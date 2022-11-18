 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Your dog wants arm   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
29
sawmilldon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, those Mexican dogs as bada$$es.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bad perro.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, Ubu!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: Oh no, Ubu!


Spit Ubu, spit!
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the arm was still holding the ball that they'd pretended to throw, again, I completely understand.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot him, he's armed!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Subby's headline didn't refer to the other body part that police found.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I going crazy? I feel like I've seen this headline at least 4 times in the last week on Fark.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you want an arm? i can get you an arm.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like in Bratislava.
/Not a real hand

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armed dog pound is polite dog pound
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is happening far too often
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feed your dogs, guys. It's not that hard.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Am I going crazy? I feel like I've seen this headline at least 4 times in the last week on Fark.


Let it go Jake, it's Mexico.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A bear arm?  Arming bears with bare arms? Barely armed for arming bears?


\some clarification would be nice
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds risky, is Intel not good enough for him?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Let it go Jake,


Dammit, it's Forget it Jake
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Am I going crazy? I feel like I've seen this headline at least 4 times in the last week on Fark.


November 1st was the first
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Kitty2.0: Am I going crazy? I feel like I've seen this headline at least 4 times in the last week on Fark.

November 1st was the first


And that was a human head, not an arm.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Never give a dog the cold shoulder.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Okay that is the stuff of nightmares. Glad I have no interest in going to Mexico.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, no!  None of that!  Down!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In early November, clandestine graves holding human remains were found in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, after neighbors reported to volunteer searchers that they had seen a dog with a human leg. State authorities did not confirm that.

A friend of mine lives in Guanajuato, and she's said the cartel situation is getting very dangerous there.  She recently posted a "guide for not getting shot in Guanajuato" on Facebook--basically, always be aware of your situation, keep your head on a swivel, avoid groups of men especially if they don't look like they belong in the area, make sure you have at least two exits from any location you're in (because the cartels are known to firebomb the front entrances to buildings).  She admitted that if the cartel wants to get you, they'll get you--her brother-in-law's son was killed by a cartel from Jalisco last year for running his mouth off to the wrong person.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I didn't know Mexico gave dogs the right to bear arms.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Presidente AMLO's "hugs not bullets" policy towards the Cartels has been an abject disaster with entire communities locked down as cartel turf battles rage around them, Federales living as fugitives on the run with their families as the Cartels have taken to raiding their homes and wiping their entire families out ... yet the Mexicans have come to accept all this and AMLO reportedly has around a 70% approval rating, even after handling COVID like Trump did and doing fark all from the Federal level
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't this a repea...

"It was the third time in the last month that canines have been seen in Mexico trotting off with human body parts."

...oh.
 
palelizard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just a friendly reminder, "What are you chewing?" translates to "You'd better chew that faster" in dog-ese.
 
