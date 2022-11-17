 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   How to get out of jail on capital murder charges after shooting wife in front of your child: 1) Sign up for "nine-month Christ-centered residential recovery program for men who struggle with substance abuse"   (whnt.com) divider line
20
    More: Murica, Murder, Legal terms, substance recovery program, Capital punishment, Reese Westley Jones, capital murder, initial entry fee, Marbury v. Madison  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I became Dictator..
Christianity abusing the legal system? You're f*cking DONE SON. And you're now taxed, f*cking hypocrites.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Moral Reconation Therapy?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, so, this isn't his sentence. He hasn't been tried yet. This is apparently something to do while awaiting trial. It's still bullshiat, but it's only wild bullshiat not "What the hell is this bullshiat, time to burn everything to the farking ground" bullshiat.

/We'll get there if he's sentenced to this bullshiat, though.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: If I became Dictator..
Christianity abusing the legal system? You're f*cking DONE SON. And you're now taxed, f*cking hypocrites.


FTFM
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus Christ.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus is my co-conspirator.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus built my hot rod
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well did he really commit murder? Seems more like a case of property destruction to me

Now about the age of "consent" rubbish...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Before you go thinking he got off easy, just remember he's got a nine-month Christ-centered residential recovery program for men who struggle with substance abuse that he's got to endure.

/wtf is "reconation"?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Jesus built my hot rod


Nice try, but mechanical shiat is not my forte.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Okay, so, this isn't his sentence. He hasn't been tried yet. This is apparently something to do while awaiting trial. It's still bullshiat, but it's only wild bullshiat not "What the hell is this bullshiat, time to burn everything to the farking ground" bullshiat.

/We'll get there if he's sentenced to this bullshiat, though.


That's a reasonable interpretation.

I, unfortunately, await any evidence that Alabama courts are reasonable. And the article fails to make clear this isn't some sort of pre-trial diversion.

Also, note that he had to come up with less than ten grand to get out of jail. Where I live murder bail is usually a million cash.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revoke that bond, give him substance abuse recovery treatment in jail. They have it in there. His minister can visit him, Christ already asked that he should.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IgG4: Moral Reconation Therapy?


MRT.  It's pronounced "Mister T."
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: IgG4: Moral Reconation Therapy?

MRT.  It's pronounced "Mister T."


I pity the fool
 
Mrs Gruen P Autowind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That fellow in the photo looks so awfully sorry he was caught.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IgG4: Moral Reconation Therapy?


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd rather take my chances in prison.
 
Pieru [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's Alabama.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: If I became Dictator..
Christianity abusing the legal system? You're f*cking DONE SON. And you're now taxed, f*cking hypocrites.


Yep.
They get to pay themselves for all this.
It's a business.
And as a bonus, they get to tell the prisoners what religion they have to believe in.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Okay, so, this isn't his sentence. He hasn't been tried yet. This is apparently something to do while awaiting trial. It's still bullshiat, but it's only wild bullshiat not "What the hell is this bullshiat, time to burn everything to the farking ground" bullshiat.

/We'll get there if he's sentenced to this bullshiat, though.


He is not going to get sentenced to this, but he is going to use this to get his sentence reduced.

Everybody finds God when they are facing life in prison.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

