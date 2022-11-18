 Skip to content
Help make a vas deferens in global population - celebrate World Vasectomy Day
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh, tomorrow is frozen peas day. Weird.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Test came back free and clear a week ago.
Totally worth the weeks of discomfort.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish.  iat's on the to-do list.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Test came back free and clear a week ago.
Totally worth the weeks of discomfort.


Congrats!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: I wish.  iat's on the to-do list.


Okay, maybe the filter should let you end a word in '__sh' and begin the next one with 'it__' (or end in '__s' and begin the next with 'hit__').  I see this garble normal sentences several times a day, every day, especially in the UKR war thread where the word 'hit' and 'hitting' comes up a lot.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone that isn't familiar with how a vasectomy works:
Family Guy - The Vasectomy Song
Youtube yjiAq89cy6w
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Manage Your F*cking Sperm Day, one and all!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Test came back free and clear a week ago.
Totally worth the weeks of discomfort.


I was a little sore for a week, but I've certainly had worse.

/ mumps when I was 9, e.g.
// And that time my high school bully kneed me in the nards
/// just had to avoid slatted chairs
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, and in the middle of No Nut November.


/got snipped like 15 years ago
//it's been great
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, everyone knows Americans get their vasectomies during March Madness. That's National US Vasectomy Month, what with soccer and shiat everywhere else keeping guys' minds off their junk.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to give a third sample after my second post-snip came back "inconclusive" instead of "zero detect".  i went to the lab, adn this nice, cheerful, middle aged lady, in a singsong, soft voice, "hello, good morning, here's your sample cup, we need it back within 15 minutes of 'production', and, sorry, you can't, 'produce' on the premises.  Bring it right back, mmmmkay, and we'll handle it from there!  here ya go!"

drive home, have the saddest mandatory jackoff (my in-laws were in the house), drive back about, oh, 7-9 minutes later.

this large, young black woman is at the same desk.  I'm holding my little jar of me, and she goes, "NO!  UNHH-UNNHHH!  NO! NO!  I KNOW you ain't EVEN TRYING, to bring all that......*flitters her hand at me*....LITTLE JAR OF.....THHAAAAAT, INTO *MY* CLINIC!  LOOK AT YOUR FACE!  NO!!!"

"but the n-n-nice lady just said - "

"NO!  ain't no LADY all up in here now!!!!!"

she then donned surgical gloves, glared at me and booked my jar of me in.  muttering under her breath.

hey lady.  you're the one that chose to be a professional jizz, piss, and shiat handler.  DO YOUR JOB
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To celebrate, I beat up a reproductive endocrinologist.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the battery was being charged, Domostroy opened his mail, which he had thrown into the bag with the battery. He pocketed the bills and the usual creditcard statements; then he glanced through the junk mail. A letter from the National Vasectomy Club asked in large print, "Had a Vasectomy?" and then suggested, "Now Encourage Others! If you're one of the thousands of men who have had a vasectomy, join the National Vasectomy Club and inspire others to follow your lead in bringing population growth under control." For only a few dollars, the club offered to send him a sterling silver lapel pin or tie tack, a membership card, and a bumper sticker.
Domostroy stopped to think. If he should ever undergo a vasectomy-although he could imagine nothing less likely-what right would he have to proselytize? Furthermore, if in search of external identity-again, a concept quite foreign to him-he should decide to define himself as an American Vasectomite, where would he feel confident wearing the National Vasectomy Club lapel pin or the tie tack? To cocktails? To dinner with a date? To church? And what about the membership card? Why and where would he need it? To whom could he show it? He imagined being stopped by the highway patrol for speeding and saw himself producing, in addition to his driver's license, his National Vasectomy card: "It's like this, Officer: I've got to get to all those guys who aren't keeping population growth down, and there s not much time left!"

---Jerzy Kosinski, Pinball
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best farking decisions I ever made was to get a vasectomy.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck More Mouths
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Test came back free and clear a week ago.
Totally worth the weeks of discomfort.


Weeks?! Damn, man, who was your physician, Dr. Nick at Hollywood Upstairs Medical College? I had an ice pack for half a day and was fine.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, no need. Radiation therapy kicked me out of the gene pool when we were trying to have kids
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a Farker so I've already done my part.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so...does this mean people with Vasectomies still have to drink pineapple juice?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Test came back free and clear a week ago.
Totally worth the weeks of discomfort.


Didn't even last a week in mine, 1st day was sore, days 2-3 were mildly uncomfortable, having sex again by day 6. The worst part about mine was, as I was about to doze off from the pills they gave me I noticed one of the nurses was my friends wife. It was winter time and the room I was in was VERY cold.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was surprised by the amount of  information in that link.  I was honestly expecting just a snippet.  Usually, most of the information just ends up on the cutting room floor which can be emasculating for an author.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Test came back free and clear a week ago.
Totally worth the weeks of discomfort.


Calle in for my result this morning. All clear.

Only about 6 days of pain followed by a week or so of "WTF" on occasion
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: so...does this mean people with Vasectomies still have to drink pineapple juice?


You trying to Jamba Juice flavours for your paramour?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 kids, then snipped.  2009.  No regerts.  No complications.  Happy to provide a sample.  Anywhere.

Although I guess if it's in my record, it will rule me out from being issued a Handmaid after the Supreme Court rules it Constitutional.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: I had to give a third sample after my second post-snip came back "inconclusive" instead of "zero detect".  i went to the lab, adn this nice, cheerful, middle aged lady, in a singsong, soft voice, "hello, good morning, here's your sample cup, we need it back within 15 minutes of 'production', and, sorry, you can't, 'produce' on the premises.  Bring it right back, mmmmkay, and we'll handle it from there!  here ya go!"

drive home, have the saddest mandatory jackoff (my in-laws were in the house), drive back about, oh, 7-9 minutes later.

this large, young black woman is at the same desk.  I'm holding my little jar of me, and she goes, "NO!  UNHH-UNNHHH!  NO! NO!  I KNOW you ain't EVEN TRYING, to bring all that......*flitters her hand at me*....LITTLE JAR OF.....THHAAAAAT, INTO *MY* CLINIC!  LOOK AT YOUR FACE!  NO!!!"

"but the n-n-nice lady just said - "

"NO!  ain't no LADY all up in here now!!!!!"

she then donned surgical gloves, glared at me and booked my jar of me in.  muttering under her breath.

hey lady.  you're the one that chose to be a professional jizz, piss, and shiat handler.  DO YOUR JOB


When we were first trying to have a kid, after a couple of months, my wife started freaking out that it wasn't happening yet. So to get ahead of all the things, we had the usual tests done and i had to go give a sample.

I'll never forget the little room they send you in to do your thing in. It had the oddest selection of porn (both magazine and dvd). I get it, everyone has different things that can help in that moment....but it was just so well curated, as if (and it very well may have been) someone's job to make sure that if the only thing that would make someone produce was mexican amputee little people steampunk lesbian scenes, they had it. Or like they went to the porn shop and just bought one of everything....

But what really got me was the chair. I have never seen a chair quite like it before. I suppose it was quite possibly purpose built like most things medical, and somewhere in a catalog there is a masturbating chair...but it was just so odd for some reason. I've never seen a chair like that before.

Anyway between that and the oddball selection of porn it really pulls you out of the moment of wacking off in effectively a broom closet.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: F*ck More Mouths


I can't tell, do you mean "fark, more mouths to feed," or "don't have vaginal sex, only oral?"
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: WhiskeySticks: Test came back free and clear a week ago.
Totally worth the weeks of discomfort.

Weeks?! Damn, man, who was your physician, Dr. Nick at Hollywood Upstairs Medical College? I had an ice pack for half a day and was fine.


Didn't feel normal til about two and half weeks after the procedure. 1 side was a little tender, probably didn't help that I was mountain biking 5 days after the procedure.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: so...does this mean people with Vasectomies still have to drink pineapple juice?


You still produce semen, which is the bulk of what you ejaculate, there's just no sperm swimming in it. So if you needed pineapple juice before, you'll likely need it after.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
epididymitis for everyone!

(i've been rockin it for ten years)
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: I had an ice pack for half a day and was fine.


i didn't even need that.  when the local wore off about 4-6 hours later, i had no "ballsack pain", the only pain I had was, of all things, my inner thighs.  it felt exactly like it did after a brisk 10K run.  "why do my thighs, not my balls, kinda ache?" and the next day i was fine, other then on and off blood in urine (and not even all that much).

the other fun part was, on the consult, the literal HARVARD (yes, that one) M.D. prescribed Xanax and I think Percocet.  "lotta guys get nervous coming in, so, pop that Zannie [he was all frat bro with me] about an hour before, you'll be fine.  But. if you take it, I can't release you afterwards, you'll have to have a drive.  If you take it."

[Narrator:  but Ricky doesn't like pills.]

fast forward to day of.  Dr. McFratBro gives me a punch in the arm, "hey, tiger!  I bet that Zannie is kicking in nicely, huh?  Give us about 20 minutes, and you'll be out of here by 10AM, champ!"

"I didn't take the Zanax, doc."  ".....uhh.....seriously?  Dude.  serious?"  "Yeah.  You said it was optional."  "Um, are you joshin' me?  I mean....really?"

"Yes, doc.  I don't like pills.  I didn't take anything."

"Pffft.  I mean....OK?  I mean, if that's how you want it to be, then.....pffft.  alright?"

HEY I WASN'T NERVOUS DOC, BUT NOW I AM.  farkstick.
 
Trucker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No shrimp In my sauce, I got mine 25 years-ago. Absolutely worth it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Test came back free and clear a week ago.
Totally worth the weeks of discomfort.


I have the specimen container and a scrip for testing

Difficulty: my parents are visiting this week and my MIL the next.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: thisisyourbrainonFark: WhiskeySticks: Test came back free and clear a week ago.
Totally worth the weeks of discomfort.

Weeks?! Damn, man, who was your physician, Dr. Nick at Hollywood Upstairs Medical College? I had an ice pack for half a day and was fine.

Didn't feel normal til about two and half weeks after the procedure. 1 side was a little tender, probably didn't help that I was mountain biking 5 days after the procedure.


Hey, if masochism is your thing, no kink judgment here.

/seriously, ow
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I wish.  iat's on the to-do list.


Try getting it started sooner than later. I ended up having to wait over six months due to a sudden spike in demand.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I noticed one of the nurses was my friends wife. It was winter time and the room I was in was VERY cold.


Yeah, the assistant to the doc was quite cute for mine.  Had to just mentally move on.  The smoking hot ultrasound tech from when I had cancer was tough too.
 
gbv23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The sperm bank:  only place where you make a deposit then lose interest

i.imgur.comView Full Size

/some folks bank a little sperm before the snip
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope to celebrate this with my son one day.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Got mine as a 35th birthday present to myself. One of the best decisions I've ever made.

Had it done at the local Planned Parenthood. They gave me a Xanax before the procedure. I'd never had Xanax before, but evidently it makes me find everything a lot funnier than it really is. Which made things awkward when the piped in classic rock station played Rick Astley mid-vasectomy and I had to stifle laughter at getting Rickrolled at the weirdest moment.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trocadero: gameshowhost: F*ck More Mouths

I can't tell, do you mean "fark, more mouths to feed," or "don't have vaginal sex, only oral?"


I encourage you to decide on your own.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're on our 6th round of IVF now, we have 3 kiddos all normally conceived but some time after our most recent (7 years old last month)  one or both of us lost our mojo. We've done all the testing, no conclusive answers, chance of normal conception is under 2%. Probably will get the snip though it's more or less irrelevant.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm over 17 years on mine. It's just a little extra redundancy on being unattractive and unpopular and a farmer.

Zero children so I can burn open barrels of diesel in the backyard and still not have the carbon footprint of reproducing.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While this isn't bad, this should be completely unnecessary today. Something like Smart RISUG should've been fast tracked for approval years ago.

There is no reason in that the only options for men to control their fertility in America are abstinence, sterilization, or condoms.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mrs. iToad was a nurse, so as a professional courtesy they let her watch. Snarky comments were made.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would be a vastly different person, that's for sure.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Got mine a couple of years ago.  Sitting in the waiting room was the worst part.  I did the no scalpel procedure, which is apparently the modern standard.  Drove myself home.  Took meds.  Took advantage of the "no lifting" rule.  Followed all orders pretty much exactly just to be safe.  Felt fine after the day of.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: WhiskeySticks: Test came back free and clear a week ago.
Totally worth the weeks of discomfort.

Weeks?! Damn, man, who was your physician, Dr. Nick at Hollywood Upstairs Medical College? I had an ice pack for half a day and was fine.


Some people can't leave themselves alone
 
