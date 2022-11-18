 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 12644256


(Law and Crime)   January 6 rioters charged with murder   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Murder, United States Capitol, Plea, United States Capitol Police, Arraignment, Criminal law, Shane Jason Woods, Alford plea  
•       •       •

1439 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rioter not sure why autocorrect hates the singular
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

spongeboob: Rioter not sure why autocorrect hates the singular


More should be charged, since collectively, their acts directly lead to several deaths.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, not in direct connection to the riots themselves, but nevertheless perfectly in character for a J6 MAGA moron -- fleeing a traffic stop, speeding in oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision and death.  Unfortunately, it wasn't his death, so I hope instead he dies in prison.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asshole is living his best life.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Drunk, driving the wrong way on a freeway, killing someone, sounds like a T**** supporter.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On the up side......
This proves there are no aliens.

https://www.npr.org/2022/11/18/1137474748/trump-tweeted-an-image-from-a-spy-satellite-declassified-document-shows
 
SweetMama
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's aged a lot in the past 2 years.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People who are not good at being human beings tend to not be good at being human beings in other ways, as well.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All life is precious to Republicans.
Unless you aren't a fetus or a corporation.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Life is a series of choices...
 
todangst
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Speeding down the highway in the wrong direction" is the perfect analogy for his entire life. Shame others have to pay for his utter idiocy.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bring back the gibbet. hang these clowns in a cage as a warning to others.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Republicans aren't sending their best... Oh wait they are, this is the best of the best of their patriots.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Repeat or Illinois' no cash bail let him out, bought him a new truck and a 24 case of Natty Light.
 
Gonz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: On the up side......
This proves there are no aliens.


No, this proves that no one was dumb enough to tell FPOTUS that there are aliens.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's gained 60 pounds and aged 20 years in the past year and a half.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Sadly, not in direct connection to the riots themselves, but nevertheless perfectly in character for a J6 MAGA moron -- fleeing a traffic stop, speeding in oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision and death.  Unfortunately, it wasn't his death, so I hope instead he dies in prison.



This seems like a pretty direct link, he'd rather kill someone in a failed suicide attempt than accept the consequences of his actions...

"Nurses requested the visitors exit but prior to them leaving and while I was standing in the doorway of the treatment room, I overheard Woods speaking with a visitor, a white, middle age female, with blonde hair," the trooper's statement said. "During the conversation, I heard Woods state that he had intended on crashing his vehicle into a truck tractor semi-trailer."

...

"It should be noted through the course of the investigation I learned that Woods was a defendant in the January 6th, 2021 US Capitol Riots and was anticipating a sentence which may have been motive for the intentional traffic crash," the trooper wrote.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Sadly, not in direct connection to the riots themselves, but nevertheless perfectly in character for a J6 MAGA moron -- fleeing a traffic stop, speeding in oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision and death.  Unfortunately, it wasn't his death, so I hope instead he dies in prison.


Yup. I'm still disappointed at the lack of felony murder charges.
 
LL316
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's awesome is that he'll be on suicide watch, which means he'll not be able to take the cowards way out while he's stuck in prison for the rest of his life. Suffer more, asshole.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Rioter not sure why autocorrect hates the singular


Mine was worse, it kept autocorrecting to "lone wolf"
 
covalesj
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Look at what the Democrats improperly investigating Jan 6 made this patriot do. /s

I SAID /S!!!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LL316: What's awesome is that he'll be on suicide watch, which means he'll not be able to take the cowards way out while he's stuck in prison for the rest of his life. Suffer more, asshole.


I wish suicide watch meant we get to watch him hang himself with his own dirty underwear.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just some tourists, expressing their legitimate political discourse... SMDH.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: spongeboob: Rioter not sure why autocorrect hates the singular

Mine was worse, it kept autocorrecting to "lone wolf"


"boozed up scumbag" didn't work?
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

covalesj: Look at what the Democrats improperly investigating Jan 6 made this patriot do. /s

I SAID /S!!!


This happened on Nancy Pelosi's watch!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'There is a liberal communist plot afoot to ruin the lives of good Americans!' - Murderous Drunk Driver

These so called patriots who want to save America are as bad as anything else that 'might' be ruining the lives of Americans. Outside of cancer, possibly, they are the worst.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How hard is it to find a gun? If you want to kill YOURSELF...
We need suicide booths.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Proud, boy?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.