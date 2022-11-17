 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Coffee, Tea, or Meth?   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pan American World Airways, Eastern Air Lines, American Airlines, Miami International Airport, United Airlines, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade County, Florida  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pulled off the pair was Ketamine, Methamphetamine and GBL, a GHB substitute. It was discovered in two glass cosmetic bottles, a clear plastic bottle and in their luggage...

There'll be additional charges if those bottles exceed 100 ml or 3.4 freedom ozzes.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had to be done...
Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly (Official Music Video)
Youtube 1VQ_3sBZEm0
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Want a beer? How bout some ether?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark it, I don't have to work tomorrow.  Set me up with one of each.  Gonna be a weird weekend.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, we're out of meth!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is this a trick question?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Of course. I had the lasagna.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man, these updated Agatha Christie novels are on point.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They told investigators they were "doing drugs in Brazil" but didn't know how the drugs got into the cosmetic bottles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
