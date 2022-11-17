 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) Hero Most times, an airline returning a customer's phone it isn't really newsworthy. However, when the Captain leans out the window of the cockpit to retrieve the phone, that is pretty sweet. Southwest really does go above and beyond for their customers   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Hero, Southwest Airlines, Airline, JetBlue Airways, Aircraft, Los Angeles International Airport, Turkish traveler Rumeysa Gelgi, Southwest Airlines passenger, world's tallest living woman  
•       •       •

232 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 11:38 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought it was mid-flight which would have been infinitely more impressive.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those windows open?!😳
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Those windows open?!😳


Yup. Every now and then, pilots need some fresh air.

Also, the windows function as emergency exits.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well thats one way to get your heroin around the customs checkpoint.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Exile On Beale Street: Those windows open?!😳

Yup. Every now and then, pilots need some fresh air.

Also, the windows function as emergency exits.


And epic selfie opportunities.

static.demilked.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Captain's last name is apparently Bol
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Although the owner of the phone has not been unidentified

Wot?
/That was nice of everyone involved.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And I'm sure everyone in the cabin clapped after if was returned.

/ clapping on planes is stupid and needs to die.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.