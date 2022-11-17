 Skip to content
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Famous last words: "Hey, where's the salad shooter?"
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Jamison admitted to the police that he and the victim got into a physical fight over a salad, Mandujano said. The victim also confirmed that he and Jamison got into a fight over a salad"

All that and no word on whether it was the type of salad, who had the lawful right to the salad, what manner of dressing to put on the salad, or what legally constitutes a salad that incited the ensuing mayhem ... This is driving me crazy!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they say no good story starts with a salad!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have my doubts about this story because felons can't have guns.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably something gross like macaroni salad
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: It was probably something gross like macaroni salad


You take that back.
/You wanna get shot?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot take, but stupid irresponsible people shouldn't be allowed to own guns.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tembaarmswide: It was probably something gross like macaroni salad


I'm thinking dude dropped a head of iceberg on the table and called it a wedge salad.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The salad will only come to disrespect you in the end.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I SAID I DIDN'T WANT ANY FRESH GROUND PEPPER!
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure you do.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of salad?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I SAID I DIDN'T WANT ANY FRESH GROUND PEPPER!


Are you sure?

*wields 4-foot peppermill*

Just a wee grind?

Or two?

... and before you say no: if you let me grind on your salad, you can have a grate of parmesan for free!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Jamison admitted to the police that he and the victim got into a physical fight over a salad, Mandujano said. The victim also confirmed that he and Jamison got into a fight over a salad"

All that and no word on whether it was the type of salad, who had the lawful right to the salad, what manner of dressing to put on the salad, or what legally constitutes a salad that incited the ensuing mayhem ... This is driving me crazy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What kind of salad?


The shooter is a felon. He was probably mad the older guess wouldn't toss his salad, so he shot him.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things are getting tense with the price of lettuce going up.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: tembaarmswide: It was probably something gross like macaroni salad

I'm thinking dude dropped a head of iceberg on the table and called it a wedge salad.


We can all agree that a wedge salad isn't really a salad, it's a serving of raw ingredients that you turn into a salad table-side because the chef is lazy and management is pretentious.
 
uttertosh [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Jamison admitted to the police that he and the victim got into a physical fight over a salad, Mandujano said. The victim also confirmed that he and Jamison got into a fight over a salad"

All that and no word on whether it was the type of salad, who had the lawful right to the salad, what manner of dressing to put on the salad, or what legally constitutes a salad that incited the ensuing mayhem ... This is driving me crazy!


Yup. This is the one story that would have been better if the Daily Mail version had greened. Especially if one of the dressings was Megan's favourite.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Jamison admitted to the police that he and the victim got into a physical fight over a salad, Mandujano said. The victim also confirmed that he and Jamison got into a fight over a salad"

All that and no word on whether it was the type of salad, who had the lawful right to the salad, what manner of dressing to put on the salad, or what legally constitutes a salad that incited the ensuing mayhem ... This is driving me crazy!


Exactly. What kind of salad are we talking here? Like chicken salad or did my man get shot over some kale. This is relevant information.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, that's going to make Thanksgiving awkward.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rondel K. Jamison, 23, of Antioch, was charged...

They were lucky. It could have been much worse:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Salad crimes are on the rise and the issue needs a dressing..
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm very good friends with the salad the sell at my favorite Greek restaurant.  Sure, I'm eating leaves because the spinach is fresh, but it has feta cheese on it.

They won me over with the gyros though.  They didn't win my friendship with their salads but they can keep friends by offering good salads with the things made from dead animals.  Usually I save the salad for breakfast the next day. That's what I had for breakfast today.

I felt like a Grecian Popeye all day too.  "It's a hysterical fact".

Popeye used to rely on garlic, but he explains how he discovered spinach in Greek Mirthology

"Spinach. A strange weed this be,what restoreth my vitality."

POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN: Greek Mirthology (1954) (Remastered) (HD 1080p)
Youtube lvVhe9gDXyY

/It even has subtitles which look like Greek to me.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I eat 6 tablespoons of high end blue cheese or restaurant quality ranch, I'm weird. If I soak some lettuce in it first, that's totally normal.

Salad is simply an acceptable way to eat the yummy dressing without looking like a psycho.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Jamison admitted to the police that he and the victim got into a physical fight over a salad, Mandujano said. The victim also confirmed that he and Jamison got into a fight over a salad"

All that and no word on whether it was the type of salad, who had the lawful right to the salad, what manner of dressing to put on the salad, or what legally constitutes a salad that incited the ensuing mayhem ... This is driving me crazy!


Potato salad.... WITH RAISINS!!!


/Have fun in prison!
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn right, subby, slaad are the worst. One minute you're being all diplomatic, next thing you know you've got the chaos phage and you're turning into a toad-being of pure malice and chaotic behavior and ... what's that? Salad, you say? Oh. OHHHH, *salad.* Ahem. Carry on then.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I make a wicked Asian chicken salad that will put that sentence to rest. Recently began adding shelled pumpkin seeds. So damned good.

cole slaw mix
chicken
sunflower seeds, pine nuts and/or pumpkin seeds, shelled
sesame oil, rice vinegar, the packet from the ramen, sugar
crushed up ramen noodles
minced onion
pepper

So damned good. Let it sit for hours until the ramen is soft.

/ I win salads. I probably forgot an ingredient.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What kind of salad?


I'm black and these people were black, so in my black knowledge, I say potato salad. The mother's boyfriend decided to put shrimp in that salad, and all hell broke loose.
Fark user imageView Full Size

We might mock white people for putting raisins in potato salad with a stern warning, but when another black person desecrate potato salad, the bullets might fly.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Rondel K. Jamison, 23, of Antioch, was charged...

They were lucky. It could have been much worse:
[Fark user image image 300x380]


Pie Jesu Domine,
Dona eis requiem
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You Dont Win Friends With Salad-The Simpsons
Youtube c6Kj17oVHAk
 
