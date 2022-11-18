 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Britain plans to be beachfront property in 80 years   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Global warming, Ocean, Oceanography, Water, water levels, climate change, Oceanographers Dr Yueng Dern Lenn, Huge ice sheets  
•       •       •

997 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cornwall's beaches are supposedly pretty nice and warm. I think there might even be palm trees there.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of Britain (e.g., Blackpool) is beachfront, Subby.  It's an island..  The joke would be to say something like "Cambridge plans to become..."

/although it won't be a joke when it happens.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a repeat from 10,000 years ago when the Doggerland tabloids said the same thing.  They were right.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That isn't the beauty part. The beauty part is that the plan to combat that is to deny it's happening.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Solution: Legalize and promote cannabis. If the whole island gets high, it can stay above sea level.

/ No, I don't know the current state of cannabis legalization in the UK
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Cornwall's beaches are supposedly pretty nice and warm. I think there might even be palm trees there.


That's just Scilly.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just like evolution, the causes are "lies straight from the pit of Hell."

Using 'stupid' as a verb is an excellent way to describe what the deniers actually do.
 
pdieten
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How does the same country that created the BBC have such low quality over-the-top print media? It's not the accuracy of the science, that's fine, but the presentation and 'shopped photos are National Enquirer quality.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Cornwall's beaches are supposedly pretty nice and warm. I think there might even be palm trees there.


Monty Python-Coconuts
Youtube JHFXG3r_0B8
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait. So. If they had treated the people the conquered and the people they sent to settle those place and TAXED them less.... their empire might still be the 🌎 they would have options.
Hahaha.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: bostonguy: Cornwall's beaches are supposedly pretty nice and warm. I think there might even be palm trees there.

That's just Scilly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Cornwall's beaches are supposedly pretty nice and warm. I think there might even be palm trees there.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
SO, no let's use renewables, let's tackle the problem?  Just give up, let's move those cities inland.
 
Hinged
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Actually... no.

That's not going to happen.
 
SusanY
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Cornwall's beaches are supposedly pretty nice and warm. I think there might even be palm trees there.


Yes, there are palm trees in Cornwall. You see them everywhere.
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pdieten: How does the same country that created the BBC have such low quality over-the-top print media? It's not the accuracy of the science, that's fine, but the presentation and 'shopped photos are National Enquirer quality.


The BBC was created because that's what UK journalism has always looked like. We only know Jack the Ripper because he was a distraction pushed by the tabloids to distract from the first successful unionization in that same area of London. I think that was specifically the Daily Mail. They completely ignored the hacked up bodies found in various crates around Scotland Yard during its construction that same summer, for example.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: pdieten: How does the same country that created the BBC have such low quality over-the-top print media? It's not the accuracy of the science, that's fine, but the presentation and 'shopped photos are National Enquirer quality.

The BBC was created because that's what UK journalism has always looked like. We only know Jack the Ripper because he was a distraction pushed by the tabloids to distract from the first successful unionization in that same area of London. I think that was specifically the Daily Mail. They completely ignored the hacked up bodies found in various crates around Scotland Yard during its construction that same summer, for example.


Username checks out.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
80 years isn't all that long of a time. If that much more land is covered because of global warming, there will be a lot of other problems too such as pandemics, natural disasters, etc. Sea-level rise is bad, but there are worse things, including extinctions of plant and animal life, which destroy the food chain, etc.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

snapperhead: Just like evolution, the causes are "lies straight from the pit of Hell."

Using 'stupid' as a verb is an excellent way to describe what the deniers actually do.


Voltaire's 'Candide' is more relevant than ever precisely because of that.
The majority of deniers, consciously or subconsciously, are parroting Pangloss' delusion of God having made "the best of possible worlds" for humans-which leads to any evidence that the world doesn't act like that, being seen/felt by them as an attack on their faith.
The world would be a better place if Leibniz had stuck to mathematics.
 
pheelix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Meh. They'll just redeploy their barrage balloons. They're the reason Hitler was unable to sink the island with bombs during WWII.
 
Pert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here are some pics from my trip to Wales this summer... we're already beachfront, idiots.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pert: Here are some pics from my trip to Wales this summer... we're already beachfront, idiots.[Fark user image 425x239]

[Fark user image 425x239]


it's an island
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I think there might even be palm trees there.


SusanY: Yes, there are palm trees in Cornwall. You see them everywhere.


There are no palm trees in Cornwall.
(scroll down to "Where Are The Palm Trees In Cornwall?")
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pheelix: [upload.wikimedia.org image 320x199]

Meh. They'll just redeploy their barrage balloons. They're the reason Hitler was unable to sink the island with bombs during WWII.


The nazis could not sink the island because the island was looking up and the bombs were looking down.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A Germans view of Britain.

Henning Wehn - The A-Z Of Being British
Youtube rgmZ-Mtq8uo
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sucks for you guys but I don't really care as long as I get to be Bobbie Draper's pool boy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And in 80 years, when that doesn't happen, they will be saying the same thing to ignorant
people.  That is, if humanity survives.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: snapperhead: Just like evolution, the causes are "lies straight from the pit of Hell."

Using 'stupid' as a verb is an excellent way to describe what the deniers actually do.

Voltaire's 'Candide' is more relevant than ever precisely because of that.
The majority of deniers, consciously or subconsciously, are parroting Pangloss' delusion of God having made "the best of possible worlds" for humans-which leads to any evidence that the world doesn't act like that, being seen/felt by them as an attack on their faith.
The world would be a better place if Leibniz had stuck to mathematics.


"The optimist thinks this is the best of all possible worlds. The pessimist fears it is true." - J. Robert Oppenheimer
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Pert: Here are some pics from my trip to Wales this summer... we're already beachfront, idiots.[Fark user image 425x239]

[Fark user image 425x239]

it's an island


What is?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

p51d007: And in 80 years, when that doesn't happen, they will be saying the same thing to ignorant
people.  That is, if humanity survives.


Ahh, proof that Darwin was wrong
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yet somehow, my Mum's birthplace, the quaint little town of Ramsgate that is right on the lower west coast, looks to be unaffected. Go figure.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.