(Air Force Times)   Man who runs Area 51 website has homes raided by FBI, USAF OSI. "I believe the search, executed with completely unnecessary force by overzealous government agents, was meant as a message to silence the Area 51 research community"
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ueah...
Unless he's usaf, the osi really has no business being there.
Drtfa, but the osi can basically go fark themselves.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hint: Stop taking pics of the B-21.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Ueah...
Unless he's usaf, the osi really has no business being there.
Drtfa, but the osi can basically go fark themselves.


Not a law talker, but if they're looking for something that was removed from the base by an airman, would the FBI have invited them along?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bootleg: vudukungfu: Ueah...
Unless he's usaf, the osi really has no business being there.
Drtfa, but the osi can basically go fark themselves.

Not a law talker, but if they're looking for something that was removed from the base by an airman, would the FBI have invited them along?


If an airman took something, they may accompany the FBI, if the FBI has a warrant, and accept custody of military property in the interest of national security. But they have no authority to fark around otherwise. The FBI could arrest him for possession of classified material, however, any hack legal team can quickly point out the FBI obviously doesn't care if somone possesses a u-haul full of classified material. They simply remove it, trying not to slip on ketchup, and never speak of it again.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Unless he's usaf, the osi really has no business being there.


Like their counterparts in the other services, They do counterintelligence also
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Bootleg: vudukungfu: Ueah...
Unless he's usaf, the osi really has no business being there.
Drtfa, but the osi can basically go fark themselves.

Not a law talker, but if they're looking for something that was removed from the base by an airman, would the FBI have invited them along?

If an airman took something, they may accompany the FBI, if the FBI has a warrant, and accept custody of military property in the interest of national security. But they have no authority to fark around otherwise. The FBI could arrest him for possession of classified material, however, any hack legal team can quickly point out the FBI obviously doesn't care if somone possesses a u-haul full of classified material. They simply remove it, trying not to slip on ketchup, and never speak of it again.


Or if this guy gets arrested any time soon, they can point out that Florida guy hasn't been and was in possession of much more and worse.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is how having unauthorized classified materials in generally handled. If he actually put it on the website, they're problem pissed.

vudukungfu: Ueah...
Unless he's usaf, the osi really has no business being there.
Drtfa, but the osi can basically go fark themselves.


From the AFOSI Mission Statement

AFOSI identifies, investigates and neutralizes criminal, terrorist, and espionage threats to Air Force and Department of Defense personnel and resources.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: This is how having unauthorized classified materials in generally handled. If he actually put it on the website, they're problem pissed.

vudukungfu: Ueah...
Unless he's usaf, the osi really has no business being there.
Drtfa, but the osi can basically go fark themselves.

From the AFOSI Mission Statement

AFOSI identifies, investigates and neutralizes criminal, terrorist, and espionage threats to Air Force and Department of Defense personnel and resources.


So, when are they hitting Mar a Lago?  Unless and until they do, serious credibility issue.
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Russian asset, traitor, execute him.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was just doing research!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I look forward to the cognitive dissonance in this thread.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He knows the real secrets of Uranus.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He should be treated exactly the same as Trump.
If he doesn't attempt this defense someone in the future will.
No one is above the law. Hahaha
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tomorrow they probably announce some porn related charges.  Coincidence?  Yes.
 
