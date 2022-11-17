 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Darn those Zoom meetings, always getting in the way of happy time (NSFW language)   (twitter.com) divider line
45
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1827 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL, Daniel, she tried to warn you!
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is it that the Toobin video didn't leak?  No one started recording?  I wanna see the Toob!
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: How is it that the Toobin video didn't leak?  No one started recording?  I wanna see the Toob!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we have post its. Use 'em to cover the lens before you . . .y'know?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the variety of reactions, from horrified to very amused.
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can't wait for twitter to finish imploding so there are no longer any twit links.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you aim right it's like giving 8-10 money shots at once.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got up during a meeting to adjust my monitors.  My couchal area was in the laptop's camera while I moved the monitors around.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know exactly which one I he was looking at, too.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I got up during a meeting to adjust my monitors.  My couchal area was in the laptop's camera while I moved the monitors around.


That's the line I gave to HR too. Along with "if you paid me more I could afford zippers that work!"
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I got up during a meeting to adjust my monitors.  My couchal area was in the laptop's camera while I moved the monitors around.


Really should have been wearing pants, man
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and a new genre of "documentary films" and search category on DocumentHub is born.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I love the variety of reactions, from horrified to very amused.


And all poorly acted
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last laptop I had was before they started putting webcams in everything. 

My desktop is plugged into a 41' LG TV that does not have a webcam.  My webcam is in a drawer, unplugged, it stays there 99.9% of the time. It's there for the times a teacher, client, or grandparent needs to Zoom in the post Covid-era.

Back when I was willing to get freaky in with someone on webcam, it still refreshed every 2-5 seconds and was much closer to a security cam over a 56k modem. Even when I was a kid watching Video Phones on things like 2001: A Space Odyssey and RoboCop, I thought they were dumb idea. Since we're walking around with them in our hands and people are doing video chats in public, while shopping, I can agree with my younger self, they were a stupid idea.

E-mail, text, or phone me if you try and video chat, I won't answer, that requires an appointment.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: Fake.


Definitely.

Still, I am paranoid about getting Toobin'd. When I am on a video call, I always assume the camera and mic are both on. Even if I see the mute button and the camera off sign. Even if my camera is literally closed. I just assume something will malfunction or slip.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Harry Freakstorm: I got up during a meeting to adjust my monitors.  My couchal area was in the laptop's camera while I moved the monitors around.

Really should have been wearing pants, man


Not my supervisor.jpg

Aeron chair sans trouser is buttocks heaven.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: NateAsbestos: Harry Freakstorm: I got up during a meeting to adjust my monitors.  My couchal area was in the laptop's camera while I moved the monitors around.

Really should have been wearing pants, man

Not my supervisor.jpg

Aeron chair sans trouser is buttocks heaven.


Chairs with slightly spaced out planks, however....
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this fake crap get posted, let alone submitted to Fark, let alone greenlit to the main page ... this is painfully and unamusingly staged
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: This is why we have post its. Use 'em to cover the lens before you . . .y'know?


media-amazon.comView Full Size

__PRESENT
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KamikazeCraig: How does this fake crap get posted, let alone submitted to Fark, let alone greenlit to the main page ... this is painfully and unamusingly staged


The average Farker is researching dentures and retirement communities.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KamikazeCraig: How does this fake crap get posted, let alone submitted to Fark, let alone greenlit to the main page ... this is painfully and unamusingly staged


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the joke...
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: KamikazeCraig: How does this fake crap get posted, let alone submitted to Fark, let alone greenlit to the main page ... this is painfully and unamusingly staged

The average Farker is researching dentures and retirement communities.


Your conclusions?

Going polident...
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fake, but amusing.
 
dk47
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: Fake.

Definitely.

Still, I am paranoid about getting Toobin'd. When I am on a video call, I always assume the camera and mic are both on. Even if I see the mute button and the camera off sign. Even if my camera is literally closed. I just assume something will malfunction or slip.


USB hub with a switch is the way.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: How does this fake crap get posted, let alone submitted to Fark, let alone greenlit to the main page ... this is painfully and unamusingly staged


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Sub Human: This is why we have post its. Use 'em to cover the lens before you . . .y'know?

[media-amazon.com image 569x569]
__PRESENT


My work laptop only allows painter's tape or Post-its.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: Fake.


It's called a sketch.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Electrical tape over the lens. Gaffer tape if you worry about residue.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Electrical tape over the lens. Gaffer tape if you worry about residue.


There is always residue afterwards no matter how careful you are.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a repeat of a fake
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Sword and Shield: Electrical tape over the lens. Gaffer tape if you worry about residue.

There is always residue afterwards no matter how careful you are.


I use tape but put a tiny piece of tissue or paper towel in the center so it doesn't get any adhesive on the lens.
 
solcofn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gonna go ahead and join the others to say "staged".

/everyone knows to get the lotion and kleenex *before* the meeting starts.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Sword and Shield: Electrical tape over the lens. Gaffer tape if you worry about residue.

There is always residue afterwards no matter how careful you are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Horrible actors
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I love the variety of reactions, from horrified to very amused.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this made the rounds in 2020.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, how does it end??  Dammit!
 
BigChad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fake video is fake...
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.