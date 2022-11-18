 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Tesla introduces the "Model Fuego" on Pennsylvania highway   (nypost.com) divider line
43
    More: Scary, Electric car, Local outlets, Tesla Motors, Tesla Model S, Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department, Tesla Roadster, Photos of the destructive aftermath, family en route  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Found the culprit
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How metaphorical.
 
ahasp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With all the problems at Twitter, it appears that Elon has Tesla in self-driving mode.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TFA calls it a complete loss, but I think there are probably a few nuts & bolts remaining that are still useable.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll forever love Tesla for giving me the "shiatty exploding cat tunnels," autocorrect error that some people have me farkied as.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The department estimated around 12,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the flames that consumed the vehicle.

Water on Lithium ion batteries?  I'm no fireman but I slept next the Holiday inn express' dumpster last night and I would suggest foam or a non conductive chemical.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!


Or maybe electric cars from a company that's not cutting corners and selling shiatty cars as a luxury item? Or better yet, de-prioritize cars and start focusing on rebuilding American infrastructure to allow for more walkable urban areas and public transit?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The department estimated around 12,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the flames that consumed the vehicle.

Water on Lithium ion batteries?  I'm no fireman but I slept next the Holiday inn express' dumpster last night and I would suggest foam or a non conductive chemical.


How many volunteer fire departments carry foam in their trucks?
 
Bslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ahasp: With all the problems at Twitter, it appears that Elon has Tesla in self-driving mode.


Or, maybe....maaaayyybe an electric vehicle from another company.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

Or maybe electric cars from a company that's not cutting corners and selling shiatty cars as a luxury item? Or better yet, de-prioritize cars and start focusing on rebuilding American infrastructure to allow for more walkable urban areas and public transit?


Rebuilding cities is impossible, so priority should be on making electric cars that don't explode.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They said I was daft to drive an electric car but I did it anyway just to show them. And the 1st one was consumed in a fire, so I bought another...
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because when you think of safe, reliable transportation to entrust yours and your loved ones lives you think:
HEY LET'S BUY AN EXPLODING ELECTRIC CHAIR ON WHEELS FROM THE ASSHAT RUNNING TWITTER!!
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: MattytheMouse: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

Or maybe electric cars from a company that's not cutting corners and selling shiatty cars as a luxury item? Or better yet, de-prioritize cars and start focusing on rebuilding American infrastructure to allow for more walkable urban areas and public transit?

Rebuilding cities is impossible, so priority should be on making electric cars that don't explode.


Ah yes. Building a new building on all these square miles of empty lots we created is impossible.
 
nbt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The water is just for cooling.  Batteries today are at the point where lithium isn't the issue.  You just have a lot of energy in a small space and it's gotta go somewhere.

Something to isolate the fire to a small portion of the battery would be the answer, IMO.  Then it could simply burn itself out.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thinking outside the box, Musk has been working on development of the External Combustion Engine.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Juan Pabvlo Montoya signature series Tesla
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Harry Freakstorm: The department estimated around 12,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the flames that consumed the vehicle.

Water on Lithium ion batteries?  I'm no fireman but I slept next the Holiday inn express' dumpster last night and I would suggest foam or a non conductive chemical.

How many volunteer fire departments carry foam in their trucks?


This is a repeat. The battery is already gone, they're just trying to keep the huge amounts of heat from lighting everything else on fire. Per Tesla's own guidelines.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: NM Volunteer: MattytheMouse: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

Or maybe electric cars from a company that's not cutting corners and selling shiatty cars as a luxury item? Or better yet, de-prioritize cars and start focusing on rebuilding American infrastructure to allow for more walkable urban areas and public transit?

Rebuilding cities is impossible, so priority should be on making electric cars that don't explode.

Ah yes. Building a new building on all these square miles of empty lots we created is impossible.


Cities in the USA were built for horse-drawn wagons, surreys, etc.  Those are similar in size to cars.  It's not like people walked around and then suddenly cars showed up in 1900.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!


The awnser you were looking for is diesel. Needs compression (or an ass load of external heat) to combust. It's not self sustaining under atmospheric temp/pressure. You can put a match out in it. That's why all the heavy machinery, ships, and 18 wheelers use it. Far safer in an accident.
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The department estimated around 12,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the flames that consumed the vehicle.

Water on Lithium ion batteries?  I'm no fireman but I slept next the Holiday inn express' dumpster last night and I would suggest foam or a non conductive chemical.


Yes, the batteries that aren't actively in the process of burning are sealed, the ones that are burning aren't going to stop burning until the lithium is used up and if they keep burning their heat is likely to start all the cells around them burning. Not to mention all the stuff burning in the cabin. So yeah, you absolutely flood an EV fire with water, and in fact you probably have to keep flooding it with water for a day or two, or leave the carcass somewhere where it won't catch anything else on fire because partially damaged cells have been known to restart the fire for a few days, some countries in the EU are now putting any damaged EVs into a fireproof box after the initial  fire is knocked down.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

Or maybe electric cars from a company that's not cutting corners and selling shiatty cars as a luxury item? Or better yet, de-prioritize cars and start focusing on rebuilding American infrastructure to allow for more walkable urban areas and public transit?


Stop making sense.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!


I prefer the safety of my 1972 Ford Pinto
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think I found the problem:

https://www.roadandtrack.com/news/a42004434/gm-services-teslas/
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

Or maybe electric cars from a company that's not cutting corners and selling shiatty cars as a luxury item? Or better yet, de-prioritize cars and start focusing on rebuilding American infrastructure to allow for more walkable urban areas and public transit?


If we had true separation of lanes, including grade separation in busy places, like certain Scandinavian countries it would really help. It's a big infrastructure investment but infrastructure investment is desperately needed.
We could move all the electric scooters and bikes off the sidewalk and road and make everyone safer and less frustrated.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Harry Freakstorm: The department estimated around 12,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the flames that consumed the vehicle.

Water on Lithium ion batteries?  I'm no fireman but I slept next the Holiday inn express' dumpster last night and I would suggest foam or a non conductive chemical.

How many volunteer fire departments carry foam in their trucks?


From Tesla's Emergency Response Guide:
'NOTE: Tesla does not recommend the use of foam on electric vehicles.'

They recommend water and lots of it. States in the guide to call out for more water cause you're gonna need it.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Floki: MattytheMouse: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

Or maybe electric cars from a company that's not cutting corners and selling shiatty cars as a luxury item? Or better yet, de-prioritize cars and start focusing on rebuilding American infrastructure to allow for more walkable urban areas and public transit?

Stop making sense.


moma.orgView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: NM Volunteer: Harry Freakstorm: The department estimated around 12,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the flames that consumed the vehicle.

Water on Lithium ion batteries?  I'm no fireman but I slept next the Holiday inn express' dumpster last night and I would suggest foam or a non conductive chemical.

How many volunteer fire departments carry foam in their trucks?

This is a repeat. The battery is already gone, they're just trying to keep the huge amounts of heat from lighting everything else on fire. Per Tesla's own guidelines.


Shush.  I got to re-use my meme and I won't have you taking that away from me!
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It's not like people walked around and then suddenly cars showed up in 1900.


But they did tho.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Like, people say America was built for the car... No, it was DESTROYED for car. Like, literally, the bad guy's plan from Who Framed Roger Rabbit was real, and actually happened.

It turns out, the American dream of the 40s of building sprawling cities in which everybody had to rely on a car to get around was a really bad idea in hindsight.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!


It's a man-bites-dog story.

170,000 ICE cars catch fire in the US every year. They catch fire at about 60 times the rate as EVs (1,500 per 100,000 for ICE cars, 25 per 100,000 for EVs). It's so commonplace that it isn't news.

Only a few dozen EVs a year do so whenever it does, it's national news.

Note: 16 Chevy Bolts caught fire out of 140,000 so they recalled all of them and replaced their batteries. You never see that from ICE cars despite the fact that the average for that many ICE cars would have been over 2,000 car fires.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably should have just gotten a load of sand and an excavator. They should have that shiat ready to go on a flatbed these days.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uh oh, Tesla should've been programmed to stay away from the TURBO ZONE!

1983 Renault Fuego Turbo Commercial
Youtube 2b1AxI_YK_Y
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'll forever love Tesla for giving me the "shiatty exploding cat tunnels," autocorrect error that some people have me farkied as.


(o_O)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They can cook some roadkill venison over it while they wait for it to cool down.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

The awnser you were looking for is diesel. Needs compression (or an ass load of external heat) to combust. It's not self sustaining under atmospheric temp/pressure. You can put a match out in it. That's why all the heavy machinery, ships, and 18 wheelers use it. Far safer in an accident.


There's over 10,000 large truck fires in the US each year, killing over 30 people a year.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

Or maybe electric cars from a company that's not cutting corners and selling shiatty cars as a luxury item? Or better yet, de-prioritize cars and start focusing on rebuilding American infrastructure to allow for more walkable urban areas and public transit?


Any city that wants to tackle this can.  Only question is, do the people support it?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: NM Volunteer: It's not like people walked around and then suddenly cars showed up in 1900.

But they did tho.
[Fark user image image 425x530]
Like, people say America was built for the car... No, it was DESTROYED for car. Like, literally, the bad guy's plan from Who Framed Roger Rabbit was real, and actually happened.

It turns out, the American dream of the 40s of building sprawling cities in which everybody had to rely on a car to get around was a really bad idea in hindsight.


It's shocking how many Americans are unaware of how negatively transformative the development of the automobile had on sub/urban planning and the assault on rail as public transportation.

I would venture to say the same ignorance of labor history applies to Americans's attitude toward unions.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

It's a man-bites-dog story.

170,000 ICE cars catch fire in the US every year. They catch fire at about 60 times the rate as EVs (1,500 per 100,000 for ICE cars, 25 per 100,000 for EVs). It's so commonplace that it isn't news.

Only a few dozen EVs a year do so whenever it does, it's national news.

Note: 16 Chevy Bolts caught fire out of 140,000 so they recalled all of them and replaced their batteries. You never see that from ICE cars despite the fact that the average for that many ICE cars would have been over 2,000 car fires.


Nice try, Elon

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

It's a man-bites-dog story.

170,000 ICE cars catch fire in the US every year. They catch fire at about 60 times the rate as EVs (1,500 per 100,000 for ICE cars, 25 per 100,000 for EVs). It's so commonplace that it isn't news.

Only a few dozen EVs a year do so whenever it does, it's national news.

Note: 16 Chevy Bolts caught fire out of 140,000 so they recalled all of them and replaced their batteries. You never see that from ICE cars despite the fact that the average for that many ICE cars would have been over 2,000 car fires.


I wonder if miles driven per year matters much in this...  If overall miles per year is way lower for electric vehicles could that mean they might catch fire at a higher frequency?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: NM Volunteer: It's not like people walked around and then suddenly cars showed up in 1900.

But they did tho.
[Fark user image image 425x530]
Like, people say America was built for the car... No, it was DESTROYED for car. Like, literally, the bad guy's plan from Who Framed Roger Rabbit was real, and actually happened.

It turns out, the American dream of the 40s of building sprawling cities in which everybody had to rely on a car to get around was a really bad idea in hindsight.


You say destroyed, I say made better.  What's easier, renting a livery coach for a day or just getting my own car out of my garage (or walking to the private garage company a few blocks away)?  I can travel, I can see things, I can drive hours away on a day trip, I can get groceries and furniture without having to hire a delivery van, I can bring muskets and powder and lead and safety gear to the range without getting weird stares from bus passengers.  There is so much I can do with a car that I couldn't do without a car.  I don't have to work and live my entire life within a 10-block radius like a medieval serf.  Replace gas cars with electric cars or hybrids, that would be a good step into the future.  But how could life be made better if cars were eliminated?
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: MattytheMouse: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

Or maybe electric cars from a company that's not cutting corners and selling shiatty cars as a luxury item? Or better yet, de-prioritize cars and start focusing on rebuilding American infrastructure to allow for more walkable urban areas and public transit?

Any city that wants to tackle this can.  Only question is, do the people support it?


That there, is the problem. 'Cause like, Americans have a weird, irrational attachment to their cars.

Every time I go on my urbanism spiel, there's always like one person that's like "oh so you wanna ban cars?!" or "what if I have to go to the hardware store and stock up on two by fours?! What then, huh?"

And it's like, all I'm saying is, maybe you shouldn't NEED two tons of steel and plastic to drive one person on average three miles to their local food source? Seems kinda wasteful.
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Steakzilla: MattytheMouse: Great_Milenko: Well, I'm convinced.  I'll be sticking with a conventional gas powered car.  Nothing combustible there!

Or maybe electric cars from a company that's not cutting corners and selling shiatty cars as a luxury item? Or better yet, de-prioritize cars and start focusing on rebuilding American infrastructure to allow for more walkable urban areas and public transit?

Any city that wants to tackle this can.  Only question is, do the people support it?

That there, is the problem. 'Cause like, Americans have a weird, irrational attachment to their cars.

Every time I go on my urbanism spiel, there's always like one person that's like "oh so you wanna ban cars?!" or "what if I have to go to the hardware store and stock up on two by fours?! What then, huh?"

And it's like, all I'm saying is, maybe you shouldn't NEED two tons of steel and plastic to drive one person on average three miles to their local food source? Seems kinda wasteful.


The post above yours beat yoo to the punch. Apparently the dude is always moving furniture and his arsenal of murder toys.
 
