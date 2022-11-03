 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Twitter: Working from home is prohibited. Also Twitter: working from the office is prohibited   (twitter.com) divider line
247
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

1452 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 9:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



247 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you'd ask me a year ago whether Fark would outlive Twitter, I'd have laughed at you and demanded a Guiness bar towel.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LMAO so which random tweet claiming anyone could sabotage Twitter caused paranoid Elmo to shut it all down?
 
Pan Am [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is immensely entertaining. I'd make popcorn, but at the rate Musk is going, there's no guarantee the company will still be there by the time the microwave is done.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*makes farting sounds as Rome burns*
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

the balloon is going up!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it's over to Truth Social for me then.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NEW: The coffee is cold in Twitter's break room!  They used to keep it warm!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, doesn't everyone essentially have access to the same systems they did at the office when they're remote? Like the only difference is you can't just take an axe to the server room.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My guess is so many of his remaining employees refused the back to the office ultimatum that he doesn't have enough people left to offboard them all. But he's paranoid one of them will come mess with something so he just shut off access while they sort it out.

Wonder if he cut off VPN access to everyone too?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Also, doesn't everyone essentially have access to the same systems they did at the office when they're remote? Like the only difference is you can't just take an axe to the server room.


Not if he has someone disable the VPN, too.

/What are the chances he had that done, though?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Y'all are overlooking the possibility that Elmo just clicked the wrong thing on the door security software, couldn't figure out how to undo it, and this is him "saving face."

And of course the guys who normally run the software are gone.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: /What are the chances he had that done, though?


Chances that he asked someone to do it?  High.

Chances that someone actually did it?  Low.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that twit doesn't have many advertisers any guesses on the minimum number of employees are need it to keep it live?  Was guessing it wouldn't go into bankruptcy until next spring but who knows at this point.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: scottydoesntknow: Also, doesn't everyone essentially have access to the same systems they did at the office when they're remote? Like the only difference is you can't just take an axe to the server room.

Not if he has someone disable the VPN, too.

/What are the chances he had that done, though?


Very
Probably
No
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will they let that sink in?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: LMAO so which random tweet claiming anyone could sabotage Twitter caused paranoid Elmo to shut it all down?


This one.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I expect everyone not on a H1B didn't sign on for the 80 hour work thing.

H1B visa holders are screwed because that violates their H1B visa requirements and there is plenty of evidence that there were US workers willing to work but the company wouldn't hire them.  That means H1B twitter employees need to be hunting for a new job or figuring out how to go home.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we taking bets on the day, hour, and minute, the plug is pulled?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.dnaindia.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: LMAO so which random tweet claiming anyone could sabotage Twitter caused paranoid Elmo to shut it all down?


4out of 5 engineers decided to take the severance option.  He's shutting down invade one of them "sabotage" things in office.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Now that twit doesn't have many advertisers any guesses on the minimum number of employees are need it to keep it live?  Was guessing it wouldn't go into bankruptcy until next spring but who knows at this point.


He should call Drew to find out what a bare minimum staff is to keep afloat.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: scottydoesntknow: LMAO so which random tweet claiming anyone could sabotage Twitter caused paranoid Elmo to shut it all down?

This one.


Ugh.  Get a blog!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: eurotrader: Now that twit doesn't have many advertisers any guesses on the minimum number of employees are need it to keep it live?  Was guessing it wouldn't go into bankruptcy until next spring but who knows at this point.

He should call Drew to find out what a bare minimum staff is to keep afloat.


I thing Drew still has Jeff lashed to a mill stone somewhere, powering the Fark servers.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pan Am: This is immensely entertaining. I'd make popcorn, but at the rate Musk is going, there's no guarantee the company will still be there by the time the microwave is done.


What, you don't think Twitter has the staying power of your handle?
/Fun fact, I saw a Pan Am train car a couple of months ago. I never knew it was a thing.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twittergeddon 2022!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fun.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite part, Elon puts out email clarifying employees can work from home if their manager verifies they are doing exceptional work.


But then, an hour later, puts out second email saying of course if your manager lies you will be sacked.

Can't help himself. Just has to sh*t on his staff
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Moroning: eurotrader: Now that twit doesn't have many advertisers any guesses on the minimum number of employees are need it to keep it live?  Was guessing it wouldn't go into bankruptcy until next spring but who knows at this point.

He should call Drew to find out what a bare minimum staff is to keep afloat.

I thing Drew still has Jeff lashed to a mill stone somewhere, powering the Fark servers.


25yearslatersite.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posters on Twitter are linking all their sites you can follow them on when Twitter goes tits up.  😂😂😂
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy hell, Elmo is melting down before our very eyes and Twitter is a dumpster fire. And I'm enjoying every minute of it.

Will the last Twitter employee turn off the lights.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/theyoungturks/status/1593419774171631616?s=46&t=czgxROreTjFhV77gimyjQQ


Bwhahaha...
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's like 50 people stuck in a Twitter parking garage in Sunnyvale right now - the barrier arm won't go up because their badges are disabled. Someone in facilities management is supposedly bringing them a sawzall.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An incomprehensible amount of human discourse from around the globe was stored on Twitter. I hope the important bits got archived.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: [Fark user image image 425x687]


He should ask for a million dollars to come in.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels like a Silicon episode. NSFW!
Silicon Valley | Season 1-5 | The Best of Gavin Belson
Youtube 30WTWkFe910
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: [Fark user image image 346x750]


so they walk into a NOC, jiggle a mouse, see a password prompt and then look sheepishly around the room.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Pan Am: This is immensely entertaining. I'd make popcorn, but at the rate Musk is going, there's no guarantee the company will still be there by the time the microwave is done.

What, you don't think Twitter has the staying power of your handle?
/Fun fact, I saw a Pan Am train car a couple of months ago. I never knew it was a thing.


They are pretty nice looking trains.  I saw one a couple years ago and had to stop and take a couple pics:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pan Am: This is immensely entertaining. I'd make popcorn, but at the rate Musk is going, there's no guarantee the company will still be there by the time the microwave is done.


Exactly. I saw a financial press article a few hours ago today rust said Twitter would show outward signs of issues within months. After today I think it's 50/50 whether or not the site will be up by the time I finish dinner
 
xsarien [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just not buying this latest season of Silicon Valley, so far it's just so unrealistically stupid.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 247 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.