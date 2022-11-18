 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   They don't need no water, let the motherfarker burn. Burn, ayatollah, burn   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
28
    More: Spiffy, Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, year of blood, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Iranian Revolution, founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, year, funeral of a young boy  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully, this is one more step towards Iran throwing off the shackles of theocracy and beginning the march toward joining the developed world in a legitimate fashion. Iran has the cultural, educational and geographic elements that could make it a major player in the world, if they weren't so damn committed to backwards-assed repression and generally being a pain in the ass versus trying to get along in the world.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All the fires!
 
LL316
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Hopefully, this is one more step towards Iran throwing off the shackles of theocracy and beginning the march toward joining the developed world in a legitimate fashion. Iran has the cultural, educational and geographic elements that could make it a major player in the world, if they weren't so damn committed to backwards-assed repression and generally being a pain in the ass versus trying to get along in the world.


Lots of countries could be awesome if they'd just get rid of religion.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
good on them I say
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
yall know the religious nutters took over Iran because we overthrew their democratically elected socialist government, right
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not so sure democracy can spring from this, but one can hope.
Who knows, maybe Iran can again become a super power, if the can throw off extremism.

/unlike Republicans.....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LL316: Lots of countries could be awesome if they'd just get rid of religion.


I want to see that phrase on a bumper sticker instead of those hippie "coexist" stickers.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, nothing of value was lost. except matches.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 664x499]

All the fires!


Grease fires need 'lectrolytes too.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Iranians try and get rid of religious nutjobs in government, and Americans try to get more religious nutjobs into government. Go figure.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If only they had done that the first time in the 70s...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: yall know the religious nutters took over Iran because we overthrew their democratically elected socialist government, right


Are you suggesting the folks there should just suck it up, then?
 
Slypork
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the Arab SpringTM? Were there any positive outcomes? It seems like it went nowhere. I'm not holding out any hope here either.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Funny how one country throws off the shackles of theocracy, and another country is intent on putting them on.

thoughts and prayers...
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Slypork: Whatever happened to the Arab SpringTM? Were there any positive outcomes? It seems like it went nowhere. I'm not holding out any hope here either.


I remember there being a lot of green text.
 
Jacobin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: LL316: Lots of countries could be awesome if they'd just get rid of religion.

I want to see that phrase on a bumper sticker instead of those hippie "coexist" stickers.


Dude, you're harshing my buzz
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The worst thing the USA can do in Iran right now is to do anything more than nothing at all, and give the mullahs an excuse to yell INFIDEL DOGS OOGA BOOGA DEATH TO AMERICA!

And that is exactly what either Florida Man or the Flim Flam Führer will do if they ever get a chance.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Hopefully, this is one more step towards Iran throwing off the shackles of theocracy and beginning the march toward joining the developed world in a legitimate fashion. Iran has the cultural, educational and geographic elements that could make it a major player in the world, if they weren't so damn committed to backwards-assed repression and generally being a pain in the ass versus trying to get along in the world.


I have to agree with that, but they have been accustomed to totalitarian rule for so long that the new boss will be the same as the old boss. I think the prospects are dim, especially since it's an Islamic country.
 
PIP_the_TROLL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
asapjournal.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Remember when his corpse fell out of the coffin? that was awesome.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jacobin: Dude, you're harshing my buzz


Sorry. Let me make up for it.

Jazz Lettuce - YouTube

a little ditty I wrote and recorded about getting buzzed.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Slypork: Whatever happened to the Arab SpringTM? Were there any positive outcomes? It seems like it went nowhere. I'm not holding out any hope here either.

I remember there being a lot of green text.


Heh.  I was just thinking that maybe those threads were ended about 13 years too soon.

But those threads were a shiatshow from the start.  Bad information, half-baked "analysis", and really toxic posters using green text like it meant something.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Slypork: Whatever happened to the Arab SpringTM? Were there any positive outcomes? It seems like it went nowhere. I'm not holding out any hope here either.


Tunisia is the lone country that was able to over throw their government.
They were doing OKAY, but still...a lot of work was needed.   They're still relatively poor.

https://carnegieendowment.org/2021/01/14/after-ten-years-of-progress-how-far-has-tunisia-really-come-pub-83609
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure their government will find away to blame all the on US.
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been seeing a lot of thinly (if at all) sourced footage of escalating protests in different parts of Iran on social media, but not much actual news coverage, so it's hard to get a read on the situation.

I hope the people can improve their situation.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Hopefully, this is one more step towards Iran Florida throwing off the shackles of theocracy and beginning the march toward joining the developed world in a legitimate fashion. Iran Florida has the cultural, educational and geographic elements that could make it a major player in the world, if they weren't so damn committed to backwards-assed repression and generally being a pain in the ass versus trying to get along in the world.


FTFY
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm sure this will all magically stop the day DeSantis is inaugurated.
 
