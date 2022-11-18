 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   The McTat   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
7
    More: Creepy, Felony, Brandon Presha, last month, Friday night backup, Crime, South Carolina man, Misdemeanor, female customer  
•       •       •

Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hate it when I get my kids a happy meal and they give them the same tattoos that they got the last time they were there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Brawndo: I hate it when I get my kids a happy meal and they give them the same tattoos that they got the last time they were there.


I'd sue.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
McInfection
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
McHepatitis
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
McRegerts
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
McMoron.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That right there is what a lot of people would call a "come to Jesus" moment. Think of the kind of life decisions that lead up to someone sitting in a holding cell and having someone come up to you and say "what you in here for?"

"I illegally gave an underage kid a tattoo in a McDonalds dining room."
 
