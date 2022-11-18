 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Jersey 101.5)   Sorry, but we've got to raise the cash bridge toll to an eye-popping $17. Why? Ah, inflation... yea ... that's the ticket. Inflation   (nj1015.com) divider line
40
    More: Asinine, New Jersey, New Jersey drivers, 45-cent increase, New Jersey family budgets, New Jersey Turnpike, Port Authority of New York, toll hikes, Delaware River Port Authority  
•       •       •

1535 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
State is run by bums and beggars. Always with the hat in hand. Gimme money.
Wanna come over here?
Gimme money.
Wanna leave?
fark you, pay me.

Always with the Gimme money
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, as a corollary to the NJ electronic sign article yesterday, they could post "Lube up, buttercup: tolls increased" and "F*ck you, pay me" signs to highways, there.

/my few time driving through New Jersey did nothing to improve my impression of the place; stories like this encourage me to avoid even driving through, ever again.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pay you $18 to go back to Jersey, so it evens out.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Record profits all around

/local gas station raised the price of a fountain soda from $2.40 to $4.00 overnight.

Inflation, ha just good old fashioned greed.

//the 7-11 a block away still sells a large for $2.16. The invisible hand of capitalism will be at work.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they've linked annual increases to the CPI, which is set by the federal government, for the past 14 years and now that they're doing it again you think it's a shady grift attempt?
 
anotherluser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. And I thought I was getting farked every time I had to drive South across the Golden Gate Bridge.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that. All of that. If you don't like me, blow me.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transportation is local, so I dont know about NJ specifically, but most of these toll roads and bridges are in the worst sort of disrepair. Many barely meet the standard of a road. It's such a goddamn joke.

In case you f*cking libertarians need further evidence that unregulated privatization always leads to corruption and corner cutting.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.

Oh shut up.
but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.

Read More: Big NJ toll hikes - Here's what you will pay | https://nj1015.com/big-nj-toll-hikes-heres-what-you-will-pay/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referralbut it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.

Read More: Big NJ toll hikes - Here's what you will pay | https://nj1015.com/big-nj-toll-hikes-heres-what-you-will-pay/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referralbut it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.

Read More: Big NJ toll hikes - Here's what you will pay | https://nj1015.com/big-nj-toll-hikes-heres-what-you-will-pay/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referralbut it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.

Read More: Big NJ toll hikes - Here's what you will pay | https://nj1015.com/big-nj-toll-hikes-heres-what-you-will-pay/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referralbut it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.

Read More: Big NJ toll hikes - Here's what you will pay | https://nj1015.com/big-nj-toll-hikes-heres-what-you-will-pay/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark&utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

beezeltown: Maybe, as a corollary to the NJ electronic sign article yesterday, they could post "Lube up, buttercup: tolls increased" and "F*ck you, pay me" signs to highways, there.

/my few time driving through New Jersey did nothing to improve my impression of the place; stories like this encourage me to avoid even driving through, ever again.


beezeltown: Maybe, as a corollary to the NJ electronic sign article yesterday, they could post "Lube up, buttercup: tolls increased" and "F*ck you, pay me" signs to highways, there.

/my few time driving through New Jersey did nothing to improve my impression of the place; stories like this encourage me to avoid even driving through, ever again.


beezeltown: Maybe, as a corollary to the NJ electronic sign article yesterday, they could post "Lube up, buttercup: tolls increased" and "F*ck you, pay me" signs to highways, there.

/my few time driving through New Jersey did nothing to improve my impression of the place; stories like this encourage me to avoid even driving through, ever again.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat.  Major quote fail lol.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: /local gas station raised the price of a fountain soda from $2.40 to $4.00 overnight.


The biggest improvement to American healthcare since ACA
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: State is run by bums and beggars. Always with the hat in hand. Gimme money.
Wanna come over here?
Gimme money.
Wanna leave?
fark you, pay me.

Always with the Gimme money


There aren't any tolls to go into New Jersey. If there were, no one would visit. Just leaving and traveling on parkways and turnpikes or whatever.

/ Someone more familiar with the state can feel free to tell me how wrong I am
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...people actually pay money to go to New Jersey? Why?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today is the first time I understand regressive tax cries.  And I don't even have a car.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: So they've linked annual increases to the CPI, which is set by the federal government, for the past 14 years and now that they're doing it again you think it's a shady grift attempt?


Americans are weird - everything's broken and their reaction is they should pay less for it, it's self fulfilling prophesy of shiatty governance writ large
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: So they've linked annual increases to the CPI, which is set by the federal government, for the past 14 years and now that they're doing it again you think it's a shady grift attempt?


It always was, just with foresight.

They don't want you poors coming in, so they set a "reasonable" toll and link it to CPI.

But your wages never keep up with CPI, so each year slightly fewer and fewer people can afford it - until one day everyone wakes up and goes "holy shiat, that's expensive!"and quit trying to drive across the bridge.

Mission accomplished.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: So...people actually pay money to go to New Jersey? Why?


There are no tolls in. You have to pay to leave.

Not kidding.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: mikaloyd: So...people actually pay money to go to New Jersey? Why?

There are no tolls in. You have to pay to leave.

Not kidding.


That makes more sense
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: mikaloyd: So...people actually pay money to go to New Jersey? Why?

There are no tolls in. You have to pay to leave.

Not kidding.


I went to Atlantic City last month (don't judge). I live in Virginia. Out of curiosity, and because I had the time, I set my GPS to "avoid tolls." Getting there wasn't so bad because the DMB doesn't have a toll coming from Delaware. Going back, though, I had to go WAY up north, cross the river on some rickety one-lane bridge, then drive south through Philly.

Yes, I avoided the tolls successfully. Yes, I paid more for gas than I would have for the toll, and had to deal with Philly traffic on a Friday. No, I have no regrets. But I won't be doing that again. Just pointing out that it is possible to leave NJ without paying the trolls; it's just a massive pain in the ass.

/ offer (probably) not valid on trips to NYC
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Transportation is local, so I dont know about NJ specifically, but most of these toll roads and bridges are in the worst sort of disrepair. Many barely meet the standard of a road. It's such a goddamn joke.

In case you f*cking libertarians need further evidence that unregulated privatization always leads to corruption and corner cutting.


The bridges and tunnels aren't privatized. A lot of the money that comes in is used to support the transit system, also not privatized.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: State is run by bums and beggars. Always with the hat in hand. Gimme money.
Wanna come over here?
Gimme money.
Wanna leave?
fark you, pay me.

Always with the Gimme money


Is this like a Jersey thing?
Because I don't understand.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: State is run by bums and beggars. Always with the hat in hand. Gimme money.
Wanna come over here?
Gimme money.
Wanna leave?
fark you, pay me.

Always with the Gimme money


Synonymous with "Democrats"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orlando residents nod sympathetically.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Shiat.  Major quote fail lol.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Personally, I accidentally post far fewer porn links than I would expect.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the impression that they'd really, really like for you to use mass transit into NYC instead of taking your car.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Transportation is local, so I dont know about NJ specifically, but most of these toll roads and bridges are in the worst sort of disrepair. Many barely meet the standard of a road. It's such a goddamn joke.

In case you f*cking libertarians need further evidence that unregulated privatization always leads to corruption and corner cutting.


It's been a while since I've lived in Jersey but the Garden State Parkway was one of the best maintained roads I've used with excellent rest stops.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

howdoibegin: shinji3i: So they've linked annual increases to the CPI, which is set by the federal government, for the past 14 years and now that they're doing it again you think it's a shady grift attempt?

Americans are weird - everything's broken and their reaction is they should pay less for it, it's self fulfilling prophesy of shiatty governance writ large


No, toll roads and bridges are just exceptionally stupid. There are countless roads that are paid for out of our gas and income taxes, but we've decided that a select few get special extra taxes because... reasons and those reasons are mostly a lack of alternatives. Now, the money for roads has to come from somewhere, but the whole toll system seems to be particularly random and arbitrary and I'm happy to live in a state that doesn't have any toll roads. In recent years, we've added High Occupancy/Toll lanes (which I also think are stupid, but that's another rant). I'm completely ok paying higher gas taxes if it means no toll roads.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdieten: I get the impression that they'd really, really like for you to use mass transit into NYC instead of taking your car.


Good luck using mass transit to Long Island, aka the place designed specifically to prohibit busses.

I have family there and it's a pita to visit them, not to mention absurdly expensive with the tolls.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: State is run by bums and beggars. Always with the hat in hand. Gimme money.
Wanna come over here?
Gimme money.
Wanna leave?
fark you, pay me.

Always with the Gimme money


Bums and beggars?  I thought it was mob, Jersey Shore wannabes, NYC cops and Springsteen fans.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: So they've linked annual increases to the CPI, which is set by the federal government, for the past 14 years and now that they're doing it again you think it's a shady grift attempt?


It doesn't make it less bullshiat.  Linking things to inflation means there aren't anymore debates about raising taxes.  It's just automatic and not the current politicians problem.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: big pig peaches: mikaloyd: So...people actually pay money to go to New Jersey? Why?

There are no tolls in. You have to pay to leave.

Not kidding.

I went to Atlantic City last month (don't judge). I live in Virginia. Out of curiosity, and because I had the time, I set my GPS to "avoid tolls." Getting there wasn't so bad because the DMB doesn't have a toll coming from Delaware. Going back, though, I had to go WAY up north, cross the river on some rickety one-lane bridge, then drive south through Philly.

Yes, I avoided the tolls successfully. Yes, I paid more for gas than I would have for the toll, and had to deal with Philly traffic on a Friday. No, I have no regrets. But I won't be doing that again. Just pointing out that it is possible to leave NJ without paying the trolls; it's just a massive pain in the ass.

/ offer (probably) not valid on trips to NYC


The free bridges are also marked with "Road Construction & "Beware of Leopards" signs, although you shouldn't have had to drive through Philly, they're usually right next to 95.  Though the signage may be unclear.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: bdub77: Transportation is local, so I dont know about NJ specifically, but most of these toll roads and bridges are in the worst sort of disrepair. Many barely meet the standard of a road. It's such a goddamn joke.

In case you f*cking libertarians need further evidence that unregulated privatization always leads to corruption and corner cutting.

The bridges and tunnels aren't privatized. A lot of the money that comes in is used to support the transit system, also not privatized.


Don't confuse the issue with facts. Why can't you just pile on the Libertarian strawman like a good redditor?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: AlgaeRancher: /local gas station raised the price of a fountain soda from $2.40 to $4.00 overnight.

The biggest improvement to American healthcare since ACA


I figure everyone needs at least one vice.

That way if you get diagnosed with some Terrible ailment you can give up your ice and have hope for improvement. That hope is powerful medicine.

// if you don't have any bad habits what would you give up?
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Maybe, as a corollary to the NJ electronic sign article yesterday, they could post "Lube up, buttercup: tolls increased" and "F*ck you, pay me" signs to highways, there.

/my few time driving through New Jersey did nothing to improve my impression of the place; stories like this encourage me to avoid even driving through, ever again.


Mission Accomplished!
 
bdub77
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: bdub77: Transportation is local, so I dont know about NJ specifically, but most of these toll roads and bridges are in the worst sort of disrepair. Many barely meet the standard of a road. It's such a goddamn joke.

In case you f*cking libertarians need further evidence that unregulated privatization always leads to corruption and corner cutting.

The bridges and tunnels aren't privatized. A lot of the money that comes in is used to support the transit system, also not privatized.


OK fair enough. I know a lot of tolls are private and a few are well-maintained but most are not. In general I agree with the principle that users of a road should subsidize its repairs, I just haven't seen many cases where private companies end up actually taking care of their roads.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Record profits all around

/local gas station raised the price of a fountain soda from $2.40 to $4.00 overnight.

Inflation, ha just good old fashioned greed.

//the 7-11 a block away still sells a large for $2.16. The invisible hand of capitalism will be at work.


Oh, come on now. Their expenses skyrocketed! That fountain drink went from $.17 per pour to $.19 per pour. Of course they hiked it to $4. They had to! What part is hard to understand?

/in 1995, it was $.07 per pour. Inflation!
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SBinRR: vudukungfu: State is run by bums and beggars. Always with the hat in hand. Gimme money.
Wanna come over here?
Gimme money.
Wanna leave?
fark you, pay me.

Always with the Gimme money

Is this like a Jersey thing?
Because I don't understand.


No.  He's being an idiot, like usual.  Because if he was being accurate...

Youse want to come over he-ar?
Faaark you, pay me!
Youse wannna leave?
Faaark you, pay me!
Youse wanna stay?
Faaark you, pay me!

Plus the state is generally run not by bums and beggars, it's assholes and thieves.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shinji3i: So they've linked annual increases to the CPI, which is set by the federal government, for the past 14 years and now that they're doing it again you think it's a shady grift attempt?


Are they not, "theoretically," using those funds to pay bonds used for construction? Did the coupon rate on those bonds increase? (The answer would "no").

They're just raising money with tolls. It's a shiatty thing to do (it is a regressive tax).

There's a LOT that my state (KY) doesn't get right, but they do have a law that stops collecting tolls once the bonds are paid off on roads/bridges. Several parkways through the state were originally toll roads, but now are freeways.
 
patrick767
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
$17 to cross a bridge? Are they farking insane? And people actually pay it? JFC.

Oh, that's how much they charge people from NJ to get into NYC? Okay, that makes sense. It's a "stay in Jersey, goddamnit!" toll.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.