(NPR)   Here's your Elizabeth Holmes sentencing thread. How much prison time will she receive? Will she wear black? Court begins at 1pm eastern   (npr.org) divider line
Timmy the Tumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in for 22 months.  She'll be dressed like an elderly librarian
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with 4 years. She may have been rich, but she committed the unforgivable sin of the wealthy: she hurt people even more wealthy than her.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as it takes to avoid this sort thing in the future.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought orange was the new black.
/ I'm so sorry
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's her eyes. It's always in her eyes.

I can see the crazy, from here.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess she'll get 15 months and be free pending appeal/birth.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She reinvented the concept of the anchor baby. My prediction is that her obvious ploy to avoid responsibility for her crimes by becoming a mom pays off and she receives a slap on the wrist.
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But she can't go to jail she is a mother, they never send new moms to jail! Think of the children!
 
6nome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm going with 4 years. She may have been rich, but she committed the unforgivable sin of the wealthy: she hurt people even more wealthy than her. She got caught.

FTFY
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She's white, she's younger than Martha Stewart, I'm thinking six months, suspended due to motherhood.

Yea, I'm a wee bit cynical.
 
Torchsong
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
White female. Wealthy (of a sort).

2 Years max. Time served. 6 months probation/house arrest.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Has she fessed up yet? Admitted that she acted like a sociopath and put people's lives at risk?

If I were the judge I would take that into consideration first and foremost.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

6nome: [Fark user image 425x287]


She'll be in jail, no fancy toys for her, she'll get the fist.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She stole from Rupert Murdoch?  If she hadn't managed to hurt real people with bad test results, I'd be tempted to say, "I'm not even mad, in fact, I'm impressed".
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She'll probably be serving her time in wherever they put Martha Stewart. Does it really matter?
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That is some crazy eye to be sure.  Kind of a tragic figure, reading about her abusive relationship and experiences.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: She'll probably be serving her time in wherever they put Martha Stewart. Does it really matter?


If you're trying to make an accurate porn reproduction, then yes.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's all a little gross.  She was found guilty of stealing from the rich idiots.  She was not found guilty of farking over the health of actual humans harmed by her false claims.

Frankly, I don't care squat what her sentencing is now.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
is she gonna do the voice
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is she still changing her voice?
 
darch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: 6nome: [Fark user image 425x287]

She'll be in jail, no fancy toys for her, she'll get the fist.
[Fark user image 318x367]


Go on...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She's young and attractive, so she will not get a lot of prison time.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: It's all a little gross.  She was found guilty of stealing from the rich idiots.  She was not found guilty of farking over the health of actual humans harmed by her false claims.

Frankly, I don't care squat what her sentencing is now.


That's because in America, the former is a capital crime, whereas the latter is just capitalism.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Billy Evans, Holmes' partner, wrote the judge asking for mercy and described the impact the case has had on their family. The submission includes photos of the the couple with their 1-year-old son"

Seems like a pretty bad time to be having a kid to me, maybe put that off if you're facing years in prison?

fark them for trying to use that as a way to weasel out of prison time.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: She reinvented the concept of the anchor baby


Partially correct.

What she is facing was covered in that drama about Monica Lewinsky (American Crime Story: Impeachment) played by Beanie Feldmann. Studies have been done and articles written about female fertility and how it quickly fades, and if a woman spends her prime reproductive years in prison it could be a sentence that denies her the ability to birth children if that is what she wants. In the TV drama, Lewinsky was threatened with something like 30 years in prison and she remarked "I'll never have a family" or something similar.

Holmes is facing a number of years, and if she wants to have children she had to have them RIGHT FARKING NOW while she was out on bail before sentencing.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If all she was convicted of was stealing from rich people the sentence should be nothing.  Because that shouldnt be a crime.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Billy Evans, Holmes' partner, wrote the judge asking for mercy and described the impact the case has had on their family. The submission includes photos of the the couple with their 1-year-old son"

Seems like a pretty bad time to be having a kid to me, maybe put that off if you're facing years in prison?

fark them for trying to use that as a way to weasel out of prison time.



What an ass. Other families besides yours have been affected, ya know. Ever hear of birth control?
 
chrisco123
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
11 years.  Mark my words.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Ker_Thwap: It's all a little gross.  She was found guilty of stealing from the rich idiots.  She was not found guilty of farking over the health of actual humans harmed by her false claims.

Frankly, I don't care squat what her sentencing is now.

That's because in America, the former is a capital crime, whereas the latter is just capitalism.


Yeah, that's the gross part.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Billy Evans, Holmes' partner, wrote the judge asking for mercy and described the impact the case has had on their family. The submission includes photos of the the couple with their 1-year-old son"

Seems like a pretty bad time to be having a kid to me, maybe put that off if you're facing years in prison?

fark them for trying to use that as a way to weasel out of prison time.


"Where did I come from daddy?"

"Well Timmy, when a mommy is facing a dime, sometimes she gets knocked up for a sentencing reduction."
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
30 months.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm thinking six months, suspended due to motherhood.


I don't think the federal government suspends sentences.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Prosecutors are asking for 15 years and probation says 9?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Billy Evans, Holmes' partner, wrote the judge asking for mercy and described the impact the case has had on their family. The submission includes photos of the the couple with their 1-year-old son"

Seems like a pretty bad time to be having a kid to me, maybe put that off if you're facing years in prison?

fark them for trying to use that as a way to weasel out of prison time.


They probably had the kid for the sole purpose to get reduced time
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Seems like a pretty bad time to be having a kid to me, maybe put that off if you're facing years in prison?


See my above comment - she had to have kids now or risk never having them if she spends years in prison, gets out, and cannot get pregnant when she is older.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: It's all a little gross.  She was found guilty of stealing from the rich idiots.  She was not found guilty of farking over the health of actual humans harmed by her false claims.

Frankly, I don't care squat what her sentencing is now.


The problem I have is that she has not beem charged for f'ing up people's lives. From another article:

In one instance, Theranos' lab results reported that a patient wasn't pregnant, when in reality she was suffering from a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy. Thankfully, a test from another lab revealed the condition. Another patient was told she was having a miscarriage - a determination that often leads to a medical procedure to evacuate the miscarried fetus - when in fact her baby was perfectly viable. Another patient's life was shattered after a Theranos blood test mistakenly diagnosed him with HIV.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: suspended due to motherhood


The one notable case I know where children were a factor was Jesse Jackson Jr and his wife, who pleaded guilty to embezzlement of campaign finances or something similar. I think also filing false tax returns.

They both got federal prison time but were allowed to stagger their sentences so one parent could be out to care for children. I don't recall who went to prison first, but one of them stayed out until the first was done with their bid and then the swapped places.
 
Shryke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The Dog Ate My Homework: She reinvented the concept of the anchor baby

Partially correct.

What she is facing was covered in that drama about Monica Lewinsky (American Crime Story: Impeachment) played by Beanie Feldmann. Studies have been done and articles written about female fertility and how it quickly fades, and if a woman spends her prime reproductive years in prison it could be a sentence that denies her the ability to birth children if that is what she wants. In the TV drama, Lewinsky was threatened with something like 30 years in prison and she remarked "I'll never have a family" or something similar.

Holmes is facing a number of years, and if she wants to have children she had to have them RIGHT FARKING NOW while she was out on bail before sentencing.


Uh, what was Monica charged with? I don't remember this at all.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She stole from rich people. I'm fine with time served.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll be surprised if she even gets 2 weeks?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She gets time served. No explanation as to the shine around her mouth or the judge's big grin.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Boo_Guy: Seems like a pretty bad time to be having a kid to me, maybe put that off if you're facing years in prison?

See my above comment - she had to have kids now or risk never having them if she spends years in prison, gets out, and cannot get pregnant when she is older.


She only did it to get a reduced sentence, I hope the judge doesn't take her having kids into consideration at all.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yawrn. I'll circle back through here when we have a sentence.

Little grim to be sitting here braying for her head on the internet. I want her punished pretty severely, but I don't need to be in the crowd cheering as the executioner swings the axe.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bishop of Southfark: Has she fessed up yet? Admitted that she acted like a sociopath and put people's lives at risk?

If I were the judge I would take that into consideration first and foremost.


Different crime. She is getting sentenced for stealing rich-people money, not causing pain to poors.
 
Shryke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: mrmopar5287: Boo_Guy: Seems like a pretty bad time to be having a kid to me, maybe put that off if you're facing years in prison?

See my above comment - she had to have kids now or risk never having them if she spends years in prison, gets out, and cannot get pregnant when she is older.

She only did it to get a reduced sentence, I hope the judge doesn't take her having kids into consideration at all.


maybe sentence the child to prison with her?

/I'mjustspittballin
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Boo_Guy: Seems like a pretty bad time to be having a kid to me, maybe put that off if you're facing years in prison?

See my above comment - she had to have kids now or risk never having them if she spends years in prison, gets out, and cannot get pregnant when she is older.


I'm starting an innovative company to work on solutions to that.  Would you like to invest?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm going with 4 years. She may have been rich, but she committed the unforgivable sin of the wealthy: she hurt people even more wealthy than her.


I'm going with the over on the average sentence of a January 6th insurrectionist.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
full freight- max penalties and prison time. not because she lied or stole but because she put people's health at risk with her nonsense and eroded confidence in the scientific process.

also i've lost all respect for Cory Booker as a result of his letter pleading for leniency.

From the cnn article https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/18/tech/elizabeth-holmes-theranos-sentencing/index.html

...Sen. Cory Booker. Booker described meeting her at a dinner years before she was charged and bonding over the fact that they were both vegans with nothing to eat but a bag of almonds, which they shared.
"I still believe that she holds onto the hope that she can make contributions to the lives of others, and that she can, despite mistakes, make the world a better place," Booker wrote, noting that he continues to consider her a friend.

you believe that she thinks she can still do good things?  Are you farking out of your mind?  who would trust her? she's shown a complete lack of technical and moral aptitude. i don't care is she gave you the last almond in existence, the only way she can make the world a better place is to stay the fark out of it.
 
