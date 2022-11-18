 Skip to content
(NBC News)   There may be no more water for hundreds of Arizona residents by the end of year. Being a dessert its amazing they even have water there   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Arizona, RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Residents of Rio Verde Foothills, water deliveries, Phoenix, Arizona, own sources of water, element of a larger contingency plan, affluent desert community  
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
coffee with dessert, not water.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a golf course community... I'm sure they effectively use the water they get.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should grow more food in the f*cking desert? That should help.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the admin took out the unnecessary period, but screwed up the contraction and left in the misspelled word.

Here, have some ☕
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for headline eras is like game for some farkers...it keeps them occupiedd like hiding a hiding a treat for a puppy. "Go get it boy...go on find it...is it behind the coushin, is it in the sopha? Find it...go on boi"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dessert?

The dry thing is a desert.

I find it helps if you think that dessert has two Ss, because you want more.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them drink Brawndo.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: Dessert?

The dry thing is a desert.

I find it helps if you think that dessert has two Ss, because you want more.


Subby quit after grade two.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seems like the cistern water tank business is about to boom in Arizona.  Now you just have to pay someone to truck in the water on a regular basis.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least the golf courses will be green
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My favorite part of that headline image is the irrigation lines snaking everywhere.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: The dry thing is a desert.


Never ate my wife's cakes I see.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the future, wars will be about water.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's an app for that.  Actually a book.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They'll be fine. They can drink the infinite tears from the Lake.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, act surprised about it, you f*cks.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some Rio Verde Foothills residents said they don't know how such an important issue could have dragged on so long without a resolution.

"It's a priority because why wouldn't we want to solve this problem," said Jennifer Simpson, who was drawn to Rio Verde Foothills 23 years ago by its wide-open spaces.

Yeah I'm surprised you haven't come up with a resolution to the problem of there being no water in a desert. Have you called the manager?
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Rio Verde Foothills resident Adam Zingg said he prefers Epcor (Canadian company to dig a well) over a water improvement district because the latter would create another layer of government."
Don't want more government, they might do something like provide water.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: In the future, wars will be about water.


groovyhistory.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yea that can happen in a desert.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe they should grow more food in the f*cking desert? That should help.


They should definitely build more chip manufacturing plants. Those don't require much water either.
 
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, played.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

grokca: SecondaryControl: The dry thing is a desert.

Never ate my wife's cakes I see.


I'm sure I speak for at least half of Fark when I say, we've all had your wife's cakes
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Call on Kari Lake, she carries plenty of water, for Trump at least.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm an Arizona dessert flan.

Fark user imageView Full Size


DRINK ME
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They should be growing almonds.
California could use the competition.
 
zez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't they buy their water from Nestle like a normal person?
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll believe it's serious when they ban swimming pools.  Hasn't happened yet.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's weird.  People did irrigation farming in Arizona for millenniums.  But it wasn't until the past 30 years that people took it too far.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gyorg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: In the future, wars will be about water.


My civil engineering professor said this 20 years ago. He was a bit early, but probably right.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The new Fabs will need all the water. Don't worry, you can have a rock garden, wash your clothes in the rain, have a 2 minute shower, no baths, have to boil your water, and I hope you like not having a potable water source.
 
JimbobMcClan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
According to the article, these rich smucks have had 10 years to decide what to do.

Oh well, nothing of value was lost.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gyorg: steklo: In the future, wars will be about water.

My civil engineering professor said this 20 years ago. He was a bit early, but probably right.


Future ain't over yet
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now that global warming is happening to rich people we'll see a new sense of urgen....

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. No. No we will not. They will look at their water less toilet and say "well these are all just natural cycles. "
 
Smidge204
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: gyorg: steklo: In the future, wars will be about water.

My civil engineering professor said this 20 years ago. He was a bit early, but probably right.

Future ain't over yet


I've heard from an unimpeachable source that it starts tomorrow
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JimbobMcClan: According to the article, these rich smucks have had 10 years to decide what to do.

Oh well, nothing of value was lost.


Phoenix has a lot of working poor. Those golf courses and hospitals need lots of maintenance staff, service staff, and ass wipers. Yes, you can get your ass wiped at the golf course. Plus farm labor, there are a lot of farms in the valley.
 
clovercat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: "Rio Verde Foothills resident Adam Zingg said he prefers Epcor (Canadian company to dig a well) over a water improvement district because the latter would create another layer of government."
Don't want more government, they might do something like provide water.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: thealgorerhythm: gyorg: steklo: In the future, wars will be about water.

My civil engineering professor said this 20 years ago. He was a bit early, but probably right.

Future ain't over yet

I've heard from an unimpeachable source that it starts tomorrow


I hope it brings the crack and anal sex this time.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The principle is the fundamental truth.

The principal is your pal in school.

The desert is lonely. Deserted, you might say.

However, dessert has two s's because it's yummy and you want seconds.

You can have a bias, but if you do that means you are biased (not "you are bias.")

/Back to my coffee.
//No idea what I'm doing here.
///Eetahgruhmoofabits
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trik: They should be growing almonds.
California could use the competition.


They already grow plenty of alfalfa. That wastes more water than almonds ever tried to.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: "Rio Verde Foothills resident Adam Zingg said he prefers Epcor (Canadian company to dig a well) over a water improvement district because the latter would create another layer of government."
Don't want more government, they might do something like provide water.


Are you being serious?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, and to Arizona, from Michigan:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Maybe if you had smarter politics, or were just smarter in general, you wouldn't LIVE IN A F#CKING DESERT!!!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Now that global warming is happening to rich people we'll see a new sense of urgen....
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. No. No we will not. They will look at their water less toilet and say "well these are all just natural cycles. "

"I need my student loan forgiven so that I can move to where there's water.  Also I need $300,000 for a new house, because now I'm a refugee."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: JimbobMcClan: According to the article, these rich smucks have had 10 years to decide what to do.

Oh well, nothing of value was lost.

Phoenix has a lot of working poor. Those golf courses and hospitals need lots of maintenance staff, service staff, and ass wipers. Yes, you can get your ass wiped at the golf course. Plus farm labor, there are a lot of farms in the valley.


He said "of value"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

claytonemery: I'll believe it's serious when they ban swimming pools.  Hasn't happened yet.


This one trillion times over.
But it would not be surprising if water ended without a ban on lawns and pools. We're that selfish.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

claytonemery: I'll believe it's serious when they ban swimming pools.  Hasn't happened yet.


I envision one day people protecting their pools with shotguns because thier pools are the last of the water and someone figured out how to remove the chlorine(sp*)
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It's weird.  People did irrigation farming in Arizona for millenniums.  But it wasn't until the past 30 years that people took it too far.


Yeah, it's almost like there's a whole lot more people, using the water in ways besides dry-land agriculture.

I wonder if that might possibly have something to do with it.
 
