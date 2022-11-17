 Skip to content
(Metro)   Eight arrested after turning wedding reception into bloodbath. They're the same picture, right?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Edward William Stokes
Edward Stokes
Edward Joseph Stokes

The last wedding I remember where everyone had the same name...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do they lak dags?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And the man in the back said, "Everyone attack"
And it turned into a ballroom blitz
And the girl in the corner said, "Boy I want to warn you"
It'll turn into a ballroom blitz
Ballroom blitz, ballroom blitz, ballroom blitz, ballroom blitz
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are these yobs, punters or chavs?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Are these yobs, punters or chavs?


Yes
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I love a good wedding!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well it's a bloodbath until menopause.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now that's a wedding.

(Said in 80s Raw Eddie Murphy voice)
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think alcohol may have factored into this somehow.
 
VoodooTaco [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope the wedding photographer took some really good action shots. Later on during one of the couple's anniversaries, they can look back at a memorable wedding.

"Oh honey look, it's Uncle Joe, being smashed on the head with a bottle!"
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe they thought they were staging a Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon- type wedding.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"When the local police officers arrived, they quickly realized they were unable to deal with the mayhem"

I don't care how I die.  I just know that I want this line to be in my obituary.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mugshot photog needs to quit and go into glamor shooting.

Never seen such pie faced farkers shot so well.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
and overturning a sweet cart.

motherfarker.....
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Brawndo: Edward William Stokes
Edward Stokes
Edward Joseph Stokes



Do they all work for Yoyodyne?
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'What should have been a happy occasion, a wedding, turned into a bloodbath.

img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: I think alcohol may have factored into this somehow.


It turned violent once they found out it was a cash bar
 
Nirbo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Brawndo: DannyBrandt: I think alcohol may have factored into this somehow.

It turned violent once they found out it was a cash bar


Well now I'm on their side. Thanks
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not just white trash, but European White Trash.  Extra trashy.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well I'm stoked now.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So.... only the family was fighting? Or the other 32 people involved were victims?  Because it looks like one of them boys got whupped pretty good
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I told you not to invite him!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, this is the gene pool that Brexit will protect from dirty foreigners.
I see.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Doesn't this happen every week on TLC's My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That happened at my sister's wedding. Not quite 50 people, but pretty close.

And alcohol was definitly involved.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The game of thrones themed wedding
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The suite was set up with a DJ playing music when violence broke out
.

Maybe don't play Freebird next time?
 
