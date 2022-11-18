 Skip to content
(Axios)   Home births rose sharply during the pandemic   (axios.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here?
Or at the hospital full of stupid antivaxer hoaxers, hooked up to machines while someone tells you to breathe?

Here it is.
I'll boil the sheets.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
people were having sex?
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can have the kid at home where you don't have all the medical equipment and staff you need if something goes wrong. Or you can have it at an overcrowded hospital full of COVID patients coughing up plague onto overworked staff who have to make a set of dish gloves and a single surgical mask last for six weeks.

Enjoy that home birth and pray it isn't a transverse presentation.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby, wait until you hear about the home deaths.

It will BLOW your MIND.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Home births


That will solve the housing crisis.

"You see, when two dwellings love each other very much..."
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How is babby formed?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
To each their own.

That said: having watched my wife birth both of ours, each was the only time I'd ever been genuinely afraid that my wife could easily die today. It was sobering. And both births were entirely normal & straight-forward. I'd want to be in a hospital simply to be ready just in case.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My next door neighbor had her baby at home during the height of the pandemic.... but it was also her 4th baby in rapid succession. So she had some practice by then and wasn't too concerned.
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wife gave birth last week at the local hospital (dedicated maternity ward with its own door so no COVID patients anywhere nearby), just her, one nurse, myself and the OB in the room. Only the wife could have no mask. Baby never left our sight and thankfully arrived without too much medical issues, birth was long and hard, but Momma and baby are doing great.

I can't imagine the women who had to do this without their partners during the height of COVID.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 522x460]


gross
 
Vtimlin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Still charged full price by insurance company.
 
