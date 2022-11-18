 Skip to content
(WWLP)   Did they expect her to deal with all those kids sober?   (wwlp.com) divider line
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our cockpit crew would never cope with a cabin of screaming children by drinking.  It's much more efficient to get the children drunk until they quiet down.  They're little bodies require much less alcohol than the adult crew.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my bus driver was drunk while driving. It would've made the trip more bearable.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pan Am: Our cockpit crew would never cope with a cabin of screaming children by drinking.  It's much more efficient to get the children drunk until they quiet down.  They're little bodies require much less alcohol than the adult crew.


...came here to suggest the same, leaving satisfied.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was clearing a corridor of safety. It looks like swerving but no.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charged with Oui?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why does everyone have a different acronym for a DWI?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America has a serious substance abuse problem.

But the Republicans' big priority now is ... Hunter Biden and the Biden Crime Family. LOL
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pan Am: Our cockpit crew would never cope with a cabin of screaming children by drinking.  It's much more efficient to get the children drunk until they quiet down.  They're little bodies require much less alcohol than the adult crew.


You ever deal with a toddler puke and then all of the sudden every toddler starts puking?  Of course not with your luxurious 'anti-terrorist' door to keep you safe from your customers.  Down in the trenches you have to be more creative then that, its a constant battle in the real world of transportation.  Its a constant escalation of drinking to be numb and fighting your body's frustrating ability to adapt to the functioning alcoholic life style.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best or worst ad placement

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: I wish my bus driver was drunk while driving. It would've made the trip more bearable.


We bribed our HS bus driver with the roaches from the joints we were smoking. The first time we lit up, she made an announcement a few seconds later that "Ya'll ought to be sharing that with your driver." Our dealer at the stop routinely left our roaches and sometimes a little something else in her ash tray just because when we got off. (The bus having an ash tray for the driver gives you an idea of how long ago this was.)

(Talked with my sister about that driver recently. She was especially cool with and liked by us but had a mutual hatred with my sister's group. We knew her name but had further conversation on her appearance and voice before Sister believed we were talking about the same person.)
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
yes subby. yes they did.  not a huge ask.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jimjays: We bribed our HS bus driver with the roaches from the joints we were smoking.


Now see that?  No smoking allowed on the bus, at all. It's why I became a walker.

So I walked so I could stop at the neighborhood park, light a J and continue walking to school.

One day, it was windy and pulled the joint closer to my face. I lit my ebrow on fire.

That sucked.
 
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: jimjays: We bribed our HS bus driver with the roaches from the joints we were smoking.

Now see that?  No smoking allowed on the bus, at all. It's why I became a walker.

So I walked so I could stop at the neighborhood park, light a J and continue walking to school.

One day, it was windy and pulled the joint closer to my face. I lit my ebrow on fire.

That sucked.


I singed my mustache a couple times. That's a stink that's with you until an opportunity for a thorough face-washing.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
swerving
smelled of alcohol
unsteady on her feet
open container


" Police say at this time they are not sure at this time if it was drugs or alcohol. "
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why does everyone have a different acronym for a DWI?


DUI in these parts
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jimjays: I singed my mustache a couple times. That's a stink that's with you until an opportunity for a thorough face-washing.


CSB

When we were able to drive our own cars to school, my friend who had a car would drive us. His fee? Everyone had to bring a joint.

So we would roll up our windows and pass J after J picking up other friends. Listening to loud music, of course.

We stopped at Jay's house last. Pulled up, honked the horn. Nothing.
We honked again. Nothing.
We honked a third time and Jay's father comes out. Crap. I roll down the window and all the pot smoke hit him in the face.

He steps back.

"Jay won't be coming to school today, he's not feeling well"

and before he could finish his sentence, rolled up the window and sped off.

We get to school and I walk to my first period class. Upon entering, I didn't recognize any students, sat down in my desk and waited for the teacher.

She comes in, starts taking attendance.

"Er, Mr Steklo."

"yes"

"What are you doing here?"

"Learning about math, why?"

"This is second period. You were supposed to be here 40 minutes ago"

"oh"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Had a bus driver that we could bum smokes off for the ride if we were out. Unfiltered Camels though. Those things were harsh. RIP Slim.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Had a bus driver that we could bum smokes off


in Middle School we had this dopey old woman who wore plastic boots. My friend and I would sit behind her and sing silly songs about her and her life as a bus driver. Very silly songs. She would often tell us to "shut the heck up" and then we would start singing songs about shutting up.

She hated us.

One day in August, my friend and I went to Models (before they were a sports store, they were like a Wal Mart) and we ran into her. Still wearing her plastic boots.

So we started singing to her in the store.

"You two were always so weird, but I have to thank you."

"thank us, for what?"

"I retired. I no longer drive a bus because of you two. You drove me insane!"

"That's funny, you drove us to school!"

she walked away saying things under her breath.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jimjays: steklo: I wish my bus driver was drunk while driving. It would've made the trip more bearable.

We bribed our HS bus driver with the roaches from the joints we were smoking. The first time we lit up, she made an announcement a few seconds later that "Ya'll ought to be sharing that with your driver." Our dealer at the stop routinely left our roaches and sometimes a little something else in her ash tray just because when we got off. (The bus having an ash tray for the driver gives you an idea of how long ago this was.)

(Talked with my sister about that driver recently. She was especially cool with and liked by us but had a mutual hatred with my sister's group. We knew her name but had further conversation on her appearance and voice before Sister believed we were talking about the same person.)


My high school buddy Sparky caught his school bus driver doing coke and blackmailed her into buying us bottles of alcohol.  10th grade. This went on for several months before she moved on to another job.
 
Klivian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: why does everyone have a different acronym for a DWI?


Because in Massachusetts the statute does not require the act of driving the car/bus/truck to convict. If you perform any of the steps required to begin driving the vehicle, you're guilty. Depending on the jury/prosecutor just unlocking the car can be enough

Source: was a juror on a Massachusetts OUI case a couple years ago.
 
