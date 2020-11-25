 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Kid gets 10 minutes of a typical Gen X childhood, mom goes to jail   (reason.com) divider line
    Asinine, Endangerment, Willful violation, Childhood, Heather Wallace's oldest son, Human trafficking, pretrial diversion program, 8-year-old Aiden  
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fark. When I was in like 4th grade I got in trouble for something (a minor fight on the playground because some bully was picking on another kid).

The school and my parents decided the appropriate punishment was losing bus privileges for a month. In the winter.

So yes, I had to walk two miles in the snow, uphill to and from school every day.

/Adjusts onion on belt.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
....

Please someone who knows more tell me there's more to this?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's so dumb to have kids
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

puffy999: ....

Please someone who knows more tell me there's more to this?


What more do you want. Her child could have got sex trafficked!

I can understand the neighbor calling it in if they don't know the family. I mean a more reasonable and sane adult could have just walked the kiddo home to be sure.

The assholes are the cops/prosecutors who should have seen it was no big deal and stopped. Big shock, they didn't.

-------

I was about seven when I had a wipeout on my bike. Someone had put a big sandpile on the street and all us kids were going over it again and again in a line. The kid in front of me jammed up the line and I plowed into them, going down and turning my left knee into sand-infused hamburger.

The initial damage was bad enough I couldn't walk on it and I had to be carried part way home. Eventually I recovered enough that I could hobble along while holding on to my bike.

At no point in the walk home (that was longer than in TFA) did any adult intervene. We had some ask if we needed help. But we didn't.

On top of this horrendous lack of parental supervision (by today's standards) when I got home I wasn't rushed to the hospital. Dad propped me up on the bathroom sink and sat there with a pair of tweezers and a jar of rubbing alcohol and cleaned the wound.

Mom was outside in the hall because she passes out at the sight of significant blood.

49 now and still have the scar.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Been in Berlin a couple of months. You see kids that young on the transit, walking on sidewalks, everywhere. Pairs of preteen girls walking around without old people. On and on. Extremely safe here.

But if you live in a country where there are more guns than people, pervs and rapists and violent crime (5x or more than Germany), yeah, maybe you do have to worry.

But it's not about the mom. It's about shiatty people being so common in Murica that parents are afraid to let their kid stand at the bus stop unsupervised.

/rant
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boudyro: puffy999: ....

Please someone who knows more tell me there's more to this?

What more do you want. Her child could have got sex trafficked!

I can understand the neighbor calling it in if they don't know the family. I mean a more reasonable and sane adult could have just walked the kiddo home to be sure.

The assholes are the cops/prosecutors who should have seen it was no big deal and stopped. Big shock, they didn't.

-------

I was about seven when I had a wipeout on my bike. Someone had put a big sandpile on the street and all us kids were going over it again and again in a line. The kid in front of me jammed up the line and I plowed into them, going down and turning my left knee into sand-infused hamburger.

The initial damage was bad enough I couldn't walk on it and I had to be carried part way home. Eventually I recovered enough that I could hobble along while holding on to my bike.

At no point in the walk home (that was longer than in TFA) did any adult intervene. We had some ask if we needed help. But we didn't.

On top of this horrendous lack of parental supervision (by today's standards) when I got home I wasn't rushed to the hospital. Dad propped me up on the bathroom sink and sat there with a pair of tweezers and a jar of rubbing alcohol and cleaned the wound.

Mom was outside in the hall because she passes out at the sight of significant blood.

49 now and still have the scar.


Yep. 48. I would get on my bike and my parents never knew where the hell I was. And I rode all over creation. Later on I did it on a three wheeler with guns and went even further. No adults ever looked twice. Hard to imagine now.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Yep. 48. I would get on my bike and my parents never knew where the hell I was. And I rode all over creation. Later on I did it on a three wheeler with guns and went even further. No adults ever looked twice. Hard to imagine now


A decade younger and yes... when we visited grandparents in the country.

The time I was 8 or 9 and walked a mile+ home because my parents forgot to pick me up, even after the coaches called them, OTOH? I got in trouble for that...
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: It's so dumb to have kids


You would not like to play a game with them?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to swim home, in the snow, wearing my backpack in Van Nuys around cholos with switchblades.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, my house is three tenths of a mile from the school. The parents on my street and other streets drive their kids to school.

You know who walks their kid to school? The woman in a farking wheelchair. She goes with her daughter to school almost every damn day, meanwhile able bodied parents can't be bothered.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boudyro: I mean a more reasonable and sane adult could have just walked the kiddo home to be sure.


Not unless the kid was in **active** danger, no. Walking a stranger's kid home because the kid was just walking home? That's inviting others to call the cops on you.

It was dumb that the cops/prosecutors got involved. Unless there's something we don't know (which is possible), this probably goes agains the spirit of the law.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
acab and defund these pigs
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heather Wallace reads awfully close to Herschel Walker, but the kid wasn't abandoned so it doesn't make the mark.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see the rest of this story.  Cops find kid crying and lost after telling the police his mother left him on the side of the road.

Kids are farking stupid.  You can't just dump them somewhere.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Unless there's something we don't know


It's reason.com


Lies of omission is what they peddle.
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A woman one block away had called the cops to report a boy walking outside alone."

I bet her TV was on and I bet I know what channel it was tuned to.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gen X childhood ?. You mean the original snowflakes?  Some weren't. this when the pussification of America
really started rolling.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But is beating children still okay?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

question_dj: Dude, my house is three tenths of a mile from the school. The parents on my street and other streets drive their kids to school.

You know who walks their kid to school? The woman in a farking wheelchair. She goes with her daughter to school almost every damn day, meanwhile able bodied parents can't be bothered.


You watch the same media I do.  We just had an election where a major issue was violent crime that largely doesn't exist.  Every Halloween we hear about razor blades and methamphetamine in candy despite it never happening..  As a society we're fed a steady diet of how no one can be trusted, and we all need a private one-way tunnel from our homes to work because some dip shiat billionaire said it was a good idea.

So if you can afford an SUV to drive your kids 2 blocks, you damn well better or Antifa will get them.
 
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'Murrca! Land of the free, folks!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My dad bought me a kid's 10 speed bike when I was 8 years old that was too big for me, for me to ride to and from school which is 0.75 miles one way.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


my mother would be on death row

/i know you're 7 but come straight home from school or whatever. just try not to die. we'll be home by 6:30
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: But is beating children still okay?


It's Texas...you can even shoot them there.
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where were the BLM therapists with their clipboards and multi-color pen sets?

Oh, that's right, the BLM founders spent all the donation money on themselves.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Gen X childhood ?. You mean the original snowflakes?  Some weren't. this when the pussification of America
really started rolling.


Fark user imageView Full Size


you smell like piss and every waitress hates you
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Aar1012: Unless there's something we don't know

It's reason.com


Lies of omission is what they peddle.


The only time to put any trust in a  cop's story is when Reason.com tells you not to.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this real?
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just to chime in, I'm late gen X early millennial I guess (mid thirties). I'd just leave the house at noon and be gone with nothing more than "I'm going to Tommy's" until dinner. Or then call on a landline and go "I'm eating at Tommy's house" and go back after dark alone.

I've lived in several Asian countries since and still like that here.

Just today there were two little kids running all around the KL airport. I'm sure their parents weren't arrested. America has a weird pedophile obsession/fear. Statistically there wouldn't make sense for there to be more there than here and, yet, the kids here seem fine.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh my God.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can see charging her if he wasn't carrying. Texas and all.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well yeah, in Texas it's illegal to be a woman who makes decisions
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sad o the cops are trying to create the conditions to ACTUALLY get that boy trafficked

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/11/25/us/child-sex-trafficking/index.html


The children most vulnerable are those living in poverty, often known to child protection services, in foster care, in generally unstable conditions, social workers and researchers say. Many have been sexually abused as children before they become victims.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puffy999: ....

Please someone who knows more tell me there's more to this?


Cops are overreacting panicky morans drunk on power and lacking basic empathy?
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: DarnoKonrad: Aar1012: Unless there's something we don't know

It's reason.com


Lies of omission is what they peddle.

The only time to put any trust in a  cop's story is when Reason.com tells you not to.


https://www.yahoo.com/news/texas-mother-lost-her-home-005850324.html
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I'd like to see the rest of this story.  Cops find kid crying and lost after telling the police his mother left him on the side of the road.


My guess is that this is the real story -- it's not that he was walking alone, but that she kicked him out of the car and forced him to walk home.

My dad did that to me once, and it wasn't a fraction of a mile away from home -- it was more like 10 miles in a store parking lot.  I watched him pull out of the parking lot and drive down the road, and my little kid self (don't remember my age, but probably under 10) burst into tears.  He drove down the road until he was out of sight, turned around, and came back to pick me up.

I learned a very valuable lesson that day -- when my dad tells me to STFU and stop asking for something in the store, I'd best STFU.
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, and meanwhile...

video-images.vice.comView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Okay, just making sure I'm up to speed here.

Kids get shot up in schools; police stand around and do nothing.

Kid walks two blocks home; two squad cars and mom gets locked up on felony charges.

Glad to see we have our priorities in order.

I hate this farking country. I also hate this busybody mentality people have about everyone else's life. Lady, leave it the fark alone. The kid wasn't hurting anyone and clearly wasn't lost. Shove the phone up your farkin' ass and take your toaster for a bath.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is missing information here. I don't think this was an isolated incident and I certainly don't think this was the "mother's" first rodeo.
 
TTFK
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In 1st grade (1981), we would walk several blocks to and from school every day entirely on our own.

By 3rd grade, instead of walking home from school, would need to walk 2 miles through downtown and cross multiple busy streets to get to my mother's business across town.  By 4th grade I figured out it was easier to walk 3/4 mile in the OPPOSITE direction and hitch a ride on the back of a newspaper truck.

Starting in 7th grade, sometimes we wouldn't feel like waiting for the bus to school and walk to school instead.  If we cut through a trail by the park, it was about 2 miles.  Staying on the sidewalks?  About 2.5 miles.

High school?  Instead of bus, would bike up to 7 miles to get there.  Hopping on a bus to another town to hang out for the day was perfectly fine.

Now?  A parent gets CPS called on them, criminally charged, loses their job, forced to do community service in a place where they can only do it without kids around, yet gets assigned to an early childhood center?

How farking soft has the world gotten?!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At the end of fourth grade when I was 9, my two friends and I decided to walk home on the last day of school.  I just looked it up, and it was almost 3 miles.  No one knew or cared that we didn't get on the bus.  We all got home before our parents, anyway.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: I May Be Crazy But...: DarnoKonrad: Aar1012: Unless there's something we don't know

It's reason.com


Lies of omission is what they peddle.

The only time to put any trust in a  cop's story is when Reason.com tells you not to.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/texas-mother-lost-her-home-005850324.html


That article is published hours after the Reason article and uses the same/similar photos, phrases, quotes, and sourcing.

The whole thing reeks of Reason's standard lies of omission, mentioned above. "Did we not mention the kid was sitting bawling in the middle of the street and told the cop his mom slapped the shiat out of him and threw him out of the car? Oh, our bad."
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TTFK: In 1st grade (1981), we would walk several blocks to and from school every day entirely on our own.

By 3rd grade, instead of walking home from school, would need to walk 2 miles through downtown and cross multiple busy streets to get to my mother's business across town.  By 4th grade I figured out it was easier to walk 3/4 mile in the OPPOSITE direction and hitch a ride on the back of a newspaper truck.

Starting in 7th grade, sometimes we wouldn't feel like waiting for the bus to school and walk to school instead.  If we cut through a trail by the park, it was about 2 miles.  Staying on the sidewalks?  About 2.5 miles.

High school?  Instead of bus, would bike up to 7 miles to get there.  Hopping on a bus to another town to hang out for the day was perfectly fine.

Now?  A parent gets CPS called on them, criminally charged, loses their job, forced to do community service in a place where they can only do it without kids around, yet gets assigned to an early childhood center?

How farking soft has the world gotten?!


This is the world that the liberals built.
One where they can smugly tell others how to live their lives.
But let someone tell them how to live theirs and their rights are being violated with accusations of racism and or bigotry.
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There is missing information here. I don't think this was an isolated incident and I certainly don't think this was the "mother's" first rodeo.


Why exactly is that?

You're part of the problem, Hoss.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Imagine if she was a black woman who did this thing. The cops would've shot her dead in her house, would start whining about how Blue Lives Matter, then finished up by saying the Uvalde Police did their best.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TTFK: In 1st grade (1981), we would walk several blocks to and from school every day entirely on our own.

By 3rd grade, instead of walking home from school, would need to walk 2 miles through downtown and cross multiple busy streets to get to my mother's business across town.  By 4th grade I figured out it was easier to walk 3/4 mile in the OPPOSITE direction and hitch a ride on the back of a newspaper truck.

Starting in 7th grade, sometimes we wouldn't feel like waiting for the bus to school and walk to school instead.  If we cut through a trail by the park, it was about 2 miles.  Staying on the sidewalks?  About 2.5 miles.

High school?  Instead of bus, would bike up to 7 miles to get there.  Hopping on a bus to another town to hang out for the day was perfectly fine.

Now?  A parent gets CPS called on them, criminally charged, loses their job, forced to do community service in a place where they can only do it without kids around, yet gets assigned to an early childhood center?

How farking soft has the world gotten?!


When everybody's fearful of everything it's easy forget why we are so fearful
 
payattention
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Been in Berlin a couple of months. You see kids that young on the transit, walking on sidewalks, everywhere. Pairs of preteen girls walking around without old people. On and on. Extremely safe here.

But if you live in a country where there are more guns than people, pervs and rapists and violent crime (5x or more than Germany), yeah, maybe you do have to worry.

But it's not about the mom. It's about shiatty people being so common in Murica that parents are afraid to let their kid stand at the bus stop unsupervised.

/rant


It is called 'propaganda'. Do you have any idea how much money is made from the businesses that handle all the aspects of this? All the 'community services' and rehab facilities, and 'classes' one has to take and the monitoring services and so on. The 'booga booga!' syndrome is alive and well in this country and the police know their power depends on the population bowing to them. So, they have to make sure that we remember this. At all times,

/shiatty people are everywhere, not just here...
//however, I have to ask, which is the shiattier person... those who actually are a danger (a very small percentage), or those who make millions from convincing you that there are constant dangers everywhere?
///But, if you buy their product/service, you can be SAFE!  (eyeroll)
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trik: TTFK: In 1st grade (1981), we would walk several blocks to and from school every day entirely on our own.

By 3rd grade, instead of walking home from school, would need to walk 2 miles through downtown and cross multiple busy streets to get to my mother's business across town.  By 4th grade I figured out it was easier to walk 3/4 mile in the OPPOSITE direction and hitch a ride on the back of a newspaper truck.

Starting in 7th grade, sometimes we wouldn't feel like waiting for the bus to school and walk to school instead.  If we cut through a trail by the park, it was about 2 miles.  Staying on the sidewalks?  About 2.5 miles.

High school?  Instead of bus, would bike up to 7 miles to get there.  Hopping on a bus to another town to hang out for the day was perfectly fine.

Now?  A parent gets CPS called on them, criminally charged, loses their job, forced to do community service in a place where they can only do it without kids around, yet gets assigned to an early childhood center?

How farking soft has the world gotten?!

This is the world that the liberals built.


You know, Texas. Sounds legit there, genius. Waco, the real liberal part.
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Bslim: I May Be Crazy But...: DarnoKonrad: Aar1012: Unless there's something we don't know

It's reason.com


Lies of omission is what they peddle.

The only time to put any trust in a  cop's story is when Reason.com tells you not to.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/texas-mother-lost-her-home-005850324.html

That article is published hours after the Reason article and uses the same/similar photos, phrases, quotes, and sourcing.

The whole thing reeks of Reason's standard lies of omission, mentioned above. "Did we not mention the kid was sitting bawling in the middle of the street and told the cop his mom slapped the shiat out of him and threw him out of the car? Oh, our bad."


Well, I'm sorry I don't have an an ancient Egyptian parchment source for you. As things stands now and considering we are talking about the same state that had 300+ cops standing by as kids got massacred in front of them, I'm gonna go with the parents.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: Another Government Employee: There is missing information here. I don't think this was an isolated incident and I certainly don't think this was the "mother's" first rodeo.

Why exactly is that?

You're part of the problem, Hoss.


Reason has an explicit libertarian-right bent against law enforcement & regulation. Sometimes they do good work, but they've also often left out facts to tell tall tales that sound like an Orwellian horror show but are actually nothing of the sort.

I suggest a grain of salt when the go full Les Miserables like this.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At that age I was waking up in an empty house, making my own breakfast, walking a half of a mile to and from school, and coming home to an empty house.
 
