(Fox News)   Hey, Fox News, give us your shiattiest take on Elon Musk's tenure at Twitter. Whoa, whoa. That's way too shiatty. Tone it down a bit   (foxnews.com) divider line
•       •       •

Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Musk reminds me of the guy who tried to train his dog to get by without food. He kept trying to train the dog by feeding him less and less until the dog didn't need any food at all.

Then he died.

/not based on a real story
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So...his employees were all libs, and he triggered them by offering a severance package, which they took?

Jesus, FOX is nothing but toxic dipshiats all the way down.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Musk triggers liberals with email urging employees to commit to 'extremely hardcore' work: Musk's 'hellscape'

Pathetic, Fox. Just pathetic.

The real headline should have been: "Musk makes another horrible decision that will hurt his workforce and the company"
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I read the comments, Ray.  It looks like some of them have taken to shooting the Kool-Aid directly into their eyeballs
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

American Decency Association: I read the comments, Ray.  It looks like some of them have taken to shooting the Kool-Aid directly into their eyeballs


Came here to say this. A virtual horde of Apus. Good grief.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine that headline in the news while you're walking to work and you see it at the news stand, but then forget about it, and just keep walking and never think about it again.  Later in the day you don't think about it, either.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And yet when maintenance has to shut down the fountain of fresh orphan blood in the Fox News break room for a simple cleaning all you hear is "It's not fair! I'm calling Rupert!"
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So smug. Just wait till Muskbro buys Fox
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Exit Stencilist: So smug. Just wait till Muskbro buys Fox


Well, he isn't out of money or stupid ideas yet
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: The Exit Stencilist: So smug. Just wait till Muskbro buys Fox

Well, he isn't out of money or stupid ideas yet


I know which one I'm betting runs out of first.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Musk reminds me of the guy who tried to train his dog to get by without food. He kept trying to train the dog by feeding him less and less until the dog didn't need any food at all.

Then he died.

/not based on a real story


I was gonna say ... then the dog ate him?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: So...his employees were all libs, and he triggered them by offering a severance package, which they took?


It's the law, if he could have legally fired them with no severance package he absolutely would have
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So happy to find a cheaper alternative to Geek Squad -- FOX News will come to your house and fix your twitter wearing ties, suits, with a blonde on each arm.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You're stupid if you don't bail on Twitter now. Those tech head hunters are gonna fill their spots and then in a bit you'll have companies looking at CVs going why did you stay at that failing shiathole racist company, pass.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder why nobody has tweeted Musk about buying out Fox News? Someone should do that. On another note I've read that so many people are going out the door at Twitter right now that management is begging people to stay cause that much talent is tired of Musk's ownership. Wouldn't be surprised if Twitter was gone by New Years at the rate this is going.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's weird to me that people who refuse to get jobs(right wingers) are criticizing people who have actually demonstrated a work ethic for a number of years by being gainfully employed.
 
Zenith
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
as if the fat grifting farks on Fox would put up with a hard core 80 hour week.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Musk: "Twitter will become "much more engineering-driven"
.


What was it driven by up until now?
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fox is based in NYC and has to compete with other NYC based companies, their employee handbook is "woke" and includes DEI and even reduced child care at some facilities

https://foxcareers.com/LifeAtFox/DiversityandInclusion
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love all the comments that start "I'm a liberal.. BUT"

Makes the shine from the hammer and sickle come through a bit easier.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zenith: as if the fat grifting farks on Fox would put up with a hard core 80 hour week.


And if the rumors about the payroll resignations are true, putting in those 80 hour weeks without any real assurance of getting paid for it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Musk: "Twitter will become "much more engineering-driven"
.


What was it driven by up until now?


ads
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Musk has tightly aligned his personality with all of his brands. Given that Tesla is now seeing real competition from other car companies, SLS was fricking awesome, and ULA's Vulcan rocket is currently sold out, and his other brands will see addtional competition, I wonder how this will affect Musk in the long run.

Is this part of a long slow journey to the bottom?
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm actually thinking of sending in my CV as a 'hardcore' middle manager.

Of course I will need to work from home. $500K salary, benefits, 8 weeks vacation and a 1 year unconditional severance package if they let me go.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zenith: as if the fat grifting farks on Fox would put up with a hard core 80 hour week.


This. Really how many hours a week does Tuckkker sit in his woodshop thinking about murdering drifters vs. thinking of lies for his dumbass show. I'm betting 90:10 ratio of time.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: vudukungfu: The Exit Stencilist: So smug. Just wait till Muskbro buys Fox

Well, he isn't out of money or stupid ideas yet

I know which one I'm betting runs out of first.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Wouldn't be surprised if Twitter was gone by New Years at the rate this is going.


Maybe not in that short of a timeline, but it almost seems that it's his intention to destroy Twitter.

He did say that he bought it in order to make the world a better place.
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Musk has tightly aligned his personality with all of his brands. Given that Tesla is now seeing real competition from other car companies, SLS was fricking awesome, and ULA's Vulcan rocket is currently sold out, and his other brands will see addtional competition, I wonder how this will affect Musk in the long run.

Is this part of a long slow journey to the bottom?


Well....SLS didn't explode. So awesome I guess but you wouldn't want to base your space program around it.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I.worked for a guy who coded 16 hours a day, 7 days a week. No doubt a coding monster.

He'd be crowing about how if we coded three times longer during the week we'd be three times ahead of our competition. But then he'd unilaterally make major architecture changes at 3 am and push everyone back a week.

I didn't last long.
 
Supadope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's true.

Conservatives are all hard-working, salt of the earth folks. That's why they hate unions. They know they can do hard work and get a paycheck at the end of the day. Unlike lazy pigs, they don't need a union to force companies into bankruptcy by letting them fark off half the darn day.

This comment brought to you by Fox News.
 
Zenith
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Zenith: as if the fat grifting farks on Fox would put up with a hard core 80 hour week.

And if the rumors about the payroll resignations are true, putting in those 80 hour weeks without any real assurance of getting paid for it.


we all know as they're boot strappy hard working conservatives, they'd keep working till their fingers bleed just to show them libs
snicker...
nah, they'd be biatching and moaning like a meth addled Karen.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Latching onto terrible, awful people because they "trigger the libs" since... I don't know when.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Zenith: as if the fat grifting farks on Fox would put up with a hard core 80 hour week.

This. Really how many hours a week does Tuckkker sit in his woodshop thinking about murdering drifters vs. thinking of lies for his dumbass show. I'm betting 90:10 ratio of time.


To be fair, that's part of his job description

Not sure about the masturbating while thinking such thoughts
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Starting to sound like a place I'd like to work at. Damn that Musk.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh, white phosphorous Jesus, the comments......

"How dare he demand that the employees he pays to work, instead of drinking lattes all day long. The nerve!! Glad to see Musk is bringing the real world to the coddled techies!!"

"Yeah, we certainly don't want the boss to ask employees to commit to working hard. 🤷🏻‍♂ For those leaving, don't go into construction or the military or any other job involving hard work."

"Hellscape = actually working for a living 😆. No more $200 lunches, either!"

Why do these people think being exploited, overworked, underpaid, etc., is an accomplishment???
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Latching onto terrible, awful people because they "trigger the libs" since... I don't know when.


What a f*cking waste of existence these clowns are.
 
Zenith
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Oh, white phosphorous Jesus, the comments......

"How dare he demand that the employees he pays to work, instead of drinking lattes all day long. The nerve!! Glad to see Musk is bringing the real world to the coddled techies!!"

"Yeah, we certainly don't want the boss to ask employees to commit to working hard. 🤷🏻‍♂ For those leaving, don't go into construction or the military or any other job involving hard work."

"Hellscape = actually working for a living 😆. No more $200 lunches, either!"

Why do these people think being exploited, overworked, underpaid, etc., is an accomplishment???


boomers for you
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So uh...how many conservatives are lining up to work these 18 hour days at twitter?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I see the new owner of my company actively, aggressively destroying the company from within, ruining relationships with advertisers and vendors, and he gives me the opportunity to get out with three months severance, I'm not waiting around to come back and find the doors padlocked two months later.
 
Veloram
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Conservatives are tough enough for indentured servitude" isn't the flex you think it is
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I read the comments, let me save you some time.

1.) People who work in offices are lazy and people who don't work in offices work 130 hours a week.
2.) People who work in offices are spoiled becuase they get paid for doing practically nothing and people who don't work in offices have a tough life becuase they get paid less for doing all the work.
3.) Anyone who works in an office is a Democrat, everyone else is a patriot.
4.) Musk is doing the right teaching these lazy workers what it means to work a real job.

I believe everyone posting in that thread is standing with 9 of their co-workers waiting for the youngest least paid one to get finished digging the hole deeper so that they can inspect it and move on to the next hole.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How did this guy become the richest in the world? He couldn't manage a farking gas station.

You don't explicitly tell your employees their jobs are getting harder, and you sure as hell don't do it all at the same time with an opt-in deadline. You just slowly, gently, fark them over and euphemize it and lie that it's normal.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I believe everyone posting in that thread is standing with 9 of their co-workers waiting for the youngest least paid one to get finished digging the hole deeper so that they can inspect it and move on to the next hole.


I'll thank you to not malign the American dream here.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
please click yes on the link below

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Oh, white phosphorous Jesus, the comments......

"How dare he demand that the employees he pays to work, instead of drinking lattes all day long. The nerve!! Glad to see Musk is bringing the real world to the coddled techies!!"

"Yeah, we certainly don't want the boss to ask employees to commit to working hard. 🤷🏻‍♂ For those leaving, don't go into construction or the military or any other job involving hard work."

"Hellscape = actually working for a living 😆. No more $200 lunches, either!"

Why do these people think being exploited, overworked, underpaid, etc., is an accomplishment???


Becuase hard work gets you success. This is according to my grandfather who lived in Ohio, received a  pension and social security, and listened to baseball all day becuase his body was too broken to do much of anything else.  He was a very hard worker though. While he could produce for the company.

Todays outlook is work as hard as your grandfather, get paid less, and out of that reduced pay fund your own pension. In addition if the company stock falls 1% everyone is on notice.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Musk: "Twitter will become "much more engineering-driven"
.


What was it driven by up until now?


seems like it's more spite-driven now actually
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fox supports the idea of making employees do more work for the same pay? What happened to that core conservative value of knowing your labor's worth and expecting commensurate remuneration?

If anything, the workers have even MORE leverage now, since Twitter presumably needs at least a few people to turn on the office lights (while they can still afford the electric bill, anyway).

// is the only reason people aren't calling this a "Quiet Layoff" is because it wasn't quiet?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: How did this guy become the richest in the world? He couldn't manage a farking gas station.

You don't explicitly tell your employees their jobs are getting harder, and you sure as hell don't do it all at the same time with an opt-in deadline. You just slowly, gently, fark them over and euphemize it and lie that it's normal.


Started with a fortune from daddy's slave labor-run emerald mines, then invested in a tech stock that hit.
 
thisispete
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The author looks exactly like someone I'd imagine would write this kind of shiat. Look at those dead eyes and scraggly baby's first beard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
