(WWLP)   How drunk was he? So drunk he parked his pickup truck sideways across parking spots. Which were reserved for police. Outside a State Police barracks   (wwlp.com) divider line
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total Fark...
 
XRatedOuroboros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps it was a cry for help.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damn...and I thought it was hardcore when some asshole in a Volvo station wagon took up three disabled spaces at Whole Foods in Bellevue, Washington.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

XRatedOuroboros: Perhaps it was a cry for help.


The sober version of yourself does nothing but think about the next drink. So it's up to the drunk version of yourself to do the crying for help.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Damn...and I thought it was hardcore when some asshole in a Volvo station wagon took up three disabled spaces at Whole Foods in Bellevue, Washington.


I've seen that.

3 disabled spaces and the corner of a regular space when some guy in a boat of a car decided to park diagonally outside of a video rental store back in the 90s

/might have been all 4 disabled spaces
//never wanted to key a car so bad in my life
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

