!

This whole thing is going to end when a republiqan clicks on some spam popup because it says there is proof Hunter Biden does things.


I've been loading up my old laptops with hardcore furry fetish porn and selling them on eBay as Hunter Biden's laptops, lol
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought the laptop directly from Mr technician tam o shanter himself!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the dial up jack?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I've been loading up my old laptops with hardcore furry fetish porn and selling them on eBay as Hunter Biden's laptops, lol


I really hope that this is true.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!

Mine had some quality cocaine contacts and 50,000 stolen votes for Kari Lake.  What did you get?


I only got naked pictures of Joe Biden sniffing hair. Lame.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

saywhonow: bighairyguy: BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!

Mine had some quality cocaine contacts and 50,000 stolen votes for Kari Lake.  What did you get?

I only got naked pictures of Joe Biden sniffing hair. Lame.


What *kind* of hair, though?
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man, Hunter Biden's laptops is one of those things that annoy me 'cause like... It's one of those things that we probably should care about, if only republicans didn't poison the well by doing the exact same things they're accusing Hunter of, but magnitudes worse, and leaving all of us to be like "oh so NOW you care about the incestuous nature between politics and business, nepotism, and conflicts of interest."
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TDIL that thrift stores will accept voting machine donations and will indeed resell them.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, Hunter Biden's laptops is one of those things that annoy me 'cause like... It's one of those things that we probably should care about, if only republicans didn't poison the well by doing the exact same things they're accusing Hunter of, but magnitudes worse, and leaving all of us to be like "oh so NOW you care about the incestuous nature between politics and business, nepotism, and conflicts of interest."


nope.  still shouldn't care.  if there was ANYTHING to this story, it would've been used to help Trump in the 2020 election.
 
etoof
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: etoof: BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!

This whole thing is going to end when a republiqan clicks on some spam popup because it says there is proof Hunter Biden does things.

I've been loading up my old laptops with hardcore furry fetish porn and selling them on eBay as Hunter Biden's laptops, lol


I will lose my s%&t if Fox News starts reporting on one of them and shows the video live on the air because they didn't look at it first.

That would make these last 6 years worth it.
 
Pick13
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay


I got a Hunter Biden laptop with my new T-Mobile phone. What should I do I now have of three of them
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These are the stores that keep Mike Pillow raging hard through the night.
 
etoof
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pick13: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

I got a Hunter Biden laptop with my new T-Mobile phone. What should I do I now have of three of them


Sell one to Fox, one to NewsMax, and one to OAN.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pick13: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

I got a Hunter Biden laptop with my new T-Mobile phone. What should I do I now have of three of them


get a shrubbery and setup a path
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: MattytheMouse: Man, Hunter Biden's laptops is one of those things that annoy me 'cause like... It's one of those things that we probably should care about, if only republicans didn't poison the well by doing the exact same things they're accusing Hunter of, but magnitudes worse, and leaving all of us to be like "oh so NOW you care about the incestuous nature between politics and business, nepotism, and conflicts of interest."

nope.  still shouldn't care.  if there was ANYTHING to this story, it would've been used to help Trump in the 2020 election.


From what I can see, it's a story where there's smoke, but not necessarily any fire. Hunter Biden benefits from the fact that he's the son of a prominent politician, but thankfully Joe Biden seems upstanding enough to not listen to his son whenever he's like "hey dad, these guys wanna talk to you about something!"

But again: why should I care about Biden making a few million off of his name, when Ivanka and Jared got a $2 billion deal with the Saudis while they were in the White House.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: These are the stores that keep Mike Pillow raging hard through the night.


There is crack for sale at stores?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I got my Hunter Biden laptop with my paid subscription of Sports Illustrated.

It was a toss up between that or the football phone.
 
alex10294
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, Hunter Biden's laptops is one of those things that annoy me 'cause like... It's one of those things that we probably should care about, if only republicans didn't poison the well by doing the exact same things they're accusing Hunter of, but magnitudes worse, and leaving all of us to be like "oh so NOW you care about the incestuous nature between politics and business, nepotism, and conflicts of interest."


Agreed.  Clean government means not allowing a "baseline" or "acceptable" level of corruption, even if it's "not as bad".
The Democratic party, and Biden, should lead by example by OVER-investigating this type of thing, and being completely cooperative and transparent about it.  The initial "it's all completely fake" from the major respected news outlets definitely hurt their credibility.
In the end, they aren't going to find any wrongdoing worthy of any criminal investigation, but if it's never "put to rest", it'll stick around.  Sure, some percentage will always believe it's a coverup, but you only have to convince the middle.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dennysgod: I got my Hunter Biden laptop with my paid subscription of Sports Illustrated.

It was a toss up between that or the football phone.


chose_poorly.gif
 
Best in this World
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If somehow, some way we were able to put Hillary Clinton's 30,000 emails onto Hunter Biden's laptop would Satan immediately emerge from Hell and start buttf*cking aborted fetuses? I'm just asking questions.
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: tembaarmswide: MattytheMouse: Man, Hunter Biden's laptops is one of those things that annoy me 'cause like... It's one of those things that we probably should care about, if only republicans didn't poison the well by doing the exact same things they're accusing Hunter of, but magnitudes worse, and leaving all of us to be like "oh so NOW you care about the incestuous nature between politics and business, nepotism, and conflicts of interest."

nope.  still shouldn't care.  if there was ANYTHING to this story, it would've been used to help Trump in the 2020 election.

From what I can see, it's a story where there's smoke, but not necessarily any fire. Hunter Biden benefits from the fact that he's the son of a prominent politician, but thankfully Joe Biden seems upstanding enough to not listen to his son whenever he's like "hey dad, these guys wanna talk to you about something!"

But again: why should I care about Biden making a few million off of his name, when Ivanka and Jared got a $2 billion deal with the Saudis while they were in the White House.


Yeah, basically, he did some stuff that's 1) kinda shady and possibly unethical but doesn't appear to actually be illegal so whatever and 2) is way, way milder than anything conservatives have been doing for decades.
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And I don't mean "but conservatives do it too" as some tu quoque. I mean, if we're suddenly gonna be concerned about shady business deals involving the relatives of elected officials, this is absolutely not the place to start investigating.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
25 comments in and not a single one about TFA


This is why I love fridays on Fark.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: MattytheMouse: I've been loading up my old laptops with hardcore furry fetish porn and selling them on eBay as Hunter Biden's laptops, lol

I really hope that this is true.


It's a really great way to get rid of e-waste, and also sell my old stuff for 5x what they were worth lol
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: 25 comments in and not a single one about TFA


This is why I love fridays on Fark.


What's a TFA?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Becky Stoddard, the clerk of Colfax Township, Michigan - where the machine in question went missing - previously told CNN that she does not subscribe to conspiracy theories about voting machine vulnerabilities. Stoddard told police she only learned the machine was gone when a state official told her in August the machine was posted for sale on eBay, according to a police report obtained by CNN.

See, the thing is, most skeptics aren't worried about the security of the machines themselves. We're worried about the dumbasses in charge of them.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Shadow Blasko: 25 comments in and not a single one about TFA


This is why I love fridays on Fark.

What's a TFA?


The frickin' article
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Excelsior: MattytheMouse: Shadow Blasko: 25 comments in and not a single one about TFA


This is why I love fridays on Fark.

What's a TFA?

The frickin' article


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Excelsior: MattytheMouse: Shadow Blasko: 25 comments in and not a single one about TFA


This is why I love fridays on Fark.

What's a TFA?

The frickin' article


There's an article? Where?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pick13: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

I got a Hunter Biden laptop with my new T-Mobile phone. What should I do I now have of three of them


Buy a few more, and replace the PS3 cluster nodes running your air defense?

/s
 
gbv23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!

Mine had some quality cocaine contacts and 50,000 stolen votes for Kari Lake.  What did you get?


All I got was Iraq

-Charlie Brown
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Excelsior: MattytheMouse: Shadow Blasko: 25 comments in and not a single one about TFA


This is why I love fridays on Fark.

What's a TFA?

The frickin' article

There's an article? Where?


Articles are special modifiers that appear before nouns or noun phrases. Like other adjectives, they help clarify the meaning of the noun in your sentence. There are only two articles in the English language: the and a (and its variant an, used before a word that starts with a vowel sound).
 
Marsellus Wallace Shaun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I ordered one of Hunter Biden's laptops, but all I got was a lousy NFT!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: etoof: BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!

This whole thing is going to end when a republiqan clicks on some spam popup because it says there is proof Hunter Biden does things.

I've been loading up my old laptops with hardcore furry fetish porn and selling them on eBay as Hunter Biden's laptops, lol


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Yeah, it wasn't on there already. Don't you lie in front of Jesus.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Excelsior: MattytheMouse: Shadow Blasko: 25 comments in and not a single one about TFA


This is why I love fridays on Fark.

What's a TFA?

The frickin' article

There's an article? Where?


And who cares??
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: etoof: BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!

This whole thing is going to end when a republiqan clicks on some spam popup because it says there is proof Hunter Biden does things.

I've been loading up my old laptops with hardcore furry fetish porn and selling them on eBay as Hunter Biden's laptops, lol


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shinji3i: MattytheMouse: etoof: BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!

This whole thing is going to end when a republiqan clicks on some spam popup because it says there is proof Hunter Biden does things.

I've been loading up my old laptops with hardcore furry fetish porn and selling them on eBay as Hunter Biden's laptops, lol

[media.tenor.com image 498x262]

Yeah, it wasn't on there already. Don't you lie in front of Jesus.


You're right. Basically I just scrubbed my laptops of all personal information EXCEPT the porn. And then I added some more for good measure.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Michigan police have closed the case of a missing voting machine and believe the device was accidentally donated to a thrift store before it wound up for sale online

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dangit I even overpaid for mine!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The big difference between the Democrats and Republicans is that if there was actually something to the laptop we'd hold EVERYONE involded accountable.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: etoof: BizarreMan: vudukungfu: I bought Hunter Biden's lap top after it was accidentally sold on eBay

Me too!

This whole thing is going to end when a republiqan clicks on some spam popup because it says there is proof Hunter Biden does things.

I've been loading up my old laptops with hardcore furry fetish porn and selling them on eBay as Hunter Biden's laptops, lol


Do you...have any more for sale?  And how much furry porn are we talking about?

Asking for a friend.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.