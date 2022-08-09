 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 268 of WW3: Investigation into Nord Stream rupture finds traces of explosives, confirming sabotage. 10m Ukrainians enduring emergency power cuts after more Russian missile attacks. It's your Friday Ukraine war and Russian Energy war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Prison, Black Sea, Russian guards, Ukrainians, Penal colony, Ukrainian prisoners  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sabotage, they say? Who done it? I say it's the Butler in the Library with the Candlestick. And WHY?

In other news....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Defeat to the orcs.
Death to Putin.
Glory to Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Main news for November 17:
▪ Russian terrorists fired at two infrastructure facilities in Dnipro.
▪ the Russians hiat one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region with rockets . People died under the rubble.
▪ The "Grain Agreement" was extended for 4 months .
▪ Lithuanians purchased a marine drone for Ukraine for $250,000 .
▪ Ukrainian specialists will participate in the investigation of the circumstances of the fall of missiles in Poland .
▪ The court in The Hague issued a verdict regarding flight MH17.
▪ Finland announced a package of military aid in the amount of 55.6 million euros .
▪ Sweden will provide aid to Ukraine in the amount of 270 million euros .


November 18

Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Zaporizhzhia

At night, the enemy attacked one of the villages of Zaporizhzhya district with a S-300 missile, the building of the cultural center was damaged. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

the Russians covered the Nikopol air defense system several times during the night.

More than 40 shells were fired at residential areas. There were no casualties.

Several high-rise and private buildings, farm buildings and power lines were damaged in the city. Mutilated garages and cars.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Medical personnel are being mobilized in the occupied part of Luhansk region and Russians are being appointed to management positions

Also, the occupiers demand to write applications to renounce Ukrainian citizenship. This is reported by Luhansk OVA.

Due to significant personnel losses and an insufficient number of medical personnel, by order of the so-called Ministry of Health, employees of medical institutions were obliged to register for military registration for further staffing.

It is not yet known how they will fill vacant positions in hospitals, but educators have already found a solution. Thus, a man from Novosibirsk has been appointed to the position of director of the Novooleksandriv secondary school in the Bilovodsk community.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fedir Takhtajiev wanted to become a law enforcement officer. This profession was driven by a thirst for justice and leadership qualities. At first, the man went to serve in the army in Luhansk, and a year later he joined the local militia as an officer.

With the beginning of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Fedor without hesitation came to the defense of Ukraine. This decision was not only about devotion to the cause and the Motherland. He had to protect his home and his family.

In March, during the defense of Kharkiv, Fedir came under enemy rocket fire and his life was cut short. The hero was 39 years old. He has a daughter growing up, who now dreams of being a police officer, like her father.

Fyodor Takhtajiev was posthumously awarded the Order "For Courage III degree".

Eternal glory and memory to Ukrainian heroes, devoted to their work and the Ukrainian people!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stabilizing power outages will be applied today in Ukraine

You can check the availability of current outages or familiarize yourself with the schedule of stabilization outages here .

Specialists make every effort to ensure that outages last no more than 4 hours for each group of consumers.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I usually skip these because, well, it's depressing. Give me feedback on whether it should be part of a morning report:

In Ukraine, due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, 433 children have already died, and more than 830 have been injured

As of the morning of November 18, 2022, more than 1,270 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 433 children died and more than 837 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

On November 17, 10 people died as a result of an enemy rocket attack on a private house in the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Including two children aged 11 and 17.

A 15-year-old girl was also injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Dnipro.

On November 16, an 11-year-old girl was injured in the shelling of the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 423, Kharkiv region - 265, Kyiv region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 77, Zaporizhia region - 72, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 64, Dnipropetrovsk region - 32.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holders of Russian passports in the occupied territories will be conscripted into the Russian army

This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, referring to the data of the General Staff.

In the Russian Federation, a draft law is being prepared, which provides for the legalization of conscription for military service from the spring of 2023 for citizens of Ukraine who live in the temporarily occupied territories and have received a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation.

"And all the statements of Gauleiter Balytskyi that residents of the temporarily occupied territories will not be sent to fight for at least 5 years turned out to be another lie, " Fedorov added.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The number of dead in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia has increased to 9 people, - Office of the President

"As of this morning, 2 more dead have been discovered. "Thus, 9 people have already been found dead from the rockets of the Russian terrorists who fired at residential buildings yesterday ," Deputy Chairman of the OP Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official:

Our tireless and courageous railway workers continue to work in these difficult times. Despite the danger of shelling, the damage caused by the enemy is eliminated. Thanks to its employees, the Ukrainian railway has become a real symbol of stability and unity for the entire country.

Read more about the vital work of the "iron men" in the new issue of United24 Media .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the Kharkiv region, 8 people were injured during the liquidation of the consequences of damage to gas industry equipment

In the Izyum district, the equipment of the gas industry was damaged as a result of the rocket attack. During the liquidation of the consequences, 8 people were injured - workers and policemen, all of them are being treated on an outpatient basis after examination and provision of medical assistance.

Mine danger in the region remains high. A 60-year-old man was detonated by an explosive device in the village of Kamianka, Izyum district, received an explosive injury and was hospitalized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL: You do have to admire their determination....

Russia may transfer part of the troops withdrawn from Kherson to strengthen the offensive in the Bakhmut direction, - British intelligence

According to analysts, the Russian occupiers have built new trenches near the border with Crimea, as well as near the Siverskyi Donets River between the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

It is noted that some of these defensive lines are located 60 km behind the front line. This may indicate that the Russians are preparing for a further counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On November 15, the enemy covered all of Ukraine with rocket attacks. But it cannot break any of us! We continue to work under shelling and blackouts.

In the photo are Ukrainian surgeons of the Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery who, despite the shelling of critical infrastructure, continued the patient's heart surgery. Successfully.

Let's fight each on our own front! Thank you to the invincible and brave doctors!

Source: Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I am glad to confirm that already the seventh Zuzana 2 Howitzer has been delivered to the Armed Forces and is ready to protect innocent lives."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's only been a week since they liberated Kherson... why do I feel like it's been 3 years?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 5 to November 11 and the welfare check ins (plus an update from Cobere). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | We are going to cut Ruzzians and Destroy their Army in Massive Counterattack
Youtube m6Eb6_lpcRk

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it!
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine struck an airbase in Crimea
Youtube FtromyLaICA

Yesterdays Artur "knock 'em out cold my friends"
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17 Nov: Ukrainians ATTACK CRIMEA With Drones | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube IuyIXwFhNlA

Finally, yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF: https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While I sanitize the coffee kiddie pool, a general question:
With the demise of Twitter imminent... um, what are we going to do around here?
 
mederu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Happy birthday Queen of Booms!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My favorite Yale professor just completed lecture 19 of his new Ukraine course.  The Russians just honored him in the same with the same title they give Biden -- persona non grata.

I'd start at the first lecture.  It's all about Russia's motives and who they think they're fooling.

Timothy Snyder: The Making of Modern Ukraine. Class 19. Oligarchies in Russia and Ukraine
Youtube 2N2BDGKl0L8
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Beastie Boys - Sabotage
Youtube z5rRZdiu1UE
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Indeed, happy boomday to the Queen of Booms!

I have no cat to send, but I lift a glass (Las Cibeles, a nice Madrid beer) in your general direction.

Many happy booms of the day!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: While I sanitize the coffee kiddie pool, a general question:
With the demise of Twitter imminent... um, what are we going to do around here?


A few folks had been mining Telegram, but my understanding is that the atrocities were much more rampant there so the burnout rate was higher.

I suspect that something will come up to replace it.  Maybe a Mastadon server specifically dedicated to this sort of thing.  I don't know if you can automatically clone feeds from other servers so one can act as an aggregator of accounts from multiple servers

Also some blogs, etc.  It will just be more work to collect it all.

And fasahd has been pulling from websites, I think.  When I post news it's usually stuff from the radio or the news that I then go searching for website articles covering it.

We'll still have news, but it might be less 'on the group' type stuff.  I suspect that there will be people with larger followings who will solicit that sort of content and then share it back out.  It will just take a little time to figure out where they're posting content.

/hopes it's not facebook
 
King Keepo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The sabotage is going to be an interesting one. Swedish staying tight lipped for now and every other country kicking dust and looking at the sky. Super intrigued to see who did it and why.
 
funzyr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Putin needs to be arrested and tried for war crimes
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Joining in the celebration of the Birthday of the Queen of Booms!

funimada.comView Full Size


/Birthday Booms
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well Twitter survived the night, i half expected it to die while i was asleep.


Swedish prosecutor confirms Nord Stream blasts were sabotage: traces of explosives found - RFE/RL

Four explosions caused leaks in three of the four links that make up the Russia-owned Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in Septemberhttps://t.co/h1byxvWJO4
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 18, 2022
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
During the daily Ukraine war threads, a lot of people are using adsbexchange, flightaware and flightradar24.com to track military and other flights in and around the area. Specifically, certain NATO and even some Russian flights. For NATO, lots of interest in intelligence gathering, tankers, fighters and even B52 bombers.

Several people started keeping lists of callsigns of interest.  This is my attempt to keep a useful list for myself and anyone who might be interested.

Note: Flightradar24 support has confirmed that there is a 100-item per list limit on their callsign filters.

The master list has 159 items, including helos and some callsigns that are from sources claiming they are only used in North America.

To get down to less than 100 callsigns that are likely to be relevant, this is a list of callsigns where I have some description of the usual users and in some cases, have been confirmed as flying in the EU theatre of operations.

91 callsigns

adb,anger,animal,apollo,atptest,baf,boxer,bozo,brk,castle,cfc,chaos,chief,cl60,claw,cobra,ctm,daf,deed,drgn,duke,duster,faf,falcn,forte,gaf,gold,gorgon,haf,havoc,hefty,heist,herky,hky,hobo,homer,iam,jake,judge,jump,kayak,kk,lagr,lion,matrx,mmf,monstr,naf,nato,ncho,nickl,noble,olive,panta,perseo,ra,rage,rake,rangr,raptor,rch,rebel,redeye,rf,rff,rfr,rhino,rrr,rsd,sam,saurn,scare,shock,spar,spectre,sum,svf,sword,tarpo,tartn,thunder,total,tribe,truce,tuaf,typon,valnt,viper,vultr,weasel,yank

The complete list of callsigns with operators, aircraft types, etc  is in my profile.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fasahd: LOL: You do have to admire their determination....

Russia may transfer part of the troops withdrawn from Kherson to strengthen the offensive in the Bakhmut direction, - British intelligence

According to analysts, the Russian occupiers have built new trenches near the border with Crimea, as well as near the Siverskyi Donets River between the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

It is noted that some of these defensive lines are located 60 km behind the front line. This may indicate that the Russians are preparing for a further counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.


The great thing about the trenches is a) they're really quite visible from, say, a drone, and b) Ukraine won't need to dig graves.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The kyiv independent is on telegram too.
They also got a website.
But anywho

https://kyivindependent.com/


We feel like it's a good time to remind you that you can read the Kyiv Independent on other platforms.

Subscribe to our Telegram: https://t.co/oQYL8gefBx pic.twitter.com/tMeqOLiSS0
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 18, 2022
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fasahd: Fedir Takhtajiev wanted to become a law enforcement officer. This profession was driven by a thirst for justice and leadership qualities. At first, the man went to serve in the army in Luhansk, and a year later he joined the local militia as an officer.

With the beginning of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Fedor without hesitation came to the defense of Ukraine. This decision was not only about devotion to the cause and the Motherland. He had to protect his home and his family.

In March, during the defense of Kharkiv, Fedir came under enemy rocket fire and his life was cut short. The hero was 39 years old. He has a daughter growing up, who now dreams of being a police officer, like her father.

Fyodor Takhtajiev was posthumously awarded the Order "For Courage III degree".

Eternal glory and memory to Ukrainian heroes, devoted to their work and the Ukrainian people![Fark user image 500x495]


Glory to the Heroes!
Slava Ukraini!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/z5rRZdiu1UE]


Damn you
 
Muta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It is going to be a rainy couple days in southern Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Drones (both spotting and bonking) will be less effective with the cloud cover.  That would explain the lower numbers.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Juc: The kyiv independent is on telegram too.
They also got a website.
But anywho

https://kyivindependent.com/


We feel like it's a good time to remind you that you can read the Kyiv Independent on other platforms.

Subscribe to our Telegram: https://t.co/oQYL8gefBx pic.twitter.com/tMeqOLiSS0
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 18, 2022


How bad is Telegram?
 
alitaki
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: it's only been a week since they liberated Kherson... why do I feel like it's been 3 years?


Welcome to 2022.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iToad: Defeat to the orcs.
Death to Putin.
Glory to Ukraine.


And Happy Birthday to Tracianne <3
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fasahd: I usually skip these because, well, it's depressing. Give me feedback on whether it should be part of a morning report:

In Ukraine, due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, 433 children have already died, and more than 830 have been injured

As of the morning of November 18, 2022, more than 1,270 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression.

According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 433 children died and more than 837 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

On November 17, 10 people died as a result of an enemy rocket attack on a private house in the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Including two children aged 11 and 17.

A 15-year-old girl was also injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Dnipro.

On November 16, an 11-year-old girl was injured in the shelling of the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 423, Kharkiv region - 265, Kyiv region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 77, Zaporizhia region - 72, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 64, Dnipropetrovsk region - 32.


Yeah, it is depressing. It is also something that needs to be known, more than the booms, the people and lives affected, those cut short, those who will never be as they were before...  it must be known because the cost of this kind of vile oppression and needless carnage has a price that must be remembered. Russia must answer for all of these lives they destroyed. So we must know the tally, we must know so that those lives are not forgotten. It is hard to see though, and to think about.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fasahd: On November 15, the enemy covered all of Ukraine with rocket attacks. But it cannot break any of us! We continue to work under shelling and blackouts.

In the photo are Ukrainian surgeons of the Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery who, despite the shelling of critical infrastructure, continued the patient's heart surgery. Successfully.

Let's fight each on our own front! Thank you to the invincible and brave doctors!

Source: Center for Children's Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery.

[Fark user image 500x500]


Glory to the Heroes!
Slava Ukraini!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Also some blogs, etc. It will just be more work to collect it all.

And fasahd has been pulling from websites, I think. When I post news it's usually stuff from the radio or the news that I then go searching for website articles covering it.


I took Denys from Cosmo and now Meduru has it, along with the Ukrainian officer and the Latvian guy. I pull almost exclusively from "Ukraine Now" on telegram. Zelensky's daily briefs are there, so I feel it is solid. That's become my baby. Crappy OS and browser, I need to use Photoshop to include photos. It's a bit of a chore, but that's why we're here. Usually, there is one or another blog post I grab that will inspire war themed comments throughout the day. Not to toot my own horn, but when I'm negligent in my morning contribution, I see the thread meander more, and I feel guilty. We are certainly going to feel the loss if Traci can't get us booms.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It sucks that they don't have power, but how many 30 ft Ukrainians can there really be?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The recent defection of a captured Russian spy who had been traded for an Estonian citizen is not, as some sources claim, an embarrassment of any kind for Moscow. In fact, the Estonian citizen that we had apprehended had actually been a double agent in the employ of the United States, who was pretending to spy on Russia but was reporting to Scotland Yard, and his handler while pretending to be an MI6 agent was secretly a Mossad operative who was in the employ of the World Bank until being temporarily loaned to the Illuminati and Save the Whales. The head of Estonian counterintelligence, Alexander Toots, is not actually employed by anyone and is just sitting behind a desk until he gets chased out again. Confused? You won't be, after the next episode of Soapski.

* Any claims that Russian operatives were behind the so-called 'Sabotage' on the Nord Stream pipeline are vicious lies. As we all know, 'Sabotage' was a track on the album 'Ill Communication' by the American hip-hop band 'The Beastie Boys' so if all suspicion should be directed toward that side of the Atlantic.

* The illegal and illegitimate "court" at "The Hague" which claims "Russian-backed" "forces" "shot down" the airliner "MH17" with a "Buk" . . . okay, I gotta stop there, my fingers are starting to hurt from making all these air quotes. Yuri, can you bring me an Advil? And stop shooting down airliners, please?

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the titular diseased and cursing feline spray-painted a buffet line with worm-ridden and liquid feces while his owner Jon was drunkenly copulating with a Thanksgiving turkey serves to remind us that in this day and age of hardship brought on by Western sanctions, it is still important to pause, reflect, and enjoy the simple things in life. No matter what hardships we face, we can all come together in mindless violence and filth.
 
