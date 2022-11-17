 Skip to content
Aurora Colorado's newest police chief shared naked pictures of a co-worker and was a frequent guest on Info Wars.
eurotrader
6 hours ago  
Aurora mayor Mike Coffman says that's just what he wants in a police chief, someone just like him.
 
SpaceMonkey-66
4 hours ago  
This choad used to be police chief here in Houston
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
Does no one do a background check on these guys, or do they just not care?
 
eurotrader
1 hour ago  

Walker: Does no one do a background check on these guys, or do they just not care?


Coffman got elected mayor and he would be to the right of the maga general beliefs. Aurora is 20% immigrants that became citizens and a model how racism can work with to elect a mayor that only a  minority of a city wants.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
Another fine upstanding bad apple in the barrel.
 
Gubbo
1 hour ago  
Sounds like a cop alright
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moroning
1 hour ago  
I would expect nothing less of Aurora.
 
Moroning
1 hour ago  

Walker: Does no one do a background check on these guys, or do they just not care?


Pretty sure in Aurora this is seen as a positive
 
austerity101
1 hour ago  
Ready to abolish the police yet?
 
El_Dan
1 hour ago  
If he cleans up the tent campers along Parker Road, I don't care where he posted.
 
Floki
1 hour ago  

El_Dan: If he cleans up the tent campers along Parker Road, I don't care where he posted.


Free showers. What a good idea.
 
swahnhennessy
1 hour ago  
Goddamn, Aurora's got problems.
I just remember it as a sad suburb of Denver. But I guess when they created LoDo and gentrified Capitol Hill, things had to go somewhere.
 
abhorrent1
1 hour ago  
was she hot?
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  
So they've scrapped through the bottom of the barrel.
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
nude photographs of a fellow CHP officer

Fark user imageView Full Size

/hubba hubba
 
submarinepatents
1 hour ago  
Pics or stfu?

Maybe not appropriate in this instance.
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  
"Claims filed with three state agencies alleged that Acevedo kept sexually explicit Polaroid photographs of the woman in the glove box of his state-issued car and showed them to other supervisors after the affair ended."

"Acevedo denied showing the photos to other officers to the Sacramento Bee."


So he had them in his state issued car but didn't show them to anyone then?


This guy is an excellent argument in favor of cops needing their own insurance and/or license to be a cop. He's had numerous problems in his past yet every few years he pops up as the new chief in another city.
 
cyberspacedout
1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: This choad used to be police chief here in Houston


You've seen the pics?
 
Moroning
1 hour ago  

El_Dan: If he cleans up the tent campers along Parker Road, I don't care where he posted.


Where you want them to go?
 
bucket_pup
1 hour ago  
I guess Jeremy DeWitt is still behind bars?
 
astelmaszek
1 hour ago  

Moroning: El_Dan: If he cleans up the tent campers along Parker Road, I don't care where he posted.

Where you want them to go?

Where you want them to go?


Never Summer wilderness? Great place for camping.
 
bucket_pup
50 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: I guess Jeremy DeWitt is still behind bars?


Sorry, he's available, Aurora!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
48 minutes ago  

Moroning: El_Dan: If he cleans up the tent campers along Parker Road, I don't care where he posted.

Where you want them to go?

Where you want them to go?


Wray, CO
 
Begoggle
43 minutes ago  
This is why "just fire him" is not enough to deal with cops.
 
MBooda
38 minutes ago  

Floki: El_Dan: If he cleans up the tent campers along Parker Road, I don't care where he posted.

Free showers. What a good idea.

Free showers. What a good idea.


Und zen die ovens!
 
beakerxf
38 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Goddamn, Aurora's got problems.
I just remember it as a sad suburb of Denver. But I guess when they created LoDo and gentrified Capitol Hill, things had to go somewhere.


Aurora has had millions poured into it for improvements, so it's no longer that sad. Still have a homeless problem though, but mainly along the I225 corridor.
 
shinji3i
34 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Walker: Does no one do a background check on these guys, or do they just not care?

Coffman got elected mayor and he would be to the right of the maga general beliefs. Aurora is 20% immigrants that became citizens and a model how racism can work with to elect a mayor that only a minority of a city wants.


Aurora had a turnout around 33% that election even though the state has had mail in voting for years. Kind of on the voters for that one.

https://www.auroragov.org/city_hall/elections/election_results
 
Moroning
30 minutes ago  

shinji3i: eurotrader: Walker: Does no one do a background check on these guys, or do they just not care?

Coffman got elected mayor and he would be to the right of the maga general beliefs. Aurora is 20% immigrants that became citizens and a model how racism can work with to elect a mayor that only a minority of a city wants.

Aurora had a turnout around 33% that election even though the state has had mail in voting for years. Kind of on the voters for that one.

https://www.auroragov.org/city_hall/elections/election_results


If you're not voting in Colorado, you are lazy as f*ck.
 
johnny queso
23 minutes ago  
and this skews from the expected how exactly?
 
Floki
12 minutes ago  

MBooda: Floki: El_Dan: If he cleans up the tent campers along Parker Road, I don't care where he posted.

Free showers. What a good idea.

Und zen die ovens!


Easy there, Klaus. I'm talking soap and water showers.
 
BuckTurgidson
3 minutes ago  
This is the P.D. that (among other many other needless, senseless, bigoted brutalities) murdered a kid by forced injection of horse tranquilizer because reasons.
 
