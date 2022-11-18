 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philly Voice)   In Philly they want to add 8 stories to Boner4ever   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, Building, Construction, Occupancy, Fire protection, Beury Building, part of a plan, Developer Shift Capital, Hotel  
•       •       •

1145 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2022 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well when I think of luxury, I think of North Philadelphia.  Great location scouting, Marriott.  Well done.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Well when I think of luxury, I think of North Philadelphia.  Great location scouting, Marriott.  Well done.


Everyone knows that West Philadelphia is the regal part of the city.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's a pretty rough area but it has seen some development, mostly driven by Temple, in the last 10 years or so.

Still. Weird choice.
And the building is ALWAYS going to have a problem with people trying to put "boner4ever" back on it. Perhaps not with the same flare as the original, but it'll happen.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess Philly wants a bigger boner.

I can forward them some emails I have received over the years on the subject matter.
 
wiwille
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a boner. 
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I still can't believe that show got away with that character name.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Well when I think of luxury, I think of North Philadelphia.  Great location scouting, Marriott.  Well done.


Isn't the Divine Loraine Hotel in the same neighborhood?

https://www.thedivinelorrainehotel.com/
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A 4ever stiffy initially sounds good - but imagine how cumbersome it would be putting pants on, taking a tinkle, meeting your GF's grandmum, etc.
 
slantsix
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

educated: I still can't believe that show got away with that character name.


Boner:
INFORMAL•NORTH AMERICAN
a stupid mistake.
"unfortunately somebody pulled a major boner on this one"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are a couple of "REDDFOXX4GIVESU" in near north St. Louis.  That's comforting because I always considered myself to be a big dummy.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't we all, Philly, don't we all.

It's a joke!  I'm perfectly happy with the height of my towering edifice!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A 4ever boner seems like a condition that would require medical intervention
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't worry it's in Nicetown!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Funeral director:. We had no trouble getting Boner4ever in to the casket.  Useful hand hold.  Getting the casket closed took some effort.  Hence the ribbon ties securing the lower half.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be '4ever boner'? Do people there read right to left? That explains a lot aboot Philly
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're in for hard times when the hauntings begin.

krebsonsecurity.comView Full Size

"You moved the sign but you left the boners, didn't you? You left the boners!"
 
Lain the Wary
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I will miss the 4ever Boner / Boner 4ever tags. The most epic tags known to humanity.
 
Lain the Wary
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

luddite v2.0: Shouldn't it be '4ever boner'? Do people there read right to left? That explains a lot aboot Philly


IT HAS BOTH.
Get that jawn outta here.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Well when I think of luxury, I think of North Philadelphia.  Great location scouting, Marriott.  Well done.


They tried Camden across the river but it was too upscale.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Well when I think of luxury, I think of North Philadelphia.  Great location scouting, Marriott.  Well done.


I think the city is trying to do with that area what NYC did with Times Square back in the 90s. Ostensibly to get rid of the sleaze, but really to clear out the poors (Broad and Erie is a lot of things, but I wouldn't call it sleazy). A Marriot might help with that development in the same way the Disney Store did in Times Square.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

spongeboob: TiberiusGracchus44: Well when I think of luxury, I think of North Philadelphia.  Great location scouting, Marriott.  Well done.

Isn't the Divine Loraine Hotel in the same neighborhood?

https://www.thedivinelorrainehotel.com/


No, 4ever boner is much farther north.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they had any balls, they'd keep that graffiti.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe see if demand will fill the existing building before adding on?

Or will it be 8 floors of upscale condos?

Gonna have a hard time matching the existing look.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.