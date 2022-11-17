 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Thread Reader)   Hurry up and read this before Prince Freezepeach wishes it into the cornfield   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
45
    More: Fail, Academic degree, Elon Musk, Elon's Big Lie, Twitter, Physics, Elon's key influences, Peter Thiel, Doctor of Philosophy  
•       •       •

1303 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 10:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is my surprised face.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's still up? How long before his flying monkeys go after this guy?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean... ok then. This information doesn't really change my opinion on the man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The tendency of some physicists to insist every problem, no matter what the discipline, is a physics problem has earned the lot of them a reputation as tending to be insufferable. What then would it be about Mr. Musk that might lend credibility to his claims of having a degree in physics?

/hmm...
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://archive.ph/gzGpF

/just in case
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know, this person doesn't have one of the blue check thingys. Can we really trust them?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bajtaur: I don't know, this person doesn't have one of the blue check thingys. Can we really trust them?


Why, I have a blue ch--  WHERE DID IT GO?!  MY  CHECK!!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bajtaur: I don't know, this person doesn't have one of the blue check thingys. Can we really trust them?


Hi. It's me again. I have a badge with a star in it.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: It's still up? How long before his flying monkeys go after this guy?


The flying monkeys were locked out of the system too.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tl;dr, Elon Musk is a liar.
 
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Elon Musk's fake degree" can be rearranged to spell "Funereal Smoked Geeks".

Coincidence? Yes, probably.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon is 51 years old, not 27.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what? He doesn't have a degree. People put too much weight in paper. Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg don't have degrees. The thing that sets apart, is that he's an arrogant idiot.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Musk
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk is an actor playing a part for fascist puppet masters.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So he's more Walter Mitty than Phony Stark?

Wonderful.
 
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: So what? He doesn't have a degree. People put too much weight in paper. Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg don't have degrees. The thing that sets apart, is that he's an arrogant idiot.


That is a famously humble group of men, yes.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He has zero traits of a scientist, or even an engineer.

He has every trait of being a second generation "businessman".

/Or, as I call him, Millennial Trump.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: So what? He doesn't have a degree. People put too much weight in paper. Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg don't have degrees. The thing that sets apart, is that he's an arrogant idiot.


It's not that he doesn't have them. It's that he's claiming that he did when in fact he did not. THAT is the problem.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: So what? He doesn't have a degree. People put too much weight in paper. Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg don't have degrees. The thing that sets apart, is that he's an arrogant idiot.


And that he's spent so much time telling people that he *does* have multiple degrees. But other than that...
 
thisispete
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: So what? He doesn't have a degree. People put too much weight in paper. Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg don't have degrees. The thing that sets apart, is that he's an arrogant idiot.


You're right, so what, he doesn't have a degree.  But the fact that he lies his ass off about it?  That's not so what
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He doesn't really smell like musk, either. He has a scent more like wet cardboard.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: So what? He doesn't have a degree. People put too much weight in paper. Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg don't have degrees. The thing that sets apart, is that he's an arrogant idiot.


It's more the rampant fraud and probable bribery that was involved. I think you may be missing the point here.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone has to say it: Elon Musk has lied
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obvious tag banninated?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Exile On Beale Street: It's still up? How long before his flying monkeys go after this guy?

The flying monkeys were locked out of the system too.


Word on the banana network is they are pissed.
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there a thread about the mass quitting and locked doors yet?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They really should have posted this somewhere else besides Twitter...
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: They really should have posted this somewhere else besides Twitter...


Stockholm syndrome.

And no one would have read it on mastodon.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: Is there a thread about the mass quitting and locked doors yet?


There probably should just be a rolling mega thread now. This kind of feels like when the Queen was on the way out, only a lot of people still had a good impression of her.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This was all news to me. I've always been a casual Musk fan because I'm f SpaceX and Tesla to a lesser degree. But this all rings true.

People lie, especially when they're starting out, and then they keep lying because they're afraid or their own ego can't handle the admission of truth. Elon seems so fragile on Twitter; thin skin and fragile ego on display. No one man is solving the social media problem, but here's Elon actively burning down Twitter like a monkey in a data center randomly trying cable combinations.

And for what? Don't you have better things to do? Self driving cars and Mars and all that... but you spent 44 billion dollars to become the maximum troll with no plan to make a profit from your trolling?!?

That seems bad... Trump University graduate bad. Oh Elon, who cares about your degrees really? Everyone really wants to be Steve Jobs the dropout, but Elon does care, that seems certain...

Troll, troll away Elon... I want to see what 44 billion dollars buys in trolling for the luls.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thisispete: [Fark user image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x114]


I get the Pitchbot is being silly, but when he took the company private, all he had was the company. There is literally no longer a market value.  He bought a company which was losing money, pissed off all the advertisers, and fired the staff (one of the assets). Now he's on the hook to pay to keep it running out of pocket. AND he has to pay off the $15B loan he took out to buy Twitter. All he can do is sell Tesla stock until he has to shut it down and pay off the lawsuits.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IlGreven: He has zero traits of a scientist, or even an engineer.

He has every trait of being a second generation "businessman".

/Or, as I call him, Millennial Trump.


This hurts me, but that MF is Gen x.
 
Karne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x290]


No, this is standard. People announce things on Twitter first, and sites post the tweets as major newd to their pages. Twitter is at the top of the news pyramid. If you are lucky, people even do screen captures of the individual tweets so people can discuss them even further on those sites.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Poser poses

/Film@11
//BTW Drew, love the new Twitter logo
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nurse? Sure, I like people. But actually, I hold seven doctorates. I was offered Chief at Boston Mass, but I said, "hey, these bedpans in Missouri aren't going to clean themselves." So, I stayed here. BUT, I could have gone if I wanted to.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x114]

I get the Pitchbot is being silly, but when he took the company private, all he had was the company. There is literally no longer a market value.  He bought a company which was losing money, pissed off all the advertisers, and fired the staff (one of the assets). Now he's on the hook to pay to keep it running out of pocket. AND he has to pay off the $15B loan he took out to buy Twitter. All he can do is sell Tesla stock until he has to shut it down and pay off the lawsuits.


That scenario would involve some other group of investors buying out his stake and trying to salvage the company. It doesn't have to be listed on an exchange. But yeah it's not meant to be taken seriously.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lol on that 'physics' homework!
They're just calculations for moments of inertia in Cartesian coordinates...maybe a third or fourth quarter calc problem.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karne: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x290]

No, this is standard. People announce things on Twitter first, and sites post the tweets as major newd to their pages. Twitter is at the top of the news pyramid. If you are lucky, people even do screen captures of the individual tweets so people can discuss them even further on those sites.


Major Newd?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.