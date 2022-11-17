 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Estonia captures Russian spy and trades him for Estonian citizen held by Russia, Russian spy than defects back to Estonia   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Estonia, Russia, Artem Zinchenko, KGB, Russians, Soviet Union, Zinchenko's defection, defection of a Russian spy  
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Or DID he?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Probably live better quality of life as an Estonian prisoner than a Russian citizen
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Or DID he?


rinse and repeat?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....does anyone blame him? He did not want to trip down an elevator shaft into a hail of bullets.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an Estonian metaphor of what this represents for Russia...

/I've been to Tallinn, it's wonderful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dawww..
It's like that lost little kitty kat that travels 2000 miles on it's
own to find it's owners again.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell would Estonia allow him remain, he spied on them
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: Why the hell would Estonia allow him remain, he spied on them


Or for them?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, choices are:

1. Flee to Estonia.
2. Go to Ukrainian front.

What would you choose?
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Russia's retirement plan is really shiat.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cormee: Why the hell would Estonia allow him remain, he spied on them


That seems like more of a "why would they let him leave?"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JessieL: Cormee: Why the hell would Estonia allow him remain, he spied on them

That seems like more of a "why would they let him leave?"


They are not as good as some think?
 
