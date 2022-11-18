 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Having opened the barn doors as wide as possible, Carnival Cruise Lines belatedly decides to close them   (theguardian.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your immune system can't handle COVID, it certainly isn't going to be able to deal with the rest of the contagions you find on a Carnival cruise.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder if they (and others) will ever recover.  The CCL stock is at a price it hasn't been since the mid 1990s.  The other lines aren't doing as badly, but they're still pretty far down from pre-covid.  I know stock price isn't necessarily an indicator of the business, but like wow carnival's is getting hammered.
 
groverpm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No horses left, just this lame donkey called Covid.
 
T.rex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I wonder if they (and others) will ever recover.  The CCL stock is at a price it hasn't been since the mid 1990s.  The other lines aren't doing as badly, but they're still pretty far down from pre-covid.  I know stock price isn't necessarily an indicator of the business, but like wow carnival's is getting hammered.


Earlier this week, it was the highest its been in a good year or 2... but then there was a billion dollar selloff on and it dropped again.    This will definitely hurt.  I'm gonna ride it out until June.
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Eh.  Pleasure cruises are distinct events where usually all of the passengers conclude their travel at the same time and the ship is completely empty of customers.  If ships can screen their crew, both the sailing crew and the hospitality crew, they should be able to minimize crew spreading it to passengers, and if they can actually get their passengers to follow COVID-19 guidelines, may be able to operate without it being bad.

That said, I don't see whatt the point of going on a cruise is if one has to socially-distance.  The entire experience is geared around passengers social interaction, either group dining in the main dining room, or smaller, arguably cramped bistro-type dining throughout the rest of the ship, to party games and dances in the clubs and bars, to outdoor activities on-deck.  Even for those of us who use cruises as a hotel that magically changes locations overnight while we sleep, so we can do shore excursions in different places every day, if we have to social-distance and mask-up then it's really not worth going.  Before COVID-19 it was already chancy with things like Norovirus and fairly high-profile mechanical problems on cruise ships, with COVID-19, forget it.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Working at a college I can sort of tell when surges are happening.

It's when many faculty are sick.

My coworker has covid right now.


/Boosted and still wear a K95 at all times indoors
//Not getting a kick
///Three for the amount of coughing people I've heard this week.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought the pandemic was over?

Some fella in Wilmington, DE told me so.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: I thought the pandemic was over?

Some fella in Wilmington, DE told me so.


Awww, so cute!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: I thought the pandemic was over?

Some fella in Wilmington, DE told me so.


It was over, but they called for an encore because it was so popular previously.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying farking home.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a shame that people are engaging in higher-risk activities that come with real world consequences.  Yes, it sure is a shame.  My most effective thoughts and prayers to them all.
 
T.rex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: I thought the pandemic was over?

Some fella in Wilmington, DE told me so.


Its over in the sense that "flattening the curve" will never be a thing again, but the virus itself?... that will be with us until the end of times.  no different than any number of 1000's of other viruses.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: I thought the pandemic was over?

Some fella in Wilmington, DE told me so.


What pandemic?  Been injecting bleach and woofing down horse pills since some Florida man told me about them. Never had a problem
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Working at a college I can sort of tell when surges are happening.

It's when many faculty are sick.

My coworker has covid right now.


/Boosted and still wear a K95 at all times indoors
//Not getting a kick
///Three for the amount of coughing people I've heard this week.


I have to admit I'm not masking up as much as I used to.  But all of us in my household including the kiddo are up-to-date on the vaccines, and we do not typically go out when places are crowded.  Even now most of our dining-out is getting takeaway and eating at home.  If we have to go places that are more likely to feature sick people or to feature crowds then the masks come out.  And since many big-box retailers and grocery stores still feature free curbside pickup with fairly paltry minimum orders, it has been pretty easy to avoid crowds even when getting food or other supplies.

Even as tired of it as I am, I find it works better to simply adjust my behavior patterns to avoid large crowds if I want to not have to mask-up.  I wasn't really a fan of huge crowds anyway, but it's become even easier to avoid crowds for necessities without inordinate costs in the process.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They're still leaving the barn doors half open.

Indoor masks are nice, but they don't work in a dining room. People remove them to eat and talk, leaving plenty of opportunities for virus particles to mingle. You can't eliminate that threat but they could reduce it with germicidal UV lamps, local HEPA filter units between the tables, smaller tables spaced apart from each other, etc.

They should be PCR-testing everyone on the day of departure, before they're cleared to board the boat. Even better would be to have everyone show up a few days early and stay in a quarantine hotel first, so that if someone did pick up an infection on their way through the airport they could detect it before that person got on the cruise.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

T.rex: FIFTEEN BOXES: I thought the pandemic was over?

Some fella in Wilmington, DE told me so.

Its over in the sense that "flattening the curve" will never be a thing again, but the virus itself?... that will be with us until the end of times.  no different than any number of 1000's of other viruses.


Covid-19 Alpha: Gone

Covid-19 Beta: Gone

Covid-19 Delta: Gone

Covid-19 Gamma: Gone

Covid-19 etc, etc, etc: Gone

Also, each time it infects you, its chances of death and serious illness increase -- for school kids getting infected annually, this is not good long-term news. This should not be treated like the cold or the flu.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

groverpm: No horses left, just this lame donkey called Covid.


Yeah, well that donkey kicks like a mule!
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cruise ships were always notorious for this, at this point people who are still signing up for rolling the dice with untold quantities of diseases are effectively broadcasting to the world that they do not value their own health and life.
 
